We take a look at some of the best waterproof golf jackets on the market to help you keep playing through the winter.

Best Waterproof Golf Jackets

Golf shouldn’t stop when the weather turns inclement, it is one of very few sports that can be played in pretty much anything. That being said, you must be prepared.

As such you should always have the best golf waterproofs you can whether that be trousers, shoes, gloves and so on and so forth.

Arguably the most important waterproof element to your golfing setup is the jacket because not only will a good model shelter you from the rain and wind, but it will also make the golfing experience infinitely more comfortable despite the conditions.

Bearing that in mind, below we have taken a look at some of our the best waterproof golf jackets out right now.

Alternatively if you need more golf gear when the weather gets cold and wet, check out our other guides on the best golf tops, best golf wind jackets and best golf base layers too.

FootJoy DryJoys Select Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: One

+ Soft, stretchy material allows complete freedom of movement.

+ Keeps water and wind at bay impressively well

– Only one colour

When it comes to weather protection golfers should never compromise, after all we are often outside for more than four hours. Well with this DryJoys Select Jacket you won’t be because it is the lightest, most waterproof garment ever produced by FootJoy.

It has been constructed with specially engineered, ultra-lightweight Japanese fabric that provides incredible waterproof protection without impacting on the wearers freedom of movement. It also manages to find a way of being breathable as well. There may only be one colour to choose from, and the price may put some off, but ultimately, if you want the ultimate garment to wear out on the golf course to keep the weather at bay, then the DryJoys Select should definitely be a design to consider.

Galvin Green Angus Shakedry Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: One

+ Thin and lightweight yet provides exceptional protection from the elements

+ Packs into small spaces

+ Cutting-edge styling

– Lacks side pockets

– Not the quietest material when swinging.

Galvin Green has been pushing the boundaries of waterproof design for a while now and with the Angus it appears the next leap has been made in terms of making a garment that can protect from the elements, but is also super-lightweight. All in all it weighs just 220 grams thanks to the membrane being placed on the outside for the first time.

It has innovative Shakedry technology which means the garment is constructed with a fabric which makes the water bead up and roll off the surface. Other features include GORE-TEX super-stretch along the shoulders, shaped sleeves for easy movement, elastic binding on the cuffs, drawstring at the hem, water-repellent zippers and a chest pocket. Unquestionably one of the best golf waterproofs currently on the market.

Galvin Green, like many of the brands in this list, also make some of the best waterproof golf trousers too so check that guide out if you need to cover the bottom half as well.

Ping Downton Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Four

+ Simple yet modern design with several choices in colour and size

+ Top of the range protection

+ Excellent value

– Lacks pockets at the waist

One of the best looking jackets on this list, the Ping Downton has the highest levels of waterproof protection with SensorDry Technology that is designed for the most extreme weather conditions. It has also been constructed with a stretchy, lightweight and soft material so that your swing is not hampered and it makes little noise throughout too.

Puma Ultradry Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Competes with the best in terms of protection

+ Ventilated back is a nice touch

– Double zip can be a touch fiddly

On the face of it Puma is a brand that pushes the boat out on occasion, and whilst some features and designs may not be to some tastes, what cannot be argued is the overall quality of the products.

Take this Ultradry Jacket for example. Many will like/dislike the eye-catching volt zip and accents on the jacket, and yet that should not detract from the excellent waterproof and windproof protection, the exceptional little details like the waist pockets and cuff adjustors, and the overall quality of this model.

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Four

+ Stylish and high-quality performance

+ Several nice details golfers will like

– Slightly coarse material could be fairly audible when swinging.

Over the past few years Under Armour has become one of the most popular apparel brands on the market and the outerwear is one part of that success. The level of research and development conducted by the company is astounding and you can see the fruits of that labour in this Stormproof Rain Jacket.

It is a stylish offering that performs well thanks to Storm technology which repels water to protect you from the elements. Additionally the Hydropel zippers and windproof construction also help out in this regard.

Callaway StormGuard Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Moves freely

+ Warm yet breathable

– A little bulky

Whatever the weather you will be ready in this Callaway StormGuard jacket. Featuring a seam sealed and 3-layer membrane construction, it is noticeably breathable and comfortable. More on that, the Swing Tech technology implemented by Callaway seeks to ensure less resistance throughout the swing too which is an excellent feature.

Adidas Rain .Rdy Jacket

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: One

+ Has everything the best waterproof golf jackets should have

+ Use on and off the course

– Only one colour choice

A no-brainer inclusion in this best waterproof golf jackets guide, the Rain .Rdy is a model that can help you be prepared for any weather out on the golf course.

Not only that but one of its best features is its modern and yet understated design which gives it versatility to be used on and off the golf course. As such there is value for money to be had here.

Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: Three

+ 2 jackets in 1

+ Very good range in sizes

– More premium price may be a stumbling block for some

Built with Hypershield fabric to block wind, water and provide a comfortable experience, this model is two jackets in one as the traditional jacket can be changed into a vest. The removable upper/arms are held in place with snap button closure points and whilst that sounds cumbersome, the HyperAdapt technology combines a vent along the back of the shoulders for extra mobility through your swing.

Inesis Mens Waterproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Versatile waterproof protection

+ Excellent value for money

– Lacks shelf appeal

This Inesis Waterproof Jacket offers unbeatable value for money, with a laminated 3-layer waterproof stretch fabric, including sealed seams and zips. This laminated mesh construction also keeps the fabric from making any scratchy noise throughout the swing too so if you want solid performance without breaking the bank, this is definitely a model to consider.

Mizuno Nexlite 2.0 Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Three

+ Incredibly light

+ Two-year waterproof warranty

– No drawstring at the waist

Built on the success of Mizuno’s ground-breaking Nexlite range, the updated Nexlite 2.0 jacket features some of the lightest fabric on the market. That doesn’t mean it’s waterproof performance can be questioned though as this jacket can deliver in the harshest of conditions.

Glenmuir Elrick

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 3

+ Good value for money

+ Versatile, modern styling

– Perhaps requires a softer collar

Founded in Scotland in 1891, Glenmuir know a thing or two about proper wet weather apparel and this Elrick model is no exception. This light, soft-touch jacket is constructed in Glenmuir’s signature two-layer Storm Bloc fabric with four-way stretch, giving you just the kind of unrestricted swing you need. Not only that, it repels water and wind nicely and we particularly liked how the lightweight fabric means you can pretty much carry it in the golf bag all year round.

KJUS Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Four

+ Freedom of movement

+ Waterproof and breathable

– Premium priced This stylish waterproof jacket features body-zoned panels built into the key zones of the shoulder points, shoulder blades and lower back to allow for even greater freedom of movement during the swing. Thanks to the Dermizax membrane, this jacket with water-repellent zipper is not only highly waterproof but also highly breathable.

G/FORE Repeller Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: One

+ Protection without bulk

+ Convenient hood

– Only one colour choice If you want a stylish, smart jacket with an understated but modern design, that also keeps rain and wind at bay then the Repeller Jacket from G/FORE is a very good choice for you. Usually G/FORE products are very ‘out there’ but we think this has a restrained and very pleasing design. Protection comes thanks to the Dry-Tex fabric and heat bonded seams as well as the handy hood design at the back. An excellent model that looks great both on and off the golf course.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Hyperlight Shield Half Zip Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Three

+ Solid weather protection

+ Easy to store

– Lacks significant shelf appeal Engineered from a highly technical 2.5 layer performance fabric, the Hyperlight Shield Half-Zip is a go-to security piece offering fully waterproof, seam-sealed protection and optimal coverage in inclement weather. The innovative Tour-tested fabric is supremely soft and comfortable with two-way mechanical stretch and easy-care benefits. A separate stow pouch allows it to be packed down tight and easily stashed in a golf bag.

Sunderland of Scotland Valberg Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Three

+ Well respected brand in terms of waterproofing

+ Clever design features

– Perhaps lacks versatility

We all hate garments that hinder our ability to swing properly especially when it is raining and we have to don the waterproofs. Thankfully this Valberg doesn’t hinder anything because of its 4-way stretch panels, giving you all the freedom in the shoulders and arms that you need to achieve a consistent end-to-end swing path.

The two-layer jacket has excellent waterproof protection along with a mesh lining for breathability. A couple of really cool features are the fleece lined side pockets for those extra gold days, and the corded groove cleaner secured on the inside too.

Ping SensorDry 2.5 Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: One

+ Simple but high-quality

+ Nice storage options with different pockets

– Only one colour choice

This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout and offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability. It also has plenty of features that often get overlooked in wet weather gear too – for example having two front waist pockets cannot be understated in its importance for a golfer looking to keep a glove or phone dry. Additionally there is also an inner security pocket which is a nice touch.

ProQuip TourFlex Elite Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: 3

+ Three-year waterproof guarantee

+ Good value on offer

– Uninspiring aesthetics

TourFlex Elite is a high performance Jacket by ProQuip featuring four-way stretch fabric and Teflon coating for total waterproof protection. This fabric also makes it highly breathable and can regulate temperature too which means it comes as no surprise that the jacket comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee.

FootJoy HLV2 Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Six

+ Top-quality waterproofing

+ Good selection of colours and sizes

– May require a warmer layer underneath on cold days

FootJoy’s HLV2 Rain Jacket builds on the performance and success of its predecessor and improves it with an all new fabric which is 15 per cent lighter, with 20% more stretch. Additionally it is 100% waterproof thanks to the DWR finish to bead water away.

Galvin Green Action Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Two

+ Front pockets are a welcome addition

+ Excellent lightweight waterproof protection and breathability

+ Great styling, fit and range of motion.

– The premium price may be difficult for some golfers to justify

As far as the best waterproof golf jackets go, the Action from Galvin Green is right up there. It is lightweight, looks great, soft and comfortable, stretchy and the fit can be tailored nicely. The waterproofing and protection is also top-notch thanks to the GORE-TEX C-knit fabric.

Galvin Green has also implemented GORE-TEX ‘Super Stretch’ too which are a series of inserts on the jacket that provide extreme stretch in key areas like the back and elbows. Another important feature to mention is the inclusion of an extremely durable TECHSTEEL fabric which reinforces the shoulder and lower back areas for those bag carriers on the golf course. It really is one of the best golf waterproofs anywhere on the market.