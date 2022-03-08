Should You Play A Yellow Golf Ball?

Historically, yellow alternatives were only available in lower price point, distance-orientated options but now, many of the top ball brands offer yellow, as well as other matte color options, in their premium, tour performance category.

Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris went to West Hill Golf Club armed with four yellow ball models - the Titleist Pro V1, Callaway Chrome Soft, TaylorMade Project (a) and the Srixon Z-Star, to test them out on the course and see if he could notice any difference in feel, flight and overall performance versus the white versions.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Performance

Off the tee it was noticeable that the yellow colour was easier to track through the air than the white. It stayed visible for longer through the sky and this was even more the case in overcast conditions.

We think you'll be surprised at how much you like looking down at a yellow ball at address and for some players, it might even stand out a little more - giving the impression that it's larger and easier to hit. Golf is a difficult enough game as it is so anything that makes it seem easier is certainly worth trying at least once.

It wasn't too shiny, nor did we find it off-putting. Older golfers whose sight has deteriorated somewhat down the years may see a bigger benefit in switching to yellow and into the sun, they almost turn black which again, makes it easier to track.

There's still a stigma around yellow balls and that they're not for the serious golfer or lower handicappers but with top brands introducing yellow and more color options, perhaps perceptions will start to change.