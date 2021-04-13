We take a look at some of our favourite hats to play golf in, ranging from caps to beanies and bucket hats.

Best Golf Hats

Choosing the right hat when you are heading to, or at the golf course doesn’t sound like that much of an important decision but we would argue it is. This is because no longer are hats just something to tip when we hit a good shot, nor are they just a fashion statement.

No these days the best golf hats have been designed specifically to deal with the sun, the rain, the wind, the cold and just about every other weather variable you can think of. Importantly, modern day hats have become functional as well as fashionable.

So bearing in mind the huge selection of choice, and the various styles of hat out there, below we have taken a look at some of our favourite golf hats – from caps, to bucket hats, to beanies.

Additionally if you want to narrow your focus a bit more have a read of our best golf caps, best golf beanies and best golf snoods guides.

TaylorMade Tour Radar Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, Blue, White)

Do your best Dustin Johnson impression with this Tour Radar cap from TaylorMade. Available in six different colours it has an adjustable strap to cater for any shape of head whilst the moisture wicking fabric deals with any sweat nicely too.

Under Armour Jordan Spieth Tour Hat

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL, XL/XXL

Colours: 3

Available in three different colours, Under Armour has managed to cram an astounding amount of technology into this Jordan Spieth hat. First it is made from a stretchy fabric to give a comfortable fit and the ArmourVent technology delivers breathability and protection from the sun’s harmful rays. It also has an Iso-Chill sweatband and front panel lining which feels cool to the touch and disperses heat nicely.

TravisMathew ‘You Pay Now’ Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (White)

TravisMathew make some of the most stylish apparel in the game and that includes the hats! We particularly liked this ‘You Pay Now’ model which has a distinctive and yet classic aesthetic whilst also providing breathable comfort thanks to the mesh to the rear of the hat.

If you are a fan of TravisMathew then be sure to have a read of our best designer golf clothing guide.

Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (Black, Charcoal, Navy, Red, Blue, White)

A cap you will undoubtedly have seen out on Tour, this Tour Authentic hat from Callaway boasts 30+ UV protection, an adjustable fit, a moisture wicking sweatband, and also a good array of colour choice.

Nike TW Aerobill Heritage 86 Cap

Sizes: S/M, M/L, L/XL

Colours: 9

Look the part with this Nike cap with the legendary ‘TW’ logo. The perforations and holes at the front of the design give excellent ventilation and Nike’s AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort. There are loads of colours to choose from as well.

Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 6 (White/Blue, White/Red, White/Grey, Red, Black, Blue)

Another Tour favourite on this list, Srixon staff players wear this cap which is made from diamond polyester and a features UV protective coating.

adidas 3 Stripe Tour Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (White, Black, Grey, Navy)

Brand new for 2021 and a model seen out on Tour, this 3-Stripe Tour cap has been designed to keep golfer’s cool on hot spring or summer days. Available in four colours, it is made from 100% polyester which stretches nicely to fit on any shape or size of head.

Puma Golf P Snapback Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections and designs to choose from

One of the most popular golf caps in the amateur game, Rickie Fowler could play a role there, this ‘P’ Snapback cap has a moisture wicking sweatband and is made from dryCell Technology fabric to help you stay cool under pressure. The important thing here though is to find a colour you like because there are so many collections and unique designs to choose from. If you want the classic look though, the original designs still look great as shown above.

Ping Tour Classic Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, White)

Get the look of the tour with Ping’s new Tour Classic Golf Cap, featuring a moisture-wicking sweatband, lightweight construction and adjustable back closure for a comfortable and fresh feel on and off the course.

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Several collections to choose from

A cap worn by professionals around the world, this is made from Titleist’s proprietary material and it also has a headband that regulates temperature, wicks moisture and is also antimicrobial to limit odour too. There is also a mesh version of the Tour Performance cap too which is another top performer.

Mizuno Tour Performance Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (Blue, White, Black, Navy)

A structured, 6-panel cap, Mizuno has implemented eyelets for enhanced ventilation and a performance sweatband too to go along with the simple but awesome looking design.

Nike Legacy91 Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 10+

A classic design worn out on Tour by players like Rory McIlroy, this high-performance golf cap is highlighted with Nike’s signature Swoosh logo and has a soft sweatband to give you maximum comfort during your golf game.

Kjus Classic Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: Plenty of colours to choose from

The Classic Cap returns for this season from Kjus. It is available in lots of different colours with the signature ‘K’ logo on the front. It has a customisable fit and moisture wicking internal sweatband to add to your comfort.

G/FORE Pray For Birdies Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2

G/FORE always make gear and apparel that stands out and this hat is no exception. Featuring a phrase we all go to the golf course saying ‘Pray for Birdies’, this cap looks great especially in white. Not only that but it has clear technology to help with performance like the sweatband and and premium twill fabrication.

Peter Millar Performance Camo Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1

Perfect for both on and off the course, this Peter Millar performance hat is constructed from a lightweight, breathable fabric that offers protection from the sun. We love the camo pattern in particular.

Puma Tour Driver Cap

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 5 (White, Black, Red, Navy, Grey)

Bryson DeChambeau and indeed Puma compete in the game of golf in distinctive ways and they have combined in this cap. DeChambeau always wears a flat bill cap in tournament play and this model by Puma features a moisture-wicking performance sweatband to protect from sweat and a classic brim designed to shield from the sun.

Titleist StaDry Performance Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Grey)

Featuring the iconic Titleist logo on the side, this bucket hat is simple but high-performing thanks to the waterproof construction of the material. The seams are fully sealed to not let one drop through and the lightness of the hat sometimes makes you forget you are wearing one at all.

Galvin Green Aqua Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)

Galvin Green’s Aqua bucket hat is fully seam sealed like most other bucket hats but what differentiates it further is the extra wide brim at the back, the storm strap and the elasticated sweatband for maximum protection and comfort when you need it most in terrible weather. It works so well for a variety of head sizes that we also included the Aqua in our guide on the best women’s golf hats too.

Adidas Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Black)

Another excellent model of bucket hat, adidas has constructed this with a plain weave coating and then laminated it with a DWR finish to prevent moisture of any kind getting inside the hat. It is also stretchy so can fit on most heads with comfort.

Additionally if you need more apparel that will protect you from the elements, make sure you have a read of our guides on the best golf waterproofs and best golf wind jackets.

Nike Dri-FIT Bucket Hat

Sizes: XS/S, S/M, M/L, L/XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, White)

The lightweight Nike Dri-FIT Bucket Hat helps keep the sun out of your eyes with a wide brim. Areas of breathability work in tandem with sweat-wicking fabric to help you stay cool and dry when your round heats up.

FootJoy Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Black)

The bucket design gives you maximum protection with DryJoys performance.

TaylorMade Storm Bucket Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Black, Grey)

Take on the toughest golf conditions with this Storm Bucket Hat. Made from 91% polyester and 9% spandex it stretches nicely whilst the 2.5 inch brim of the hat provides great protection from the elements and the water resistant fully seamed crown ensures you stay dry and comfortable.

Sunderland Wide Brim Waterproof Golf Hat

Sizes: S/M or L/XL

Colours: 1 (Black)

A practical piece of headwear to pull out of the bag when the weather turns, Sunderland has given this hat the full waterproof treatment, including heat sealed taped seams and an extra-deep front and long back brim design to prevent rain from reaching your face or inside your collar. It also has an elasticated headband with a micro-mesh lining for comfort.

Inesis Rain Weather Golf Hat

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 1 (Navy)

Designers at Inesis worked hard to create a hat that was waterproof with the best. This takes the form of a waterproof fabric construction, wide edges and the back of the hat is designed so water runs off the outside of the jacket collar, not to the inside and down your back which is uncomfortable to say the least.

Titleist Pom Pom Beanie

Size: One size fits most

Colours: 3 (Black, Red, Blue)

One of the best golf hats out there, the Titleist Pom Pom Beanie is the perfect accessory for cold days on the golf course. The three different colours look great and the thermal insulation on offer from the soft knit fabric is top notch too.

adidas Statement Beanie

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (Blue, Black, Berry, Grey)

Available in four distinct and different colour ways, this beanie looks fantastic and we particularly like the soft fleece lining too which fits comfortably.

FootJoy Pom Pom Beanie

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 4 (Black/Blue, Navy/Red, Navy/Sky, Charcoal/Grey)

Warmth and comfort is on full display in this FootJoy beanie thanks to the soft-fleece lining and the 100% acrylic construction makes it quick-drying and easily washable.

Nike Statement Beanie

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Black and White)

Get two golf hats for the price of one with the Statement beanie from Nike. The 100% acrylic fabric ensures that the hat is both soft to the touch, warm to wear and it will guarantee you look good too.

Puma P Circle Patch Beanie

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 3 (Thyme, Peacoat, High Rise)

Beat the elements and earn style points with this Puma P Circle beanie. The three colour choices and striped design gives a modern and up to date aesthetic, and at the same time it stretches and provides adequate warmth.

Under Armour Big Logo Pom Beanie

Sizes: One size fits most

Colours: 2 (Red and Black)

Under Armour has often led the way when it comes to clothing with moisture-management and we love the fact this hat features much of that technology too. This beanie is constructed with a material that wicks sweat and dries really fast which means you are in for a comfortable experience out on the golf course.

Galvin Green Decker Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 2 (Black, Navy)

+ Windproof yet breathable

+ Sustainable model

– Perhaps not as warm as other beanies

Made from sustainable fabrics, this Decker hat comes in a couple of colours and features good thermal insulation. The fabric is also stretchy and lightweight and as a result can be stored in the smallest of spaces in your golf bag.

