Duca Del Cosma Bologna Golf Boot Review
A growing trend in the golf shoe space, how did this fashionable golf boot perform out on the golf course?
One of the best-looking and performing golf boots we've tested with the premium materials and a clever lacing system standing out in our testing. While the choice of a spikeless outsole is interesting considering the conditions you'll likely be wearing these boots in, the Bologna represents one of the most sophisticated, cultured golf boots on the market.
-
+
Quick Lacing System is easy and convenient to use
-
+
Comfortable, supportive midsole
-
+
Made using recycled materials
-
-
Not as breathable in warm conditions
Duca Del Cosma Bologna Golf Boot Review
I don't like starting reviews out on a negative note, but I think we can all agree the golf boot is something of an outcast when it comes to the best golf shoes more broadly. Simply put, they're an acquired taste. However, we're noticing a bit of a trend toward golf boots for men and women, with more and more brands bringing golf boots to the market and it certainly feels like the golf boot is no longer an afterthought for some golf shoe manufacturers. A case in point here is Duca Del Cosma, a brand that boasts five different boot models for men and a further seven for women, including the new Duca Del Cosma Olivia. Certainly, no other brand can boast a boot lineup quite this vast, so I was excited to test the Bologna for myself.
Aesthetically, the golf boot can be an acquired taste for some golfers. Often, it's substance over style with this sort of shoe, but I think the Bologna is one of the best examples of a good-looking golf boot. In the black and orange colorway I tested it in, I think it looks like a smart, premium, and subtle golf boot. I actually received quite a few compliments on my first day of testing them. I'm paraphrasing here, but most compliments came in the form of "those look really great, for a golf boot." For the time being, I think there will always be that caveat until more golfers accept the boot as a solid part of the winter wardrobe.
I think the Quick Lacing System does a lot to improve the look of this boot too. It certainly gives it a more sporty look and feel. It's also really easy and convenient to use and I much preferred it over a conventional lacing system. Here though, I think we've got one of the most convincing examples of what the golf boot can be from an aesthetic point of view.
Performance-wise, the Bologna again stood out as one of the best examples of a boot like it. Having so much more protection around the ankle is great when you're playing in wet conditions as it stops the chance of any water sneaking in through the tops of your socks. The lacing system also provides a solid, comfortable fit that tightens and loosens in areas normal laces can't achieve.
The brand claims that the neoprene materials it uses on certain parts of the boot are highly breathable. I wore these on a particularly mild autumnal day however and found my foot rather hot throughout the round. I'll put this down to wearing them in slightly inappropriate conditions in such warm weather, but I'd strongly recommend wearing these in much cooler conditions to stop your feet from sweating.
Strangely for a golf boot, the Bologna utilizes a spikeless outsole rather than one with conventional spikes. This seemed odd to me as surely this is a golf shoe designed to be worn in the worst of the worst conditions when it's wet underfoot - why not use conventional spikes to be safe? That being said, I didn't have any problems with grip while I was testing these on a damp-ish day, but I'll be interested to see how they perform when it is truly wet underfoot. Overall though - and even as a golf boot skeptic prior to testing - I really enjoyed my time testing the Bologna. The premium materials and subtle, classy looks really carry this boot well and the lacing system is one I think all golfers will really enjoy.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
-
