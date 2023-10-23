Peter Millar Rain Walker Pant Review

Over recent years, the quality and visual appeal of waterproof golf clothing has improved beyond all recognition. This applies at all levels in the market, but all the more so at the premium end where Peter Millar’s latest Shield Pro offerings have changed the need to wear waterproofs from a burden into a pleasure. When it comes to golf rain pants, the brand’s all-new Rain Walker is as good as it gets.

Both stylish and extremely comfortable, the construction is 65% nylon and 35% polyester, and is the result of extensive research into preparing the best-possible protection for the 2023 US Walker Cup team at St Andrews. This premium-quality garment comes at a premium price, but you certainly get what you pay for. I found the pant to live up to all three of the maker’s primary claims - windproof, waterproof and exceptionally breathable - on top of which was an added bonus; comfort and ease of wear. Everything about the construction, appearance and features gave me the confidence that I was being protected from the elements.

As for the technical details, then these are not the lightest trousers in the world, but I am just about always grateful for a little extra warmth when the rain comes and they are still no trouble at all to wear. There are three layers of material in the construction with one vital ingredient being the hydrophilic membrane which allows any internal moisture to escape. Needless to say, the external surface is completely water repellent, while the latest improvements in seam technology mean that the stitching is reliable and robust. I was particularly taken with the leg fastenings which allow you to adjust the fit to be exactly how you want them over your regular golf pants or even shorts. With a protective flap that runs over a zip almost up to your knees, I found them super-easy to get on and off. There is also a long Velcro strip allowing you to make them as tight or as loose as you like.

I particularly liked the overall look as it is both smart and subtle. The Peter Millar name appears on the upper right leg, and the brand’s crown sport logo is displayed on the right-hand flap of the two, rear zippered pockets. The two side pockets also have zips, all of which are in a contrasting pale grey color that lends a subtle lift.

I found the comfort, protection and maneuverability of the Rain Walker pant while playing to be first-class. As a keen outdoors person, I would be equally happy wearing them while out walking in the middle of winter. Over the years I have owned many waterproof pants, and these are simply the best yet.

For more rain protection, also take a look at our buying guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf hoodies.