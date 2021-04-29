We take a look at the best golf vests on the market, keeping you warm while freeing up your arms so you can swing without restriction

Best Golf Vests

For some golfers, a padded mid layer can feel bulky and cumbersome to swing in, so a vest provides a very good alternative.

Whether you call them vests, gilets, bodywarmers or gaitors, they are one of the best golf tops you can go for because they free the arms, and provide the appropriate amount of warmth on milder days when a normal golf jumper might be too much.

There are a range of styles on offer, with some being thick and padded for extra warmth, while others are lighter and thinner to just take the edge off that winter chill.

Think about what you would need the most and let that influence the type of golf vest you buy. We’re confident you’ll find what you’re looking for in our showcase of the best golf vests below.

Additionally, be sure to have a look at some of our other guides too if you want garments to keep you sheltered and warm – such as the best golf jumpers, best golf wind jackets, or best golf waterproofs.

FootJoy Hybrid Vest

Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Three

+ Excellent warmth protection

+ Has added protection from the rain

– High collar could be distracting during the swing

This vest is made from stretch jersey lined jersey fabric with quilted woven panels for body heat retention and comfort and water resistant DWR finish for protection from light rain. The woven section cut in over shoulders for added freedom of movement while the extended high collar provides added wind and cold weather protection.

Ping Norse S2 Reversible Vest

Sizes: S-3XL Colours: One

+ Effective at keeping out chills

+ Reversible design boosts versatility

– Only one choice of colour

A cleverly reversible vest that is essentially two styles in one, which you can then match with different outfits and colour combinations. It is engineered to provide warmth without weight in cold weather utilising Primaloft Gold with Cross Core throughout.

Adidas Cold.RDY Vest

Sizes: XS-2XL Colours: Two

+ Warm and comfortable

+ Front pockets add convenience

– Traditional styling may not suit younger audience

The insulated construction holds heat in, while the sleeveless design gives you full range of motion as you swing to help maximise distance in colder temperatures. We like the quilted design as it adds an element of sophistication to the vest while still providing modern-day performance. We also really like the Cold.RDY hoodie as well which featured in best golf hoodies guide.

Galvin Green Louie Interface-1 Full Zip Bodywarmer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Two

+ Fabric and padding creates soft, comfortable feel

+ Vest design gives great range of movement

– Premium price will deter some

A premium golf apparel brand, Galvin Green has been making some of the best golf tops for just over three decades now and this Louie is no exception. It features the Interface-1 technology which aims to give optimum protection and ultimate comfort in lots of different weather conditions, whilst also being breathable and made from a stretchy fabric to aid the golf swing, not hamper it.

It is completely windproof and benefits from Galvin’s proprietary soft-shell fabrication which has been specifically designed to block any wind whilst also offering water resistance.

Overall we think it is ideal for golfers who want to remain warm on those chilly spring and autumn days, but don’t want to have to wear full waterproofs, and also keep a good range of mobility.

G/FORE Ombre Logo Vest

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: One

+ High quality insulation

+ Design truly stands out

– Only one colour choice

Brand new from G/FORE is the Ombre Logo Vest. It might only have one colour available, but the blue to navy finish looks outstanding. It is great for layering in cooler conditions but also has polyester comfortemp insulation for superior, lightweight warmth as well. Once again it may seem like an unimportant detail, but the presence of pockets makes a huge difference.

Peter Millar Stealth Light Vest

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Two

+ Tailored fit feels great

+ Awesome looks

– Price

Peter Millar is a brand synonymous with excellence, the fact so many of its products make our buyer’s guides shows that clearly. Therefore we could not leave off this Stealth Vest for a variety of reasons. First we love the look of the garment in both white and navy colours, whilst the high-performance fabric offers good stretch and protection from the wind and rain.

The two-way zip and side-zip pockets are two design flourishes that complete the look so it is a worthy inclusion on this list of the best golf vests.

Under Armour Storm Evolution Daytona Vest

Sizes: S-XL Colours: Four

+ Wind and water protection

+ Awesome technology

– Design aesthetic may put some off

Under Armour’s Storm Evolution Daytona is an insulated golf vest with Storm technology which repels water without sacrificing breathability. It is wind resistant to shield you from the elements and has been designed to adapt to temperature thereby keeping you warm when it is cold, and cool when it is warm.

This technology does not hinder breathability or stretch either thanks to the fabric which adds comfort throughout the swing.

Kjus Retention Vest

Sizes: S-XL Colours: Eight

+ Clever construction

+ Good colour choice

– Price

We have become big fans of Kjus gear because of the overall quality and look of the garments it produces. The Retention Jacket made our best golf tops guide and we like this Vest version too. It is made from 100% mechanical stretch polyamide that is windproof, stretchy and extremely lightweight.

Light insulation material at the front of the vest is cleverly paired with a four-way stretch fabric on the back, keeping you warm without ever restricting your swing movement.

Original Penguin Lightweight Puffer Vest

Sizes: S-XL Colours: One

+ Versatile

+ Warm pockets

– Puffer design may put some off

Made from 100% nylon, this jacket looks great just about anywhere whether you find yourself on the golf course or off it. Its plain weave fabrication provides extra durability, and we particularly liked the mock collar which kept the wind off the neck well. It also has a water-repellent coating to keep rain at bay and the warm pockets are an excellent feature.

TravisMathew Keep On Keepin On Vest

Sizes: S-XL Colours:

+ Simple aesthetic

+ Works nicely for warmth

– Price

With Jon Rahm wearing TravisMathew gear, the brand is growing fast and it is not hard to see why given the quality. Take this vest for example. It would look right at home on and off the course and is made from a four-way stretch, wrinkle resistant and supremely comfortable fabric that makes it very easy to wear all day. We found it to cocoon the body nicely in warmth.

Puma Primaloft Stlth Padded Golf Gilet

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Two

+ Double zip for full range of movement

+ Front zipped pockets add convenience

– Unusually safe styling for the brand

Primaloft quilting provides the best highest weight to warmth ratio in the industry. Combining water resistant down quilting and an unrivalled style, this vest will stand up to any forecast.

Greyson Iroquois Vest

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Two

+ Premium feel

+ Hidden chest pocket

– Black and Navy colours a touch bland

The Iroquois Vest is made with a blend of scholler soft shell fabric to keep you warm and for a full range of motion on the golf course. It is moisture wicking, dries quickly and also has been treated with an anti-microbial finish too which is a nice touch.

Decathlon Inesis Ultralight Sleeveless Down Jacket

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Four

+ Stylish and versatile

+ Has two inner pockets and two front zipped pockets

– A touch bulky when put on

An ultralight sleeveless down jacket with ethically sourced down and feathers, one of the warmest natural materials. The cord inside the inner pocket allows you to secure the pouch to avoid losing it.

Mizuno Windlite Gilet

Sizes: S-XXXL Colours: Three

+ Stylish and versatile

+ Good value

– Quite thin feeling

This Windlite Gilet from Mizuno is extremely lightweight and thin but provides a water repellent finish coupled with ample warmth and wind protection. Given its construction, it can fit in the tightest of spaces in your luggage or golf bag, and it benefits from Mizuno’s 4-way stretch technology so you can move in any direction easily.

Two discreet pockets will gobble up your hands or any golf paraphernalia you may carry.

Sunderland of Scotland Anton

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Five

+ Modern design with wide colour choices

+ Three zipped pockets

– Unusually long in the torso

Made from nylon ripstop fabric with padded quilt and stretch performance from brushed side panels. Also boasts a zipped chest and side pockets as well as stretch binding around hem and armholes.

Callaway Golf Swing Tech Quilted Vest

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Two

+ Thin yet warm

+ Adjustable drawstring creates a tailored fit

– Lacks shelf appeal

A lightweight full zip quilted puffer vest featuring a two way zip; inner storm cuff design; side pockets and a drop tail back hem.

Glenmuir Thurso

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Four

+ Wind and water resistant finish

+ Fleece-lined collar boosts comfort

– Neutral design lacks wow factor

This sleeveless jacket is constructed with Storm Bloc water and wind resistant performance polyester insulated with heat-efficient down. Stretch sides and shoulder panels make sure that, even fully zipped up, you have all the freedom of movement you need. It also has a fleece-lined collar and chin guard, lockdown zip puller, zipped side pockets and useful inner chest pocket.

Galvin Green Denzel

Sizes: S-2XL Colours: Two

+ Soft and stretchy

+ Surprisingly warm given how thin it is

– Graphic on the chest is a touch garish

The second Galvin Green model on this list of the best golf vests, the Denzel is a supremely soft and stretchy garment with excellent thermal insulation properties, offering maximum breathability enabling the release of excess heat and moisture. Ideal intermediate layer for under a Galvin Green Gore-Tex or Interface jacket.

Mizuno Move Warmer Gilet

Sizes: S-XXL Colours: Four

+ Strategic stretch point maximise movement

+ Double zip for added convenience

– Shiny finish won’t be to everyone’s taste

Strategic stretch points in the Move Warmer material are anatomically-engineered for a full range of golf-specific movements. Warmth, total flexibility and added style with a new collarless design makes this the perfect outer-layer.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best golf vests.