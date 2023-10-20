Under Armour Golf Rain Pants Review

If, like me, you hate getting cold and wet on the course, but still like to get out to play a few holes in the winter, then having some of the best golf waterproofs and winter essentials are a must. There really isn’t much worse than wading through thick, wet rough in the winter and soaking through your pants, so having a good set of waterproofs to keep you dry certainly helps make winter golf more enjoyable. I played 18 holes at Effingham Golf Club, Surrey, to put the Under Armour Golf rain pants to the test and see how dry they kept me during the course of my round.

I really like the simplicity behind these Under Armour Golf rain pants. At the end of the day, these are pants that will predominantly be worn in the winter and will see their fair share of mud splatter, so having rain pants in brighter colors or with more pattern really is somewhat unnecessary. They have one small Under Armour logo, placed down the side of the thigh which is fairly discreet in dark grey and the pockets are fully secured via easy to access zips.

These rain pants feature the same rain repellent technology as the Cloudstrike Stretch jacket from Under Armour and performed excellently in keeping me and my trousers underneath dry, while walking the course on a particularly bleak day in the Surrey countryside. These rain pants are made from 2.5 layer-bonded fabric, which is extremely breathable and lightweight, ideal for taking on and off and storing in your golf bag when they’re not in need.

One of the best features about the Under Armour Rain pants is the elastic waist and snap closure which creates a comfortable and tailored fit. The zips running down the side of the legs are longer than other rain pants I have tested and made these rain pants extremely easy to take off when the weather turned for the better during my round.

Overall these rain pants are definitely worth considering if you’re looking to invest in some new waterproof trousers this winter. The ability to protect you from the elements as well as being lightweight and breathable, leaves me struggling to question what else they could do to improve on this impressive pair of rain pants.