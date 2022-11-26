I've Tested Over 20 Pairs Of Golf Shoes, Here's The Best On Sale This Black Friday

It can be difficult to know exactly what a good Black Friday golf deal looks like. With so much on sale what actually represents good value? Well, I've gone through pretty much every golf shoe deal this Black Friday to sort through the crowd and find you the best golf shoe deals this Black Friday. From spiked to spikeless, I've got you fully covered. Some of my favorites of the year include the Puma Ignite Articulate, adidas Codechaos 22, and G/FORE G/Drive all have significant savings this Black Friday, representing great value for money for some of the best golf shoes I've tried in 2022.

In both the US and the UK, the likes of adidas (opens in new tab) and Nike (opens in new tab) are also running sitewide offers of up to 70% off this Black Friday so it's a great chance to take advantage of both brands' extensive golf shoe range.

In the US:

In the UK:

Best Golf Shoe Deals For Black Friday

US Deals

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes | $70 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were £169.99 Now $99.99 The FJ Pro/SL is a legendary golf shoe and it is rare to find any model with Pro/SL on the side under $100. This is the 2020 model which is spikeless, ultra-stable, waterproof, and looks great. Currently available in plenty of sizes and color options too, this is a great opportunity to invest in an all-year-round golf shoe option.

adidas Golf Tour360 22 Golf Shoes | $30 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $209.99 Now $179.99 One of our favorite golf shoes from 2022 is now $30 off, as the Tour360 from adidas features waterproof properties and 360Wrap which surrounds your foot for snug comfort and locked-in stability. The spikes are actually molded into the outsole, making for a unique, low-profile look.

UK Deals

Puma Ignite Articulate Shoes | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £130 Now £69.99 This show is right up there with my favorite spiked shoe this year.. While the improvements on last year's model are minimal, the Articulate provides excellent traction, all-around support and a sharp look to see you through all conditions out on the course. For less than £70, this is an absolute bargain and it's available in four different colors. Read our full Puma Ignite Articulate golf shoe review (opens in new tab)

adidas Codechaos 2022 Golf Shoes | 35% off at adidas

Were £140 Now £91 This is a well-priced, great performing and ultimately eye-catching spikeless golf shoe. The new wraparound outsole looks fantastic and offers a good mixture of grip and stability while the tried-and-tested Boost midsole once again provides an effortless walk. We loved it in testing, and has 38% off right now. Read our full adidas Codechaos 22 golf shoe review (opens in new tab)

G/FORE MG4+ Camo Sole Golf Shoe | Save 25% at Scottsdale Golf

Was £169 Now £135.20 The MG4+ (opens in new tab) is another spikeless offering from G/FORE. This model on sale comes with a particularly eye-catching camouflage sole that contracts really nicely with the premium white upper. The upper is fully waterproof, making the MG4+ a proper all-rounder in terms of performance and easily one of the best waterproof golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market.