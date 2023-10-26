Ok, so the days are getting shorter, the temperature is dropping and course conditions are sub-optimal at best. Time to put the sticks away and hibernate for a couple of months right? Wrong! If you get your apparel choices right, you can remain comfortable and stylish all year-round and winter golf can be an absolute joy! I’m here to show you how to create the perfect winter wardrobe…

Create a color pallet

Winter clothing can be an expensive category, as such it is important to be smart about the pieces in your wardrobe. One way to do this is to create a color pallet consisting of maybe two or three colors and try to make all of your winter purchases fall into that pallet, thus ensuring you’ll be able to mix and match your pieces without any clashes.

Adam Scott is one of the best examples of using a simple color pallet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst we would recommend that color pallet being somewhat dark to hide mud and other blemishes, it doesn’t just have to be black. Manufacturers are adding colors to their ranges all the time with winter product to help you still express some personality on even the dreariest of days.

Top buying tip - Creating a color pallet takes the stress out of building an outfit.

Waterproof suit

This will be one of your more expensive purchases in golf apparel but if you get it right, the best golf waterproofs will last you for years.

Quality is important here - who can forget the 2010 US Ryder Cup teams debacle in Wales - so do some reading to understand the technology behind your potential suit. Some are 100% waterproof guaranteed, whereas even some of the best lightweight golf jackets are only designed to withstand light showers, so make sure you know what requirements you want to fill before purchasing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another factor to consider is how you want your jacket/top to go on and fasten. Do you like a quarter-zip or half-zip that pulls over your head or do you prefer the full-zip jackets?

Similarly for your lower half, some of the best golf rain pants have zips and flaps at the ankle to help you pull them on over your golf shoes quickly without needing to take the shoe off which can be very convenient when caught in a downpour.

Finally, make sure the size that you go for will still fit well over a few potentially thick clothing layers underneath. Too often people try on their suit in a shop over just a T-shirt for example, and find the fit comfortable, but subsequently find the suit too tight when put on over the inevitable two or three layers of clothing that can accompany winter golf.

Top buying tip - While a dark color for your waterproof suit pants is prudent, don't be afraid of some color with your jacket.

Base-Layers

The base-layer is a bit of a cheat code for stealing some extra warmth in the winter months. Their close fitting and stretchy characteristics act like a second skin adding a crucial extra few degrees to your core temperature.

The right base-layer can still add style to your outfit (Image credit: Tom Miles)

The best golf base-layers can also actually act to cool the body in challenging weather and can provide protection from the sun as well as excellent support to the muscles of the arms and the core. Moisture-wicking fabrics are common in their construction, too, which can help you stay dry if you get caught in the rain.

Making the right choice of base-layer can genuinely help you shoot lower scores. OK, a base-layer isn’t going to fix your slice but the more comfortable you are on the course, the more relaxed you'll be and that can help you play your best golf.

Top buying tip - Base layers are a great option if you're looking for extra warmth and don't like the bulk of jackets.

Mid-Layers

Mid-layers are one of the most important year-round pieces in your golfing wardrobe. When the temperature drops beneath comfortable polo shirt numbers, you’ll be pleased to have the right mid-layer to hand.

One of the most versatile categories of golf apparel, mid-layers come in many different guises. Various zip lengths, sleeve lengths and thicknesses can make deciding which is best for you a little tricky.

Image 1 of 3 Jordan Spieth wearing a quater-zip mid-layer (Image credit: Future) Tyrell Hatton winning the BMW PGA Championship in a hoodie. (Image credit: Getty Images) Tiger often turns to a gilet to keep his core warm when the temperature drops (Image credit: Getty Images)

With many people now wanting their golf wardrobe to work for them off the course as well, dialing in on the details is the key to making that work. A hoodie can provide a sporty, casual look whereas a long sleeve quarter zip is a versatile piece that can look as smart at dinner as it does on the golf course.

If you make the right choice here, the best golf mid-layers are extremely versatile and functional pieces that can look great in multiple scenarios.

Top buying tip - Gilets or vests are an excellent layering option to consider, keeping your body warm while allowing your arms to swing completely unrestricted.

Winter shoes/boots

A crucial part of your winter golf wardrobe is footwear. Those bright white, trainer style golf shoes probably won’t cut the mustard when the rain is pouring and the ground is more mud than grass!

Don’t worry though, the best winter golf shoes can still add a touch of style to your outfits with some really cool designs now being seen in this category of shoe.

There are a few things to consider when adding a winter shoe to your wardrobe though. Firstly, it’s important to get the right amount of traction for the conditions you will most likely face, so pay particular attention to the spikes on the sole and make sure you are confident they will provide adequate support.

Secondly, and this might go without saying, but a darker base color will obviously be easier from a maintenance standpoint than pure brilliant white, so consider your color choice and make sure that it fits with the color pallet you selected earlier.

The Duca Del Cosma Bologna golf boot (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Finally, if you are a seriously intrepid golfer who refuses to be put off by any conditions, give some consideration to a winter boot. Gone are the days that the only winter golf boots available were clunky and ugly, some of the best golf boots are now super cool and can really add some style as well as functionality to your winter wardrobe.

Top buying tip - Some people consider going up half a size in their winter shoes to accommodate thicker winter socks.

Accessories

Successfully negotiating a winter of golf will require a variety of accessories, so here is a run down.

We all know that the majority of body heat escapes through our head so a good beanie hat is essential to lock in the warmth.

They come in all shapes, colors and sizes, some with bobbles, some without, so be sure to take your time and pick the right beanie for you.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

When deciding on the best golf beanie, fit is crucial.. As someone with a particularly huge cranium(!), I can personally attest that there is nothing much more uncomfortable than a beanie that’s too tight after 4 hours! Make sure it is snug but not squeezing your brain!

An iconic winter wardrobe piece, the best golf bucket hats can really help your game and make winter golf a much nicer experience.

Being prepared as a golfer and ready to adapt to any weather condition is an integral part of our game, and that's why it is important to think about what kind of headwear you take with you on your round.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

A good bucket hat will help you deal with the rain but is also multi-functional as it can also be used to shield you from the sun. Not only that, but it should also be functional off the golf course and have some degree of style, because nobody wants to look silly on or off the golf course right?

When the rain starts to pour, having one of the best golf umbrellas is also a crucial accessory. Not all umbrellas are created equal however so if you play often in high winds, ensure you have a wind resistant umbrella that won't turn inside out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another way of pinching back a couple of degrees from mother nature is by keeping your neck warm with one of the best golf snoods. Often made of soft, fleecy material, they can be a great comfort on a chilly day on the course.

Slippy grips can wreak havoc with your golf game, so investing in the best golf rain gloves is a very prudent strategy. Be sure to know what you are looking for before purchasing however as some are designed more specifically for warmth than grip.

(Image credit: Future)

If you can't find a winter glove that keeps your hands warm enough, then consider some of the best golf mitts to do the job in between shots. A good tip for some extra warmth here is to place a hand warmer in each mitt before you start. After a while it feels like you are putting your hands into a warm oven!

The final accessory to give some serious consideration to is your socks. The best golf socks will keep your feet warm while also offering breathability. Coupled with the best winter golf shoes, your feet will thank you for caring.