FootJoy HydroLite Women's Jacket Review
We tested the Women's HydroLite jacket from Footjoy and it delivers exactly what the name suggests.
A waterproof jacket that delivers on performance and styling. This flattering number from FootJoy has really impressed us. FootJoy doing what FootJoy do so brilliantly.
-
+
3 year waterproof guarantee
-
+
Wide size range XS-2XL
-
+
Flattering cinch waist design
-
+
So waterproof you could shower in it
-
-
Cinched waist won’t suit all body types.
-
-
Although super breathable it still has a slightly tacky feel if worn on top of bare skin (fine with mid layers)
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The Hydrolite Jacket from FootJoy is exactly what the name suggests it should be. It boasts a 3year waterproof guarantee and is extremely lightweight. The Fig colour is especially sophisticated and add to that the cinched waist design this jacket almost has the ability to be customised to every figure. It can add an hourglass silhouette if wanted or remain subtly straight-cut depending on how much you tighten the inner elastic.
This ability to fit the wearer means this jacket will suit most body types. A very clever and thoughtful feminine touch from FootJoy.
The cuffs have a velcro tab so the sleeve can be adjusted to securely eliminate the chance of any rainwater creeping in. This makes this jacket handy for other activities such as sailing and horse riding.
The breathability of what feels like an impenetrable waterproof fabric is impressive. Not once has this jacket felt sweaty and it’s been tested in steamy Summer showers as well as in the depths of winter.
A DWR coating has been applied to the outer layer of this and all other waterproof FootJoy garments, to bead water away. It’s always tough to know just HOW waterproof a waterproof jacket actually is.
Here's a fun fact if you've ever wondered: The tech guys test the waterproof performance of a garment by putting a cylinder with inner dimensions of 1” x 1” over the fabric, they then fill it with water to a height (measured in mm) and mark the number it hits before it begins to leak through. A jacket has to have a rating of a minimum of 5000mm (tube is filled to 5metres) to be rainproof, this means this one has handled a column of water that is 20,000mm (that’s 20m!) so trust me it’s good to go in a torrential downpour.
This jacket folds down to the tiniest bundle and will fit in a pretty small pocket. When unfurled it isn’t crumpled and looks set to wear down a catwalk if you so wished.
In summary this jacket is mega waterproof, light and will keep you dry. Hooray. Because it is so waterproof it feels like it should be a bit sticky to wear in Summery showers but in fact it’s ok, If you want a more breathable but less waterproof option go for the FootJoy Hydroknit Women’s Jacket.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
-
-
