Best Golf Umbrellas

The days of your umbrella letting you down in high winds or sideways rain are well and truly over and there is a fantastic amount of choices on the market to suit both your wallet and taste.

You should see this as an investment for the next decade which is a relatively small investment given how much rain most of us play golf in.

The best golf accessories make life easier and when the weather goes south is there anything more important than a brolly?

That’s why we’ve picked out the best golf umbrellas to ensure that you stay dry and somewhat comfortable on the golf course.

These all come with a range of different features from clear panels to large double canopies and UV protection.

FootJoy DryJoys Double Canopy Golf Umbrella

The DryJoys Golf Umbrella is huge at 68 inches and offers lightweight 100% waterproof protection with a soft handle designed for a strong, comfortable grip. The top canopy overlaps the bottom so not to blow inside out and it comes with an umbrella sheath for storage.

Titleist Jet Black Tour Double Canopy Golf Umbrella

This umbrella has a 68-inch canopy and features a tour-inspired, double canopy design that will prevent the umbrella blowing inside-out in high winds. It looks great and also comes with UV protection for those hot, sunny days.

Motocaddy Clearview Umbrella

Featuring two clear viewing panels to keep visibility at a premium whilst remaining dry. It extends to 65mm longer than a standard golfing umbrella and features an auto-open mechanism and extended handle length. Also compatible with the Motocaddy Umbrella Holder for Motocaddy trolley users.

Galvin Green Tromb Umbrella

This 60″ storm-proof umbrella from Galvin Green has an extra strong frame and double layer top cover/ pressure release vent. The umbrella can also be used as a parasol as it has UV protection for when you’re playing in strong sunshine.

Titleist Players Double Canopy

The Players Double Canopy Umbrella provides complete coverage, whatever the conditions, and is designed not blow inside-out in high winds. The classic look is very smart and there’s also a soft foam handle for comfort as well as UV protection – great for all weathers.

Ping 68″ Tour Umbrella

This Ping tour style umbrella is huge in size at 68 inches and features a comfortable foam handle, simple release deployment and double canopy to allow airflow

Big Max Aqua UV XL Umbrella

This might sound a strange thing to say, and is maybe something that you might not have considered before, but this is ideal for the taller golfer. This has a 10cm longer shaft than usual so will suit those needing something a bit longer.

It has an automatic function to save any faffing about, a soft grip and will protect you from even the most savage of showers. And when you need something when the weather is sweltering it offers a UV protection for 50+ temperatures. This comes with an option of four colour schemes.

Sun Mountain 2021 68″ Auto Umbrella

This really is quite striking, either in the black or grey option. This has a double canopy and offers all sorts of protection in the wettest or hottest of conditions.

The grey has a protection factor of 60+ while the black is 30+ so, if you are playing somewhere that is especially hot, then you will want to consider the grey.

It has a rubber, slip-resistant handle that fits Sun Mountain trolleys and it has a huge 68” spread so even your golfing mates should be able to huddle up and get protected.

Mizuno Tour Twin Canopy Umbrella

We quite like this colour scheme which might not be the usual electric blue-white Mizuno offering but it’s as equally striking; there are four colour choices.

This has a twin canopy construction and a soft grab foam handle and this is what the Mizuno staff players rely on out on tour so you can be sure that it won’t let you down. Even the handle has been designed to reduce hand fatigue in the case of any never-ending rain.

G4Free 54/62/68 Umbrella

Plenty of us are swayed by the colour of our umbrella and, whatever your preference (or football team), you won’t be struggling given there are 20 different colour schemes.

This is a great value double-canopy offering and there is even more choice with three sizes; 54, 62 or 68 inches.

It has a water-resistant pongee micro-weave fabric so any rain will simply be repelled and it is sturdy with fibreglass ribs and tips to make it both flexible and durable. Comes with an automatic opening function.