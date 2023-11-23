Nike Black Friday Sale: Tiger Woods And Rory McIlroy's Gear Up To 60% Off

Nike has loaded its website this Black Friday with some great offers across its range of golf apparel, golf shoes, and golf accessories. The brand isn't only offering discounts on some of its cheaper products, I've already spotted some of its hero products that its staffers Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods wear. Not only this but some deals can be bettered with an extra 25% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Below, I've listed what I think are the best deals on the Nike website this Black Friday, including some shoes and apparel you will have seen on the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Some of Nike's best golf shoes have dropped significantly in price in the Nike Black Friday sales and the four models I've featured below have all scored very highly in our reviews. There are also some decent discounts on Nike apparel and accessories that benefit from the extra 25% discount. It's rare to see such discounts directly from the Nike website and that extra 25% discount on pretty much everything on site.

Nike Golf Shoes

Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 | 11% off at Nike.com Was $180 Now $159.97 plus an extra 25% off Rory McIlroy's shoe of choice, the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 is a premium spiked golf shoe. In our full review of the shoe, we were impressed by just how comfortable these were which was in thanks part to the softness of the upper materials and the extra cushioning around the heel area. We very rarely see this shoe with any kind of discount, and this item qualifies for the extra 25% off this Black Friday using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Tiger Woods '13 | 37% off at Nike.com Was $240 Now $150.97 plus an extra 25% off This is the 10th-anniversary edition of possibly the most popular Tiger Woods shoe ever. If offers a unique look, something ahead of its time when it was first launched in 2013. In this black colorway, there are still plenty of sizes left, but we'd expect this to sell out quickly at this heavily discounted price. The hits of red, a subtle nod to Tiger's Sunday red look, make this the best colorway in this iconic spiked golf shoe. This item qualifies for the extra 25% off this Black Friday using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Nike Jordan ADG 4 golf shoes | 36% off at Nike.com Was $185 Now $116.97 plus an extra 25% off This golf shoe was a request of Michael Jordan himself. It's an infusion of a classic silhouette with a retro Jordan flavor. In our full review of the Jordan ADG 4, we loved the softness of the full-grain leather on the shoe's upper which also gave it superb breathability in our testing. The 36% discount is available in two of the eight available colors and there are still plenty of sizes. This item qualifies for the extra 25% off this Black Friday using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% | 16% at Nike.com Was $160 Now $133.97 plus an extra 25% off This is one of the most comfortable Nike golf shoes on the market. In our full review, we loved how lightweight these shoes were, how much energy return we could feel through the midsole and the trendy, sporty looks that work well on and off the course. You can get an extra 25% off the already decent discount using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout, and the deal is available in the red colorway pictured here. Read our full Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% review

Nike Apparel

Nike Dri-Fit Tour Camo polo | 23% off at Nike.com Was $80 Now $60.95 plus an extra 25% off This camo print looks fantastic on the Dri-Fit Tour polo that we've seen on Tour this year. Breathable, moisture-wicking fabric makes it ideal for warmer weather and the print is certainly a unique one. It's only available in grey during this sales event

Nike Dri-Fit Victory+ polo shirt | 19% off at Nike.com Was $68 Now $54.97 plus an extra 25% off Nike clothing rarely goes on sale directly from its own website. This Dri-Fit Victory+ polo is a wardrobe staple and a classy polo that will match any outfit already in your wardrobe. It uses a sweat-wicking fabric that offers a lightweight, breathable feel out on the golf course. This deal is available in the black or white colorways and a further 25% discount can be added using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Nike Men's Golf T-Shirt | 32% off at Nike.com Was $40 Now $26.97 plus an extra 25% off Simple but effective, this nicely designed casual T-shirt is great for off course uses pretty much anywhere. It's available in plenty of sizes this Black Friday and is available with an extra 25% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

Nike Golf Accessories