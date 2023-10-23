Callaway Women’s Primaloft Chev Quilted Jacket Review
The Primaloft Chev Quilted Jacket is a beautiful winter piece from Callaway. Designed to keep you looking great and feeling warm, we put it to the test and it’s already a firm favorite.
There’s no doubt about it, Callaway produce epic apparel and this jacket boasts everything you need from a winter warmer. Beautifully styled with quilting and soft touch nylon. Easy to wash and go again. This is a classic and has many uses, it’s not just for winter golf.
It boasts adjustable side toggles to change the jacket’s shape
Easy to wash
Wind and cold protection
No bright color option
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In my opinion Callaway are absolutely nailing the women's golf clothes market. They get the layering options just right and the ability to build a capsule winter wardrobe is there for the taking.
Although only available in Navy and Caviar (black) this jacket will become a classic go to winter garment. It is beautifully crafted in a quilted nylon design that is so soft to touch it feels like brushed cotton. When on this coat instantly warms you and will look striking with some bright base layers or other such undergarments.
Although on first look it seems a fairly sturdy garment, the weight of this is next to nothing. It has wonderful stretch so will keep you cosy and still able to crank up that full swing. This is thanks to some clever stretchy side panels that run from under each arm to the cuffs. It almost feels like you’re wearing a gilet and a thinner thermal long sleeve. It’s so easy to move in.
Easy access with two zips from top and bottom means no need to take it out to put rain pants on or take them off.
The pockets are like caverns, so deep and spacious you could stick your snood or gloves in there if starting to over heat. This is a really warm jacket and it’s thermal attributes mean you could get away with just this over a base layer if you didn’t like a bulky outfit. It withstands freezing temperatures and will be a brilliant layer to take in any carry bag. Easily done as it weighs next to nothing.
The stylish Chevron on the snug neck is a lovely touch and the material that hugs your face is so silky it feels rather luxurious. Add to this the lined front panels and it just feels very elegant.
It boasts adjustable side toggles to change the jacket’s shape. When tightened it cinches the bottom edges up forming a more scalloped look around the bum. A nice touch that makes up for the darker color options.
The jacket is machine washable and this is a big plus point, it’s dry fast and ready to go again just like new.
I’ve worn this to coach football as well as golf and can honestly say it withstands cold, muddy and windy training sessions brilliantly. I can see this being used for riding and dog walking as well as a stylish addition to an off the golf course outfit. Versatility is the name of the game for me when it comes to golf gear and this piece from Callaway ticks all the boxes.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
