Here Are Some Of My Favorite FootJoy Golf Gear Deals Available During Black Friday

As the Black Friday sales continue into the weekend, we're excited to bring you some excellent Black Friday Golf Deals (opens in new tab) on a range of FootJoy golf gear! FootJoy claims it is the 'No.1 undisputed best shoe in golf' and it's hard to not agree with them. With over 100 years of experience in the industry, FootJoy have been present at every PGA Tour event since 1945 - so it's safe to say their experience creating golf some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market is unmatched. But their knowledge of what golfer's enjoy wearing and need on the course doesn't just stop in the footwear department. In fact, the brand are also a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf gloves (opens in new tab) and apparel (opens in new tab)!

From the Pro SL Shoes (opens in new tab) to the FootJoy Weathersof Gloves (opens in new tab), we've tested many items from their range in the past and have a lot of good things to say about FootJoy - which is why we are very excited to see many of their best products on offer over the sales period. Below, we'll be shining a spotlight on some of our favorite FootJoy deals, but if FootJoy isn't your bag, then you should also check out our best Black Friday golf shoe deals (opens in new tab), which features a ton of deals from premium brands including Nike and Adidas.

US Deals

(opens in new tab) FootJoy Golf Pro SL Carbon Spikeless Shoes | 23% off at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab)

Was $209.99 Now $159.99 FootJoy has taken the most popular spikeless shoe in the world and made it more comfortable, offer better grip and improved the stability, as well as offering golfers a bigger choice in terms of the performance, comfort and visuals. And Rock Bottom Golf are running a huge 23% discount on the Pro SL Carbon's, so be sure to cop your pair while you can!



Read our full FootJoy Golf Pro SL Carbon Shoes Review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Tonal Trim Solid Pocket Lisle Self Golf Polo | 30% off at FootJoy (opens in new tab)

Was $72 Now $49.95



Save $22 on this high-quality polo from FootJoy, which is made from high-performance fabrics that will help you have an enjoyable and comfortable round. This polo is by far one of the best golf shirts (opens in new tab) on the market, thanks to its anti-microbial fabric that prevents odour build up on hot days as well as FootJoy's patented ProDry fabrication - that quickly wicks moisture away from your skin, keeping you comfortable on the course!

(opens in new tab) FootJoy Men's Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe | $30 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was $159.95 Now $129.95 FootJoy has done it yet again, combining comfort, swing-specific performance and a cutting edge BOA lacing system to optimise the fit to ensure golfers can walk and play without distraction. Amazon are offering a $30 discount on this fantastic shoe, so be sure to cop yours while stocks last. Read our full FootJoy Men's Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) FootJoy Pro SL 2020 Golf Shoes | Save $70 at Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab)

Was $169.99 Now $99.99 One of the best golf shoes of 2020 is now on sale for less than $100. The spikeless Pro SL is an iconic golf shoe franchise that offers sporty looks, excellent grip and lots of support during the golf swing. This deal from Dick's Sporting Goods (opens in new tab) has seven different colorways on offer and there are a good amount of sizes still available. Read our full FootJoy Pro SL Review. (opens in new tab)

UK Deals

(opens in new tab) FootJoy Men's Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe | £45 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Was £154.99 Now £109.99

FootJoy has done it yet again, combining comfort, swing-specific performance and a cutting edge BOA lacing system to optimise the fit to ensure golfers can walk and play without distraction. Amazon are offering a $30 discount on this fantastic shoe, so be sure to cop yours while stocks last.



Read our full FootJoy Men's Hyperflex Boa Golf Shoe Review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) FootJoy HydroLite Jacket | 38% off at FootJoy (opens in new tab)

Was £170 Now £103.98 Building on the success of its predecessor, FootJoy has smashed it out the park with its new HydroLite Jacket - in the market of lightweight golf waterproofs (opens in new tab), you won’t find anything better. It provides complete protection from rain while enabling golfers to swing without the feeling of restriction that accompanies so many other products. It won’t keep you as warm as some bulkier models, but it’s the perfect jacket for coping with wet and mild conditions. Read our full FootJoy HydroLite Jacket Review (opens in new tab).