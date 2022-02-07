Best Golf Boots

There really is no other game changer when it comes to winter golf than that of the golf boot. It is footwear designed to keep feet warm and dry whilst delivering great grip and comfort for a round in less than perfect conditions.

What makes the best golf boots so great? All the things that make a good hiking boot really. In fact, we believe if you’re about to fork out on a decent pair of walking boots, don’t. Just grab a pair of golf boots and you’ll have an investment that will double up for both dog walking and playing in muddy conditions. Why? Click here to find out in our Why Golf Gear is Best for Dog Walkers.

Golf boots will keep your feet feeling so comfortable and keep you from injuries on slippery slopes. Plus the added benefit of decent traction when it comes to swinging the club on a sticky fairway. If the higher ankle fit of a boot just isn't for you check out our Best Waterproof Golf Shoes or our look at the best golf shoes for wide feet. But if a boot is what you are after, read on...

Men's Golf Boots

Adidas S2G Recycled Polyester Mid-Cut Golf Shoes A mid-rise shoe that performs like a boot Specifications Colors: Black Sizes: 7-11 Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable and not as high up the ankle as some other boots in this guide + Extra width compared to the usual narrower fit of AdidasS2G, allowing for an extra pair of socks Reasons to avoid - Synthetic materials make these less warm than some of their competitors which are leather - Maybe a few more cleats needed as not as grippy as some of the Adidas shoes

Although these are more of a mid-rise shoe we have included them as they do perform like a boot. These are designed to be challenged when it comes to wet weather and are fully waterproof and extremely comfortable. This is down to the fact they boast the Bounce midsole making them feel like trainers on. The Rubber V-Traxion outsole has 4 cleats that ensure you grip the ground however mucky it is out there. A wider fit than usual makes it easy to pull them on and off. Often a higher neck on shoes like this makes getting into them a struggle. These are a synch.

Duca Del Cosma Delano Brown Golf Shoe For golfers seeking a sophisticated boot that can be worn off course Specifications Colors: Brown Sizes: 40-47eu/6.5-12uk Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Super smart and a boot you could wear to the office on an icy day and no one would notice + Keeps feet so warm with fur lining Reasons to avoid - Almost too smart for Winter golf TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

You’d almost argue this boot is far too smart to head out in muddy conditions and as the most expensive of our selection no one would blame you for keeping these back for special occasions. With the looks of a brogue that a Prince from Prague would be sporting, it’s a head turner.

Yet with those looks comes dashingly good performance. Soft Italian Nappa leather, tumbled leather and recycled micro fibre. Waterproof sock system with a breathable membrane offers performance on top of al, that style. Snug polyester fur lining keeps feet toasty.

These boots boast Duda Cor Linda 2.5mm Aqua stop lining. Yet they’re totally breathable keeping your feet at the optimum temperature. There’s a good amount of planet saving tech that’s gone into these. With the use of recycled micro fibre and cork on the Arnwflex sole and heel support.

One of two excellent golf boot offerings from market leaders FootJoy Specifications Colors: Black Sizes: 6-12uk Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Great adjustment to your foot with the BOA system. + Easy to keep clean. Reasons to avoid - Only available in medium width. A wide would be helpful.

We’ve included the boa boot as our Footjoy recommendation. They have a choice of 2 golf boots which in itself is impressive this is their leather offering. This is a stunning full grain leather upper with a cushioned sole that makes your feet sing. The BOA fit system hugs your foot for that perfect fit. Only available in a medium width this didn’t affect our sizing too much.

We were surprised the wide width wasn’t available as an extra pair of socks is sometimes needed in the winter months, but these actually offer great warmth down to the snuggly lining and cushioned sole. Good traction from the spikes though they did collect a good amount of the golf course. These boots clean up really well and looked very smart with a pair of Footjoy’s StaSof Winter Gloves

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Shield Offers polarising looks but works as a boot should Specifications Colors: Orange/Blue/Beige/Grey Sizes: 3.5-14UK Waterproof: 2 year warranty Reasons to buy + Nike Air technology enhances comfort + Incredible range of sizing Reasons to avoid - Comes up small so going up at least half a size is recommended. - Styling will divide opinion TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

These shoes will catch your eye and they feel amazing when on. The waterproof materials they are made up from are vast including a rubberised mud guard to really keep your feet protected. The sole is made up from multiple Zoom Air units and you will feel like you are bouncing along the fairways. This is if you can get the sizing right. To enable you to pull them on and off we'd advise going up half a size as they come up a bit snug. The traction is insane with three large fixed cleats positioned under each Zoom Air unit. So you don't feel them yet they glue you to wet ground. Dubbed as Winter's Worst Enemy these look extremely sporty and brighten up any gloomy golfing day.

Stuburt Evolve Sport 2 Winter Golf Boot The ideal option for golfers looking to save money on a pair Specifications Colors: Black/Royal Blue Accent Sizes: 6-13 Waterproof : 100% Reasons to buy + Reasonable price and plenty of spikes for good traction. + Stable and robust Reasons to avoid - Cheaper feel to them than others on the market

This fully waterproof boot has a micro fibre mid-cut comfort upper. The waterproof bootie membrane system keeps water out even in horrendous downpours. The EVA midsole is cushioned to offer a fairly comfortable ride but the 7spike rubber outsole does offer great grip making them a good option for the winter months.

Inesis Men's Golf Shoes Grip Winter Boot Specifications Colors: Brown or Black Sizes: 5.5-12.5 Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Caters for a good range of sizes + Zipped high-rise liner Reasons to avoid - Look a bit basic

Although marketed as a shoe the zipped high-rise liner makes these feel more boot like. They keep your feet cosy in cold conditions thanks to the fake fur sole. Waterproof interior membrane. 2 spike rigidities for great grip (rubber and TPU - Thermoplastic Polyurethane Upper) although the boots boast a zip to keep feet warm and dry the also have laces so the wearer can adjust the width and get the best fit. Waterproof membrane inside the boot. 2 year warranty.

Women's Golf Boots

Although many of the previous boots in our guide would happily suit women and indeed cater for smaller sizes, here we outline some of the more feminine golf boot options.

Duca Del Cosma Palazzo Duca De Cosma has a vast range of classy and chic golf boots, including this model Specifications Colors: Black or Cognac Sizes: 36-42EU/ 3-9UK Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Oozes Italian style and flair + Feel extremely luxurious yet very comfortable + Versatility adds value Reasons to avoid - 5mm nubs cover the sole rather than spikes meaning the traction could be better TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site



These are made of incredibly soft yet durable cow leather plus a neoprene material. The fur lining hat spills over the top of the boot keeps your feet cosy and wrapped in what feels like a blanket of Angora. The waterproof bootie system will keep your feet dry inside and a comfortable temperature due to its breathability. The Airplay V1 outsole really supports and gives great grip with a regimented formation of 5mm nubs that will stop the slip. A very classy choice and there are plenty of stunning boots in the DDC collection, the problem will be choosing your favourite.

Best Boots for overall winter performance Specifications Colors: Brown or Black Sizes: 3-9 wide Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Reasonable price given they are leather + Warm cosy fleece lining keeps feet dry + Replaceable spikes grab the wintery ground Reasons to avoid - Not as classy looking as their predecessors which had a waxed leather finish

These boots perform so well in muddy and very slippery conditions. The leather upper repels water like it’s beading off a ducks back almost as if they were plastic! They are not, the leather and faux fur lining gives a luxurious feel to these fantastic boots. They are super light and easy to plod around the course in the Bleak midwinter. The sole is our favourite part, with an incredible amount of cushioning that moulds to your foot and makes walking the dog a joy as well as walking 18 holes. These boots outperform our walking boots which is why we will always say Golf Gear is Best for Dog Walking.

Adidas S2G Mid-Cut Women's Golf Shoes The women's offering from adidas of a mid-cut shoe that works so well as a boot. Plus it's made from recycled materials. Specifications Colors: Black with silver and hot pink detail Sizes: 3.5-8 come up narrow Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + These are extremely comfortable and not as high up the ankle as some other boots in this guide. + Extra width compared to the usual narrower fit of AdidasS2G, allowing for an extra pair of socks. + Made with recycled materials (20%) so doing your bit for the planet. Reasons to avoid - Maybe a few more cleats needed as not as grippy as some of the Adidas shoes. - Another colour option than black would have been fun. TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at adidas Check Amazon

Although these are more of a mid-rise shoe we have included them as they do perform like a boot. These are designed to be challenged when it comes to wet weather and are fully waterproof and extremely comfortable. This is down to the fact they boast the Bounce midsole making them feel like trainers on. The Rubber V-Traxion outsole has 4 cleats that ensure you grip the ground however mucky it is out there. A wider fit than usual makes it easy to pull them on and off. Often a higher neck on shoes like this makes getting into them a struggle. These are a synch.

Stuburt Evolve Sport 2 Waterproof Spiked Ladies Golf Boot A true boot designed more like a hiking boot so super stable. Specifications Colors: Black with light Aqua accent Sizes: 4-8 (no half sizes) Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Function over form + Really great traction thanks to the seven spikes Reasons to avoid - Not available in half sizes

This fully waterproof boot has a micro fibre mid-cut comfort upper. The waterproof bootie membrane system keeps water out even in horrendous downpours. The EVA midsole is cushioned to offer a fairly comfortable ride but the 7spike rubber outsole does offer great grip making them a good option for the winter months.

Inesis Women’s Golf Winter Grip Shoe Decathlon are making golf gear at a reasonable price, these boots tick most boxes. Specifications Colors: Asphalt Blue Sizes: 3-7 Waterproof: 100% Reasons to buy + Great value for what is a lovely looking boot + Really easy to adjust the sizing to get a custom fit + Cater for smaller size (3) Reasons to avoid - Feel much like zipping your foot into a wetsuit

Decathlon has certainly gone all out to provide golf clothing and accessories for golfers that are affordable yet perform pretty well. These boots are a good looking pair. Navy blue which makes a nice change from black. The turquoise accents on the sole catch the eye as the photo finish is held. The zipped high-rise liner keeps your feet cosy in cold conditions. Waterproof interior membrane. 2 spike rigidities for great grip (rubber and TPU - Thermoplastic Polyurethane Upper) although the boots boast a zip to keep feet warm and dry the also have laces so the wearer can adjust the width and get the best fit. Fake fur inside keep your feet cosy. Waterproof membrane inside the boot.

How We Test Golf Boots

We aim to put products through a decent testing regime, playing and practicing in them and getting a good feel for what we like and what doesn't float our boat. We even walked the dog in some of these off the course and this has been important to understand both durability and versatility. No more walking boots required as the best golf boots do the job beautifully.

What to look for in a golf boot

When looking for the perfect winter pair of boots it is so important that you tick the following boxes...

Does the boot offer good grip? Check out the sole

Do they keep your feet dry and warm?

Is it comfortable enough to walk up Mount Snowdon and back without offering up a nice array of blisters?

Do they offer decent range of motion when it comes to you being able to make a golf swing in them?

They may be golf boots but let's admit they still need to look good. How do they fair in the style stakes?

Once you find the perfect pair you won't ever look back. Winter Golf that is enjoyable and doesn't result in losing a toe, here you come!