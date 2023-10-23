Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield Shoe Review

The 2023 release of Nike’s Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield shoes dropped ahead of the winter season, replacing a very similar 2022 version - in terms of aesthetics - but toning down the color scheme. The Shield model, designed to provide the same level of comfort and style as its summer sibling, is a sturdier upgrade on the standard model and features a higher heel and more robust outer layers as well as an adjustable sleeve interior.

(Image credit: Future)

Nike has always been a leading brand in terms of the best golf shoes on the market, and now they are forging the way in relation to the best golf boot as well. Helpfully, conditions in the UK have taken a turn for the more autumnal during our testing period, therefore a handful of rounds in wet and windy weather on different courses have allowed for a comprehensive look at these boots.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Looks-wise, the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield boots have split opinion among consumers - as well as my friends and family. Personally, I think this is one of the best-looking winter golf shoes on the market right now - especially when you consider how difficult it is to make a golf boot look as stylish as its summer rival. The iron grey colorway that I tested did not look out of place with any of the outfits I wore, either, and they also hid mud and dirt well too - a significant plus point, especially in the winter.

(Image credit: Future)

A slight drawback, in my eyes, was the upper external layer. Because the majority of the external material is rubber, when it gets wet, that excess moisture simply slides off so the waterproofing was outstanding to say the least. But the upper section consists of a durable fabric which - while helping to prevent any moisture reaching the inner section and hosting the cross-foot zip - clearly shows any kind of water and looks a little untidy. Underneath the upper section lies the comfortable sleeve to place your foot in and draw-string laces to secure the shoe in place. Despite initial reservations, I never once needed to readjust the laces during any of my rounds and I found the sleeve incredibly warm on the windier days.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Regarding support, my biggest concern would have to be the lack of forgiveness in the heel of the boot. The back consists of a hard plastic and an inefficient amount of cushioning which could potentially lead to blisters or simply discomfort for some. The sole of the boot is excellent, however, and provided more than enough support for weary limbs following long and hilly climbs.

From a practical standpoint, I found the boots to provide excellent traction - especially from the balls of your feet when swinging on wet tee boxes or in slick fairways. While there are only four protruding plastic spikes underneath, they are perfectly positioned from an ergonomic point of view and gave me total confidence when swinging the golf club.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Overall, these boots are incredibly strong in a variety of key areas, and while they may not be for everyone in terms of aesthetics and leave something to be desired in the heel, if you are looking for a statement piece on the course this winter, you probably don’t need to look any further.