BMW Championship 2025: Round Four Tee Times
Robert MacIntyre takes a four-stroke lead into the final round at Caves Valley where he can wrap up the third PGA Tour title of his career
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 2025 BMW Championship as he chases the third PGA Tour title of his career on Sunday.
MacIntyre has been superb at Caves Valley so far this week, opening up with a stunning round of 62 to help lead from the start. The left-hander followed up his first-round tally with scores of 64 and 68 to establish his dominant position.
Such a scenario is not unfamiliar for his Sunday playing partner, Scottie Scheffler, who will need to close the gap if he is to pull off a remarkable upset and lay a significant marker down ahead of the Ryder Cup next month.
There is every chance the pair could face off in Sunday singles at Bethpage Black, but - for now - they will effectively take each other on in stroke play for the BMW Championship title. MacIntyre and Scheffler tee off at 1:40pm ET (6:40pm BST).
Arguably the final man with anything resembling a realistic chance of winning this week is Sweden's Ludvig Aberg on eight-under-par. He goes off with Sam Burns - another potential Ryder Cupper - at 1:29pm ET (6:29pm BST) hoping to start firing home birdies straight away in an attempt to pile the pressure on.
The next closest pairs inside the top-10 include Harry Hall and Maverick McNealy - 1:18pm ET (6:18pm BST) - Tommy Fleetwood and Rickie Fowler - 1:07pm ET (6:07pm BST) - plus Viktor Hovland and Michael Kim - 12:56pm ET (5:56pm BST).
Rory McIlroy has managed to dig himself out of a tricky situation to start the week and could snatch a top-10 with another low score on Sunday. He plays alongside Jacob Bridgeman at 12:18pm ET (5:18pm BST).
Below are the full final-round tee times for the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
- 9:05am (2:05pm): Andrew Novak
- 9:12am (2:12pm): Sungjae Im, Jhonattan Vegas
- 9:23am (2:23pm): Brian Campbell, Ryan Fox
- 9:34am (2:34pm): Thomas Detry, Ryan Gerard
- 9:45am (2:45pm): Chris Gotterup, Sam Stevens
- 9:56am (2:56pm): Xander Schauffele, Bud Cauley
- 10:07am (3:07pm): Denny McCarthy, Lucas Glover
- 10:23am (3:23pm): Shane Lowry, Tom Hoge
- 10:34am (3:34pm): Si Woo Kim, JT Poston
- 10:45am (3:45pm): Justin Rose, Daniel Berger
- 10:56am (3:56pm): Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley
- 11:07am (4:07pm): Patrick Cantlay, JJ Spaun
- 11:18am (4:18pm): Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11:34am (4:34pm): Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa
- 11:45am (4:45pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:56am (4:56pm): Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:07pm (5:07pm): Ben Griffin, Jason Day
- 12:18pm (5:18pm): Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:29pm (5:29pm): Russell Henley, Corey Conners
- 12:45pm (5:45pm): Cameron Young, Harris English
- 12:56pm (5:56pm): Viktor Hovland, Michael Kim
- 1:07pm (6:07pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler
- 1:18pm (6:18pm): Harry Hall, Maverick McNealy
- 1:29pm (6:29pm): Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns
- 1:40pm (6:40pm): Robert MacIntyre, Scottie Scheffler
