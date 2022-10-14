Adidas Rain Rdy 2022 Jacket Review
We review the brand new edition of adidas' Rain. Rdy Jacket to see if it is as good as the previous model.
The previous adidas Rain. Rdy Jacket performed excellently in our testing and this newer updated version improves even further. The protection from the wind and rain is fantastic, and we also love the comfort, stretch, durability and the overall look of the jacket. It can also be used off the golf course which is a big plus.
It seems like a long time since adidas updated the Rain.Rdy jacket and given the previous models success this makes sense. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it right? Well in 2022 the brand has decided to give the jacket an update and we have put it to the test to see if it still is one of the best golf rain jackets (opens in new tab) on the market.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I am six foot and have a relatively slim build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
In most golf apparel, whether that be polo shirts (opens in new tab), or hoodies (opens in new tab), I tend to be a medium. The same can be said of rain jackets and I tested a medium of this jacket and it fitted perfectly. I tested the full zip design but you can also get the jacket in a half zip as well and both models are available in a couple of different colors.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
This jacket performs well in pretty much every way you would want it to. Designed to protect players from the worst conditions out on the course, I can honestly say the protection was outstanding. The jacket has a three layer design with a waterproof, breathable membrane it not only keeps out the rain and wind, but water seems to run off the jacket well. This construction also allows it to be very light, and yet I didn’t feel like it was lacking in warmth either.
Importantly it stretches nicely and given I was occasionally scouting for my ball in bushes and near trees, the jacket fabric itself seemed to be durable. From a looks perspective, I really like the simplicity of the design as well and I have actually used this jacket as much off the golf course as on it.
Any extra details we noticed?
In testing I noticed how quiet the jacket was when moving and swinging which is a plus point, and I also love a jacket with pockets as well, especially when the weather is cold. The only minor quibble was the collar is quite high, but on those really rough weather days, that might be a blessing in disguise!
Can you wear it off the course?
Yes and having been caught in a couple of showers around London, it performs everywhere. The aesthetic of the design lends itself to being versatile, and it works well when paired with a hoodie, jeans and just about any other pieces of clothing.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash on cold, delicate cycle. Do not dry clean. Tumble dry low heat (good to reactivate waterproofness if needed). Can touch up with cool iron.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last five years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He also loves to test golf apparel especially if it a piece that can be used just about anywhere!
As a result he has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice and tips.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since December 2017. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
