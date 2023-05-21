FootJoy HydroLite Women's Jacket Review

The Hydrolite Jacket from FootJoy is exactly what the name suggests it should be. It boasts a 3year waterproof guarantee and is extremely lightweight. The Fig colour is especially sophisticated and add to that the cinched waist design this jacket almost has the ability to be customised to every figure. It can add an hourglass silhouette if wanted or remain subtly straight-cut depending on how much you tighten the inner elastic.

This ability to fit the wearer means this jacket will suit most body types. A very clever and thoughtful feminine touch from FootJoy.

A lightweight waterproof yet breathable jacket (Image credit: Tom Miles)

The cuffs have a velcro tab so the sleeve can be adjusted to securely eliminate the chance of any rainwater creeping in. This makes this jacket handy for other activities such as sailing and horse riding.

The breathability of what feels like an impenetrable waterproof fabric is impressive. Not once has this jacket felt sweaty and it’s been tested in steamy Summer showers as well as in the depths of winter.

The adjustable cuffs help to keep moisture out and allow a free and easy swing (Image credit: Andy Dow)

A DWR coating has been applied to the outer layer of this and all other waterproof FootJoy garments, to bead water away. It’s always tough to know just HOW waterproof a waterproof jacket actually is.

Here's a fun fact if you've ever wondered: The tech guys test the waterproof performance of a garment by putting a cylinder with inner dimensions of 1” x 1” over the fabric, they then fill it with water to a height (measured in mm) and mark the number it hits before it begins to leak through. A jacket has to have a rating of a minimum of 5000mm (tube is filled to 5metres) to be rainproof, this means this one has handled a column of water that is 20,000mm (that’s 20m!) so trust me it’s good to go in a torrential downpour.

Waterproof to the max, FootJoy doing what FooJoy do best with jackets (Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

This jacket folds down to the tiniest bundle and will fit in a pretty small pocket. When unfurled it isn’t crumpled and looks set to wear down a catwalk if you so wished.

This jacket performs so well when it comes to moving and swinging the club, it's ultra lightweight and packs away into the tiniest of spaces. (Image credit: Andy Dow)

In summary this jacket is mega waterproof, light and will keep you dry. Hooray. Because it is so waterproof it feels like it should be a bit sticky to wear in Summery showers but in fact it’s ok, If you want a more breathable but less waterproof option go for the FootJoy Hydroknit Women’s Jacket.