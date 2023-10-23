Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield Shoe Review
Golf Monthly's Jonny Leighfield puts Nike's Infinity Tour Shield shoe to the test out on the golf course.
Certainly a leading player in the best golf boot market, the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield is a strong all-around product. A lack of support in the heel, plus divisive aesthetics could put some off, but the impressive waterproofing abilities and brilliant traction in the sole ensure it delivers in plenty of other key areas.
-
+
Highly impressive waterproofing abilities
-
+
Sturdy materials ensure warmth
-
+
Comfortable sole and excellent traction
-
-
Lack of forgiveness in the heel
-
-
Aesthetically divisive
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The 2023 release of Nike’s Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield shoes dropped ahead of the winter season, replacing a very similar 2022 version - in terms of aesthetics - but toning down the color scheme. The Shield model, designed to provide the same level of comfort and style as its summer sibling, is a sturdier upgrade on the standard model and features a higher heel and more robust outer layers as well as an adjustable sleeve interior.
Nike has always been a leading brand in terms of the best golf shoes on the market, and now they are forging the way in relation to the best golf boot as well. Helpfully, conditions in the UK have taken a turn for the more autumnal during our testing period, therefore a handful of rounds in wet and windy weather on different courses have allowed for a comprehensive look at these boots.
Looks-wise, the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Shield boots have split opinion among consumers - as well as my friends and family. Personally, I think this is one of the best-looking winter golf shoes on the market right now - especially when you consider how difficult it is to make a golf boot look as stylish as its summer rival. The iron grey colorway that I tested did not look out of place with any of the outfits I wore, either, and they also hid mud and dirt well too - a significant plus point, especially in the winter.
A slight drawback, in my eyes, was the upper external layer. Because the majority of the external material is rubber, when it gets wet, that excess moisture simply slides off so the waterproofing was outstanding to say the least. But the upper section consists of a durable fabric which - while helping to prevent any moisture reaching the inner section and hosting the cross-foot zip - clearly shows any kind of water and looks a little untidy. Underneath the upper section lies the comfortable sleeve to place your foot in and draw-string laces to secure the shoe in place. Despite initial reservations, I never once needed to readjust the laces during any of my rounds and I found the sleeve incredibly warm on the windier days.
Regarding support, my biggest concern would have to be the lack of forgiveness in the heel of the boot. The back consists of a hard plastic and an inefficient amount of cushioning which could potentially lead to blisters or simply discomfort for some. The sole of the boot is excellent, however, and provided more than enough support for weary limbs following long and hilly climbs.
From a practical standpoint, I found the boots to provide excellent traction - especially from the balls of your feet when swinging on wet tee boxes or in slick fairways. While there are only four protruding plastic spikes underneath, they are perfectly positioned from an ergonomic point of view and gave me total confidence when swinging the golf club.
Overall, these boots are incredibly strong in a variety of key areas, and while they may not be for everyone in terms of aesthetics and leave something to be desired in the heel, if you are looking for a statement piece on the course this winter, you probably don’t need to look any further.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
