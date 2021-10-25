The Game
New to golf? Or got a simple question about one of the many facts, figures and Rules of golf? Then the chances are we will have answered them here.
Latest
The Power Of Golf Charity Days
Sarah Forrest explores three very different golf courses in aid of charity
-
10 Simple Golf Stretch Exercises Everyone Can Try
Improve your game with these exercises from golf fitness guru Jamie Greaves
By Golf Monthly •
-
Bifurcation In Golf Has Started - What Next?
Will we see pros and amateurs playing under completely different equipment rules in the future?
By Elliott Heath •
-
Who Is Justin Thomas’ Caddie?
After a few caddies, Thomas has formed a new solid partnership
By Dan Parker •
-
5 Golf Gear Checks Every Golfer Needs To Make
Five key checks every golfers should be making to their equipment.
By Neil Tappin •
-
England Golf And R&A Issue Updated WHS Guidance On NRs
What happens when you fail to submit a score was one of the areas in which more clarity has been sought
By Andy Wright •
-
6 Putter Designs That Changed The Game
From Bobby Jones' trusted "Calamity Jane" to the iconic Odyssey 2-ball
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Which Putter Length Should You Use?
We discuss why putter length is so important
By Sam Tremlett •
-
14 Things You Didn't Know About Scotty Cameron
An iconic name in the world of golf, here are 14 things you didn't know about Scotty Cameron.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Toe Hang Or Face Balanced Putter?
It's a big decision when choosing your flat stick. Here's how to make sure you match it up to your stroke...
By Elliott Heath •