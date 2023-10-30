Best Winter Golf Gear Deals 2023 - We Pick Our Favorite Deals On Winter Golf Gear
If you want to save some money on winter golf equipment then you have come to the right place!
As we say goodbye to the summer, it's time to face the reality that we are heading into winter, a time which, for a golfer, is always a dark time. However, it doesn't need to be, especially when there are plenty of winter golf products on the market at reduced rates!
Currently, at Golf Monthly, it is Winter Golf Week and, in this piece, we have found some of the best deals on an array of winter golf gear, items that are important to get right for the conditions that are approaching.
Many retailers are offering products at reduced rates, especially with Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon, so now is the time to strike and make sure you are ready for winter. Also, because we have created guides associated with winter, such as the best waterproof golf shoes and best golf rain gear, we feel we are in a good position to help point you in the right direction.
Below, we have listed just some of the best deals we have seen online, with many of the products tested by Golf Monthly. Along with these deals, we have also found offers on winter golf gloves and a five star jacket, which is now 50% off!
Golf Sales: quick links
- Amazon: Savings on clubs, shoes, ball and more
- PGA Tour Superstore: As much as 50% off on all golf equipment
- Carls Golfland: Clearances on clubs as well as 2-day free shipping on select deals
- Scottsdale Golf: Up to 60% off clothing and footwear
- adidas: Up to 40% on apparel, footwear and accessories
- Walmart: Big savings to be had on launch monitors, balls and other golf gear
- Rock Bottom Golf: 15% off everything
- The Golf Warehouse: Black Friday deals on all categories
- Nike: Up to 29% off Nike Golf clothing and shoes
Apparel
Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer | Save 51% at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $75 Now $36.97
A warm, soft and stylish mid-layer, we loved the athletic look and feel, with the addition of the drawstring at the cuff a great improvement by Puma on its most recent mid-layers.
Read our full Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer Review
Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants | 20% off at Dick's Sporting Goods
Was $100 Now $79.99
In our testing, we found these to be a truly excellent pair of golf pants. They had great looks, comfort, stretch, versatility and ease of wash, with the Go-To Pants securing five stars out of five.
Read our full Adidas Go-To Five Pocket Pants Review
Titleist Golf Performance Snood Neck Warmer | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $25 Now $19.95
A snood is a great piece of apparel, as it can be worn for both on and off-course activities. Made from polyester it features a fleece lining and moisture-wicking technology.
Ray Cook Golf Rain Suit | 59% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $119.99 Now $48.72
Save a whopping $71 on this Ray Cook Rain Suit, which is tape seam sealed and also water-resistant. Available in a number of different sizes, it is very breathable and even wind resistant.
SwingJuice Golf Long Sleeve Performance Hoodie Splatter | 48% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $131.95 Now $67.99
If you are looking to stay warm in style this winter, then this deal from Rock Bottom Golf is a must-see, with the SwingJuice Splatter Hoodie on sale with almost 50% off!
Shoes
FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoes | Up to 32% off at Amazon
Was $169.95 Now $116.35
One of golf’s most popular shoes, FootJoy’s Pro SL design has a clean, premium aesthetic and offers superb spikeless stability in a range of winter and summer conditions.
Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Golf Shoe Review
Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes | 25% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $159.99 Now $119.98
Not only does it look crisp and modern, but the comfort and grip is some of the best on the market. Available with 25% off, it is a premium performer.
Read our full Puma Alphacat Nitro Golf Shoes Review
Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe | 30% off at Amazon
Was $229.95 Now $160.93
Made from the finest materials, and packed with performance, this could easily become your go-to golf shoe for seasons to come, especially with 30% off at Amazon.
Read our full Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe Review
Payntr X 006 RS Golf Shoes | 15% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $159.99 Now $135.99
Not only is the X 006 RS fully waterproof, but we found it to be breathable and extremely comfortable, with the locked-in feeling allowing you to commit to every single shot on the golf course.
Read our full Payntr X 006 RS Golf Shoes Review
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 42% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $103.97
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.
Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review
Accessories
Perfect Practice Putting Mat Standard Edition | 20% off at Walmart
Was $174.99 Now $129.99
Endorsed by former world No.1 Dustin Johnson, this is by far one of the best putting trainers on the market for anyone looking to level up their game on the greens. Available with 20% off, it also features many fantastic alignment lines to help accuracy and enhance putting consistency.
Read our full Perfect Practice Putting Mat Standard Edition Review
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
In our testing, we were able to conclude that the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance.
Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review
Callaway Golf Shield 64" Umbrella | 28% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $64.99 Now $46.74
When winter draws in, it's crucial that you have an excellent performing umbrella to hand to help protect you from the conditions. Featuring a double canopy and robust frame design shields, this Callaway umbrella is an excellent option.
Perfect Practice Putting Mat Compact Edition | 20% off at Walmart
Was $149.99 Now $119.99
The Compact Perfect Practice Putting Mat is designed for those who don't have too much space to practice in. At 8ft long, it boasts a true green-like feeling and an efficient ball return system.
SuperSpeed Golf Training Set | 26% off at Rock Bottom Golf
Was $229.99 Now $199.99
Having tested this model, we know that the SuperSpeed Training Set is simple to use and well-made, as well as an excellent value for money option with 26% off!
Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Men's Training Set Review
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
- Zach BougenWriter
-
-
Record-Breaking Alison Lee Goes Low On Historic Week In Saudi Arabia
Alison Lee was in a class of her own at the Aramco Team Series at Riyadh Golf Club
By Michael Weston Published
-
World Wide Technology Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
PGA Championship hero Michael Block appears as the tournament heads to a new venue
By Mike Hall Published
-
We've Played In The Worst Golf Conditions In This Five Star Waterproof Jacket, And Right Now It Has More Than 50% Off
We tested the HydroLite from FootJoy back in 2021 and it is still one of the top models for waterproof protection out there.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Best Golf Pants 2023
If you are in the market for a new pair of golf pants, take a look at some of our favorites here
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Best Waterproof Golf Bags 2023
A waterproof bag is crucial for protecting your equipment out on the golf course and, in this guide, we've taken a look at the very best.
By Dan Parker Last updated
-
Best Winter Golf Ball 2023 - top models for the cold weather
When the mercury dips you may need to consider mixing it up a little when it comes to the golf ball you choose to play. Here's why...
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Best Golf Training Aids 2023
A look at some of the superb training aids on the market that could help improve your game
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Best Golf Mid Layers 2023
Looking for a mid layer that will keep you warm and protected on the golf course? We take a look at the best on the market
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Best Golf Quarter Zips 2023
Check out some of our favorite quarter zip golf tops that you can buy right now!
By Sam Tremlett Last updated
-
Best Lightweight Golf Jackets 2023
Check out some of our favorite lightweight golf jackets, that'll keep you well protected from the elements without the bulk.
By Sam Tremlett Last updated