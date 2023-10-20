Under Armour Golf Rain Pants Review
Sam De’Ath tests the Under Armour Golf Rain Pants on the course
These lightweight provide excellent waterproof protection all while remaining extremely breathable. They fold up small enough to fit in your bag easily and can be removed effortlessly via the lengthy zips running down the side of the lower legs. The Under Armour rain pants fit should be considered if you’re in the market for new waterproof pants.
Repelled water easily
Extremely lightweight
Easy to adjust via elastic waist straps
No fleece lining in the pockets for warmth
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
If, like me, you hate getting cold and wet on the course, but still like to get out to play a few holes in the winter, then having some of the best golf waterproofs and winter essentials are a must. There really isn’t much worse than wading through thick, wet rough in the winter and soaking through your pants, so having a good set of waterproofs to keep you dry certainly helps make winter golf more enjoyable. I played 18 holes at Effingham Golf Club, Surrey, to put the Under Armour Golf rain pants to the test and see how dry they kept me during the course of my round.
I really like the simplicity behind these Under Armour Golf rain pants. At the end of the day, these are pants that will predominantly be worn in the winter and will see their fair share of mud splatter, so having rain pants in brighter colors or with more pattern really is somewhat unnecessary. They have one small Under Armour logo, placed down the side of the thigh which is fairly discreet in dark grey and the pockets are fully secured via easy to access zips.
These rain pants feature the same rain repellent technology as the Cloudstrike Stretch jacket from Under Armour and performed excellently in keeping me and my trousers underneath dry, while walking the course on a particularly bleak day in the Surrey countryside. These rain pants are made from 2.5 layer-bonded fabric, which is extremely breathable and lightweight, ideal for taking on and off and storing in your golf bag when they’re not in need.
One of the best features about the Under Armour Rain pants is the elastic waist and snap closure which creates a comfortable and tailored fit. The zips running down the side of the legs are longer than other rain pants I have tested and made these rain pants extremely easy to take off when the weather turned for the better during my round.
Overall these rain pants are definitely worth considering if you’re looking to invest in some new waterproof trousers this winter. The ability to protect you from the elements as well as being lightweight and breathable, leaves me struggling to question what else they could do to improve on this impressive pair of rain pants.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
