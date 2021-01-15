Here we run through the very best waterproof golf bags on the market, helping you keep your equipment dry when the weather turns for the worse

Golfing in wet weather is challenging enough without having to deal with sodden grips and soggy gloves. Waterproof golf bags can really help you cope better with tough conditions and there are some great options currently on the market, both stand and cart/trolley bags.

Here below we’re focusing on the best waterproof golf bags and looked at a range of options to suit different golfing requirements.

Finding the right golf bag could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. If your equipment is well protected and efficiently stored, you can focus on what really matters – playing the game.

Whether you carry or use a cart, trolley or buggy, a waterproof golf bag could help you get the most from your game.

Stand or trolley bag, the best waterproof offerings will be constructed from waterproof fabric, have sealed seams and zippers and will come with a neatly fitting, easily attached rain hood.

Waterproof stand bags should still be super-lightweight and comfortable to carry while waterproof cart/trolley bags should be robust and stable, providing easy access to all pockets.

What then are the best waterproof golf bags? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below.

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag

+ Lightweight at under 2kg

+ Seam sealed zips

– Could be more separation in pockets

This stylish looking bag offers a high level of performance on a number of levels. Thanks to the seam sealed zippers, it’s impressively waterproof, while the wider stand delivers great stability on uneven terrain or on windy days.

There’s good, accessible storage with a four-way top divider, ample clothing pocket plus five further pockets for balls, accessories, water bottle, valuables and range finder.

It’s lightweight at just 1.95kg, comfortable to carry with a self-balancing convertible strap system. Those straps can be easily detached if you opt to use a cart. We felt when reviewing that the bag, “ticks a lot of boxes.”

PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag

+ Lightweight for cart/trolley bag

+ Key lock system for secure cart fitting

– Functional rather than super stylish

We start our rundown of the year’s best waterproof golf bags with the PowaKaddy Dri Tech Cart Bag – It will keep your kit dry in the most extreme weathers. It’s made from a lightweight Nylon fabric that’s waterproof to an impressive hydrostatic rating of over 10,000mm – If you’re not sure what that means – it’s a lot!

And, this is an incredibly lightweight cart bag – Just 2.3kg which is quite a bit lighter than the average cart bag on the market.

For those who like ultimate club organisation, the Dri Tech has you covered with a 14-way top divider and spacious putter well. The pockets are also pretty capacious, meaning you’ll have room for a good amount of kit.

It may not be the most striking in terms of design, but the PowaKaddy Dri Tech comes in five colours and looks great sitting on a cart. It also features PowaKaddy’s Key Lock, anti-twist system to ensure it stays firmly in place throughout the round. Nobody likes to be fiddling with bag placement and straps when they should be focussing on a testing iron shot!

Big Max Aqua 8 Stand Bag

+ Lightweight with supreme waterproof technology

+ Large, useful cooler pocket

– Only five pockets, less than others of a similar size.

The Big Max Aqua 8 Stand Bag is an ideal option for a lightweight, waterproof carry bag that can easily store a full set of clubs and more

It weighs in at just 2kg but still comes with five spacious pockets and a 7-way top for easy club storage.

All Big Max waterproof bags use the industry leading I-Dry System to keep its bags 100% waterproof and, alongside the sealed seams and waterproof zippers, the Aqua 8 stand bag is built to survive some of the worst weather conditions while keeping your belongings safe and dry.

The pockets in this bag are well positioned and useful, with a seam sealed valuables pocket, cooler pocket and large apparel pocket making this a practical, lightweight and stylish carry bag to use in all conditions.

Cobra UltraDry Pro Stand Bag

+ Comfortable and breathable strap

+ Easy to manoeuvre

– Only a handful of pockets

With all of the same features and comfort of the Cobra Ultralite stand bag, Cobra’s Ultradry stand bag gives you added waterproof protection in this comfortable and ergonomic carry bag.

It weighs 2kg, the market standard for a compact waterproof bag, its five seam sealed pockets provide ample storage and waterproof protection for clothing, drinks and valuables as you walk around the course.

The Cobra Ultradry stand bag has a 5-way top will full-length dividers that mean no club crowding and a conveniently placed grab handle at the top makes it easy to move in and out of the car boot or the garage. It only comes in a couple of colours but we like the understated black and grey which allows the golfer to put their own style on the bag.

Motocaddy Dry-Series Trolley Bag

+ Lightweight trolley bag

+ Additional storage space

– Designed to be compatible with Motocaddy trolleys specifically

What you’ll immediately notice is how lightweight the Motocaddy Dry-Series Bag is. At just 2.4kg, it weighs as little as many of the stand bags on the market in 2020.

Upgraded for this year, this stylish bag now has 10% additional storage space – again very impressive considering how lightweight it is.

Made from waterproof fabric, the seams have been thermo-sealed and the zips are waterproof too. It does a great job of keeping the water out.

Seven sizeable pockets provide enough storage for any requirement while 14 full-length dividers help you organise your clubs effectively.

It features an anti-twist EASILOCK base that will fit to any Motocaddy trolley and provide a fully stable unit.

Easy to manoeuvre thanks to the well-placed carry handles, we think this is an impressive trolley bag, both in terms of aesthetics and performance. If you’re considering waterproof golf bags, it’s one to add to your list.

TaylorMade FlexTech Waterproof Stand Bag

+ Comfortable self-adjusting strap system

+ Stylish, understated look

– Not as robust as some models

One of the most annoying things with stand bags of the past was the constant struggle to find a comfortable strap position when carrying – one side too long, the other too short… it could be very distracting.

You won’t have that issue with the TaylorMade FlexTech – The straps are self-adjusting and they slide while you’re carrying to ensure a perfect fit at all times. As such, it sits very comfortably on your back, aided by some nice padding in just the right place.

The fabric is waterproof and the pockets are seam sealed to keep the rain out.

The FlexTech stand system is smooth to operate and, working together with a collapsible base, the bag sits neatly even on undulating terrain.

Clubs are protected by a 5-way top and two full length dividers. They’re also well separated meaning you won’t have to deal with any wrestling to get clubs out.

The styling is cool and understated and, overall, there’s little to fault on this excellent stand bag.

Ping Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag

+ Comfortable strap that can be easily converted

+ Stylish modern design

– Not all pockets seam sealed

We featured the standard Ping Hoofer carry bag in our best golf stand bags list and the waterproof version is also one of the best bags on the market.

Six pockets, four of which are seam sealed, make for plenty of storage but we especially like the 5-way reinforced divider at the top of the bag that leaves the clubs in your bag plenty of space and provides good protection as you walk around the course.

Ping has also added some great new features to its already comfortable carry strap, allowing it to be easily adjusted from a backpack style two strap to a one strap system that can be comfortably carried on one shoulder. The strap also uses Ping’s SensorDry technology to wick water away and keep the strap dry even in the monsoon conditions.

Callaway HyperDry C Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight at 1.8kg

+ Comfy to carry

– Less storage space than some stand bags

The excellent Callaway HyperDry C Stand Bag delivers on a number of levels. It really is incredibly lightweight at just 1.8kg, it’s waterproof and it looks great in seven different colour options.

We found this bag to be super comfy to carry, not only because it weighs so little but also because of the excellent padded strap. The straps are self-adjusting, so it sits nicely on your back and stays put throughout the round.

It’s sleek and easy to lift and it’s nice and compact for fitting in a car or locker.

With sealed seams and welded zips, your kit will stay dry in challenging conditions and, although it’s a smaller stand bag, there is ample storage in four roomy pockets.

Sun Mountain H2NO Staff Cart Bag

+ 14-way top divider

+ Plenty of storage in forward facing pockets

– More expensive than some in our list

This cart bag offers premium features in a mid-to-large sized design and fully waterproof fabric that will keep your possession dry in the worst weather conditions.

The H2NO Staff cart bag features a 10.5” inch, 14-way top with full-length dividers and nine forward-facing pockets, making access easy and convenient when you are out on the course.

The 11 pockets include two full-length apparel pockets; velour-lined valuables pockets; a rangefinder compartment; beverage pocket; plus an array of accessory pockets.

The cart strap pass through system ensures the high-quality seam-sealed pockets are easy-to-access when in use and the H2NO staff is available in five colour options with a style to suit every taste.

Big Max Aqua Sport 3 Cart Bag

+ Ample storage with nine waterproof pockets

+ Extra large cooler pocket

– Slightly more substantial than some cart bags, so not as light

This is the second Big Max bag to feature in our best waterproof bags list and that is testament to the build quality, waterproofness and stylish nature of bags produced by Big Max.

This cart bag offering has the same I-Dry waterproofing found on other Big Max bags and provides excellent protection to the elements. A 14-way top has full length dividers to prevent club crowding and nine total pockets mean you can load this bag up with whatever you need for a round of golf.

We found the extra large cooler pocket placed low and on the front of the bag especially useful for carrying plenty of liquid on a hot day and the three grab handles made manoeuvring the bag very easy too. A great bag for organisation and style.

Titleist StaDry Cart Bag

+ Generous pocket space

+ Lightweight

– Not the easiest to carry if you do need to use the single strap.

The Titleist StaDry has been a popular bag for a few seasons now and it’s easy to see why as it performs from a practical perspective on a number of levels.

Firstly, StaDry waterproof technology will help you keep your equipment dry in wet conditions – It’s made from a waterproof fabric and the zips are seam sealed.

It also offers excellent, managed storage with 14-way top divider plus dedicated putter well, and seven generous pockets. There are large apparel pockets as well as spaces for accessories and valuables.

It’s been designed to sit snugly on a trolley, and we found that it does just that. The weight is well distributed to ensure it doesn’t shift going over bumps or across slopes. There’s a useful channel for strapping the bag down to a trolley or cart.

The pockets are all easily accessible when the bag is sitting on a trolley.

It weighs just 2.7kg and is easy to lift out of a car and onto a trolley thanks to the well-designed grab handles.

Mizuno BR-DRI Stand Bag

+ One-year guarantee on waterproofing

+ Sleek looks

– On the pricey side

This lightweight offering from Mizuno is fully waterproof and very easy to carry. Weighing in at 2kg, with grab handles top and bottom, it’s very easy to manoeuvre if you’re fitting it into a car or lifting into a locker.

There are six easily accessible, roomy pockets with waterproof zips to protect your kit while the full-length dividers and 4-way top will protect your clubs.

We found this a comfy bag to carry with good hip padding and easily adjusted, detachable straps.

With rain hood on, this is a pretty waterproof bag and the 1-year guarantee on that is a bonus.

This is one to consider if you’re after a durable, waterproof stand bag with decent storage.

TaylorMade Storm Dry Cart Bag

+ One-year guarantee on waterproofing

+ Sleek looks

– On the pricey side

TaylorMade has used a very lightweight waterproof material to make its Storm Dry cart bag and that makes this a great option for a bag you can easily transport to and from the golf club, even when full of gear.

As well as the 14-way top with three full-length dividers, this bag has its own dedicated putter well to keep your putter protected away from other clubs.

We like the sheer number of dedicated pockets on this bag with a velour lined valuables pockets, dedicated rangefinder pocket and two full-length apparel pockets providing more than enough space to carry the essentials and more.