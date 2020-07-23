Wet Bunker Tips
By Neil Tappin
In this video tutorial Golf Monthly Top 25 Coach Andrew Jones offers some wet bunker tips to ensure that when the sand is wet you have a technique to get the ball out
This wet lie bunker tips video from Andrew Jones should help you whenever you face a difficult lie in the sand. To further help you save par in this scenario we also asked another Golf Monthly Top 25 coach - Keith Wood - to offer his advice (below) on how to play these tricky greenside shots.
Wet bunker tips
Wet bunkers pose the golfer an interesting test. With the sand firm beneath the ball it can be that your normal bunker shot technique will not work. But before you decide how to approach it you need to judge the sand by shuffling your feet in at address - this will tell you alot. What you are trying to work out is whether the sand is firm on top and underneath or whether it is still fluffy beneath the surface. This will dictate your approach.
If the bunker is firm on top and compact beneath, square up the leading edge of your wedge (do not open up the face). This will help the club get into the sand before the ball so you avoid the club 'bouncing' on the sand pre-impact causing the thin strike. So it is almost as if the ball is plugged - place a little more weight on your left side at impact and you are looking to blast it out with a square face and by taking plenty of sand through impact. Remember, with this technique the ball will come out with plenty of roll so try to allow for that as you work out how hard to hit the shot.
If the sand is softer beneath the surface I would adopt my usual technique but with one major change, I'd place a little more weight on my left foot at address. That will help make my angle of attack a little steeper so the club strikes the sand a little closer to the ball than for a normal bunker shot.
As with all short shots from tricky lies, commitment is key. The sand will slow the club through impact so you need to keep your body rotating through impact so the club does not slow down and get stuck. Make sure that in the finish position your body is pointing at the target.
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 2-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
Wet lie chipping method
A wet lie chipping method from Golf Monthly Top Coach Andrew Jones to help your scoring this winter!
By Neil Tappin •
-
How high to tee your ball in the wind
In this video, Golf Monthly Top Coach Andrew Jones explains the theory behind how high to tee your ball in the wind
By Neil Tappin •
-
How To Create Lag For Power In Your Swing
Andrew Jones explains how to create lag for power by adding speed to your swing without killing accuracy
By Golf Monthly •
-
How to judge your lie in the rough
By Neil Tappin •
-
Change your putting method this winter
By Neil Tappin •
-
How to avoid driving out of bounds
By Neil Tappin •
-
How to hit the perfect 1st tee shot?
By Neil Tappin •
-
Short Putting Drills
By Neil Tappin •