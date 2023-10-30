Best Winter Golf Gear Deals 2023 - We Pick Our Favorite Deals On Winter Golf Gear

If you want to save some money on winter golf equipment then you have come to the right place!

Four pictures of golfers using winter golf gear
As we say goodbye to the summer, it's time to face the reality that we are heading into winter, a time which, for a golfer, is always a dark time. However, it doesn't need to be, especially when there are plenty of winter golf products on the market at reduced rates!

Currently, at Golf Monthly, it is Winter Golf Week and, in this piece, we have found some of the best deals on an array of winter golf gear, items that are important to get right for the conditions that are approaching.

Many retailers are offering products at reduced rates, especially with Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon, so now is the time to strike and make sure you are ready for winter. Also, because we have created guides associated with winter, such as the best waterproof golf shoes and best golf rain gear, we feel we are in a good position to help point you in the right direction. 

Below, we have listed just some of the best deals we have seen online, with many of the products tested by Golf Monthly. Along with these deals, we have also found offers on winter golf gloves and a five star jacket, which is now 50% off!

Apparel

Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer | Save 51% at PGA TOUR Superstore

Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer | Save 51% at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $75 Now $36.97

A warm, soft and stylish mid-layer, we loved the athletic look and feel, with the addition of the drawstring at the cuff a great improvement by Puma on its most recent mid-layers.

Read our full Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer Review

Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants | 20% off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants | 20% off at Dick's Sporting Goods
Was $100 Now $79.99

In our testing, we found these to be a truly excellent pair of golf pants. They had great looks, comfort, stretch, versatility and ease of wash, with the Go-To Pants securing five stars out of five.

Read our full Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants Review

Titleist Golf Performance Snood Neck Warmer | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Titleist Golf Performance Snood Neck Warmer | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $25 Now $19.95

A snood is a great piece of apparel, as it can be worn for both on and off-course activities. Made from polyester it features a fleece lining and moisture-wicking technology.

Ray Cook Golf Rain Suit | 59% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Ray Cook Golf Rain Suit | 59% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $119.99 Now $48.72

Save a whopping $71 on this Ray Cook Rain Suit, which is tape seam sealed and also water-resistant. Available in a number of different sizes, it is very breathable and even wind resistant. 

SwingJuice Golf Long Sleeve Performance Hoodie Splatter | 48% off at Rock Bottom Golf

SwingJuice Golf Long Sleeve Performance Hoodie Splatter | 48% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $131.95 Now $67.99

If you are looking to stay warm in style this winter, then this deal from Rock Bottom Golf is a must-see, with the SwingJuice Splatter Hoodie on sale with almost 50% off!

Shoes

FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 32% off at Amazon

FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 32% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $116.35

One of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design has a clean, premium aesthetic and offers superb spikeless stability in a range of winter and summer conditions.

Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoe Review

Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $159.99 Now $119.98

Not only does it look crisp and modern, but the comfort and grip is some of the best on the market. Available with 25% off, it is a premium performer.

Read our full Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes Review

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe | 30% off at Amazon

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe | 30% off at Amazon
Was $229.95 Now $160.93

Made from the finest materials, and packed with performance, this could easily become your go-to golf shoe for seasons to come, especially with 30% off at Amazon.

Read our full Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe Review

Payntr X 006 RS Golf Shoes | 15% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Payntr X 006 RS Golf Shoes | 15% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $159.99 Now $135.99

Not only is the X 006 RS fully waterproof, but we found it to be breathable and extremely comfortable, with the locked-in feeling allowing you to commit to every single shot on the golf course.

Read our full Payntr X 006 RS Golf Shoes Review

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 42% off at Amazon

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 42% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $103.97

A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.

Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

Accessories

Perfect Practice Putting Mat Standard Edition | 20% off at Walmart

Perfect Practice Putting Mat Standard Edition | 20% off at Walmart
Was $174.99 Now $129.99

Endorsed by former world No.1 Dustin Johnson, this is by far one of the best putting trainers on the market for anyone looking to level up their game on the greens. Available with 20% off, it also features many fantastic alignment lines to help accuracy and enhance putting consistency.

Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Standard Edition Review

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.99

In our testing, we were able to conclude that the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance.

Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Callaway Golf Shield 64" Umbrella | 28% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Callaway Golf Shield 64" Umbrella | 28% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $64.99 Now $46.74

When winter draws in, it's crucial that you have an excellent performing umbrella to hand to help protect you from the conditions. Featuring a double canopy and robust frame design shields, this Callaway umbrella is an excellent option.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat Compact Edition | 20% off at Walmart

Perfect Practice Putting Mat Compact Edition | 20% off at Walmart
Was $149.99 Now $119.99

The Compact Perfect Practice Putting Mat is designed for those who don't have too much space to practice in. At 8ft long, it boasts a true green-like feeling and an efficient ball return system. 

SuperSpeed Golf Training Set | 26% off at Rock Bottom Golf

SuperSpeed Golf Training Set | 26% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $229.99 Now $199.99

Having tested this model, we know that the SuperSpeed Training Set is simple to use and well-made, as well as an excellent value for money option with 26% off!

Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Men's Training Set Review

