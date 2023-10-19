Callaway Stormguard III Waterproof Rain Jacket Review
Jeremy Ellwood runs the rule over the eye catching Callaway Stormguard III Waterproof Rain Jacket. Does the performance match the looks?
Lots to like about this jacket from both a looks and performance perspective. It does what it sets out to do by keeping you dry and letting you swing freely, with lots of little design touches that will appeal to certain golfers.
The first thing you’ll notice about the Stormguard III - part of Callaway’s Weather Series collection – is that it is a good-looking jacket with strong colours and lots of little details that catch the eye.
The second thing you’ll probably notice is that it feels a little thicker than some of the best rain gear, and while that is understandable given that it forms part of the autumn-winter collection, it does mean you might have to think about how to get the layering right, especially on those warmer rainy days – shirt and jacket may well be enough then without an additional mid layer.
The Stormguard III features Callaway’s Swing Tech technology, engineered for a perfect blend of comfort and maximum range of motion to allow you to swing freely. Restricted movement is one reason some golfers shy away from a waterproof jacket on the course, preferring the ‘umbrella and just get a little wet when hitting’ approach. There’s no reason to do that with this jacket as Swing Tech does the job it sets out to from our experience of wearing it. It also delivers on the waterproof front too, having been tested to the full during one particularly heavy downpour.
The lightly elasticated black inner sleeve cuffs are another real plus point for me. The beauty is that they fit snugly enough for you to not have to overly worry about how tight or loose you set the external Velcro cuff adjusters.
I was also very impressed with the drawcord waist adjuster’s rubbery inner hem, which helps to prevent the jacket riding up as you swing, so what you’re wearing underneath remains fully protected.
The jury is perhaps a little out on the padded neckline’s fleecy inner material. It seems a good idea in principle as getting cold around the neck is never great out on the golf course, but in a windy downpour I’d just have slight concerns about that fleecy lining getting damp and then sitting against your neck.
The two-way main zipper proved a bit of a faff to get properly lined up at first and, again, although it seems like a great idea and a handy little feature, I couldn’t think of too many times when you might need to unzip the jacket from the bottom – maybe to tuck your shirt back in when it’s ridden up a little… or perhaps after a huge meal?
These minor observations aside, what you’re really looking for in a waterproof jacket is something that keeps you dry and allows you to swing freely when the weather takes a turn. The Stormguard III is an impressive performer on both counts and would certainly be considered among the best golf rain jackets.
