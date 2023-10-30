Best Winter Golf Gear Deals 2023 - We Pick Our Favorite Deals On Winter Golf Gear

As we say goodbye to the summer, it's time to face the reality that we are heading into winter, a time which, for a golfer, is always a dark time. However, it doesn't need to be, especially when there are plenty of winter golf products on the market at reduced rates!

Currently, at Golf Monthly, it is Winter Golf Week and, in this piece, we have found some of the best deals on an array of winter golf gear, items that are important to get right for the conditions that are approaching.

Many retailers are offering products at reduced rates, especially with Black Friday and Christmas on the horizon, so now is the time to strike and make sure you are ready for winter. Also, because we have created guides associated with winter, such as the best waterproof golf shoes and best golf rain gear, we feel we are in a good position to help point you in the right direction.

Below, we have listed just some of the best deals we have seen online, with many of the products tested by Golf Monthly. Along with these deals, we have also found offers on winter golf gloves and a five star jacket, which is now 50% off!

Apparel

Titleist Golf Performance Snood Neck Warmer | 20% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $25 Now $19.95 A snood is a great piece of apparel, as it can be worn for both on and off-course activities. Made from polyester it features a fleece lining and moisture-wicking technology.

Ray Cook Golf Rain Suit | 59% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $119.99 Now $48.72 Save a whopping $71 on this Ray Cook Rain Suit, which is tape seam sealed and also water-resistant. Available in a number of different sizes, it is very breathable and even wind resistant.

SwingJuice Golf Long Sleeve Performance Hoodie Splatter | 48% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $131.95 Now $67.99 If you are looking to stay warm in style this winter, then this deal from Rock Bottom Golf is a must-see, with the SwingJuice Splatter Hoodie on sale with almost 50% off!

Shoes

Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 42% off at Amazon

Was $180 Now $103.97 A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available. Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe Review

Accessories

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at PGA TOUR Superstore

Was $499.99 Now $299.99 In our testing, we were able to conclude that the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is an excellent option for golfers seeking an affordable way to gain insights into shot or club performance. Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor Review

Callaway Golf Shield 64" Umbrella | 28% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $64.99 Now $46.74 When winter draws in, it's crucial that you have an excellent performing umbrella to hand to help protect you from the conditions. Featuring a double canopy and robust frame design shields, this Callaway umbrella is an excellent option.