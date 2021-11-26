Left Handers! Black Friday Deals On Golf Clubs Are Here

As a left handed golfer myself, I only know too well the struggles of getting left handed golf clubs quickly and easily. It can be the bane of a left handed golfer's existence and often means you won't upgrade your equipment as regularly or perhaps as impulsively as your right handed mates do.

While brand new, custom fitted equipment is relatively easy to get hold of as a left hander, clubs can often takes weeks or months to arrive. Left handed clubs are rarely available to purchase off the rack and online retailers have the same issues with a dominant right handed stock take. It's the same issue in the Black Friday sales too, and what looks like an amazing deal to left handed golfers often only reveals itself to be a club only available in right hand.

However - as a fellow left hander who very much wishes more left handed clubs were available - I have put together the best Black Friday deals on left handed clubs.

If you're a right handed golfer who has somehow stayed onto this post, you're still welcome to check out some of these deals. You can also check out our best golf club Black Friday deals which has a much wider range.

Many of the clubs are available in left and right hand options. But for left handers, be assured that each deal listed below in the Black Friday sales is available for you to enjoy!

Check them out below...

Best Left Handed Black Friday Golf Deals - US

Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Callaway Mavrik Driver | $200 off at Golf Galaxy Was $499.99 | Now $299.99 This Callaway driver is at an amazing deal, especially considering it isn't even two years old yet! It's got all of Cthe brand's proprietary technology - such as Jailbreak and Flash Face SS20 - that has made this one of the longest drivers in its class. At this amazing $200 discount, there's a choice of shaft and loft.

TaylorMade Men's SIM Max Driver | Save $100 at TGW TaylorMade Men's SIM Max Driver | Save $100 at TGW Was $499.99 | Now $399.99 The SIM Max walked so the SIM2 Max could run. 2020's TaylorMade SIM Max driver shares a lot of the same technology as the current SIM2 Max, so there's a great deal to be had here at under $400. Both share the same Twist Face technology and, while both models are aesthetically different, the performance was very similar in our testing.

Callaway Rogue Driver | $250 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway Rogue Driver | $250 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $499.99 Now $249.99 Another brilliant Callaway driver is the Rogue from 2019, which is currently half price at what it originally retailed at! It features Jailbreak technology and is still a top performer.

Fairways & Hybrids - US

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $299.99 Now $199.99 Callaway's Mavrik fairway wood was a real hit in 2020 and still ranks as one of the best fairway woods available now. Pick it up with $100 off at Rock Bottom Golf.

TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid | $50 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade SIM Max Hybrid | $50 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $249.99 Now $199.99 The SIM Max is the rescue that the likes of Rory and DJ put in the bag in 2020. It comes in a number of different loft/shaft options and can be yours for under $200 this Black Friday.

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Callaway Mavrik Hybrid | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Was $249.99 Now $179.99 Need a new hybrid? The Callaway Mavrik was one of the best to be released in 2020 and is down below $180 right now with Dick's, coming in a good few options. It's another to feature the brand's impressive Jailbreak technology.

Irons - US

TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods Were $799.99 | Now $599.99 Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your irons, with these M4s dropping $200 below the RRP. They're still a fantastic mid-to-higher-handicapper set. You'll get them from 5-AW with KBS shafts.

Callaway 2020 Rogue X Irons | Save $100 at Golf Galaxy Callaway 2020 Rogue X Irons | Save $100 at Golf Galaxy Was $699.99 | Now $599.99 This is an excellent deal on one of 2020's most forgiving iron sets. Save $100 at Golf Galaxy for this set in 5-PW, available in right or left handed options. For an added $100 you can get a gap wedge too.

Putters - US

Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Seven Putter | Save $50 at Golf Galaxy Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Seven Putter | Save $50 at Golf Galaxy Was $249.99 | Now $199.99 The Ten Triple Track S is one of the best putters of 2021 and can be yours for $100 below the RRP! It features a high MOI for forgiveness and Odyssey's innovative triple track technology.

Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter | 19% off at Amazon Cobra King Grandsport 3D Printed Putter | 19% off at Amazon Was $348.95 | Now $281.13 Save $68 on the Grandsport 3D Printed putter from Cobra in 35 inches of length. The new 3D Printed putters from Cobra have been a very welcome addition to the putter market this year and you can pick up a tidy discount with Amazon right now.

TaylorMade Spider X #3 Copper Putter | Save $70 at Golf Galaxy TaylorMade Spider X #3 Copper Putter | Save $70 at Golf Galaxy Was $349.99 | $279.99 One of the best putters of 2019 has had a major price reduction this Black Friday. This was the putter of choice for Tour players throughout 2019 and 2020 and is currently available in 33, 34 and 35 inch models.

Best Left Handed Black Friday Golf Deals - UK

Callaway Mavrik Driver | £190 off at Scottsdale Golf Callaway Mavrik Driver | £190 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £469.99 | Now £279 Save a gigantic £190 on Callaway's Mavrik, one of 2020's best models. It features some serious tech including Jailbreak technology and an AI-designed Flash Face.

PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf PXG 0341X Gen 2 Fairway Wood | £280.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £450 | Now £169.99 PXG is known for its premium-priced clubs but here is a real bargain! Save over £280 on the 0341X Gen 2 fairway, available in a couple of different options.

PXG 0317X Gen 2 Hybrid | £250.01 off at Scottsdale Golf PXG 0317X Gen 2 Hybrid | £250.01 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £390 | Now £139.99 Another huge saving on PXG. Pick up the 0317X Gen 2 hybrid in your choice of loft, shaft and grip for under £140!

Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Titleist U500 and U510 Utility Irons | £60 off at Scottsdale Golf Was £249 | Now £189 Both the U500 and U510 utility irons can be picked up for less than £200 right now, down £50 from the usual £249 price tag. A great deal on what are two of the best golf utility irons on the market.

Titleist T200 Irons (2020) | Save £270 at Scottsdale Golf Titleist T200 Irons (2020) | Save £270 at Scottsdale Golf Was £1099 | Now £829 Titleist's 2020 model of the popular T200 iron is now way below £1000 for a left handed set of seven irons. Aimed at the mid-high handicapper, these irons are forgiving but with desirable, blade-like looks.

Want More Black Friday Golf Deals?

Where are the best places to find a Black Friday golf deal for left-handed players?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Rock Bottom Golf, Walmart and, of course, Amazon.

In the UK, the best golf retailers include Scottsdale Golf, American Golf, Sports Direct, Click Golf and Amazon.

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular.

Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nike, adidas , Puma and Under Armour.