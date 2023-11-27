Get 40% Off Jordan Spieth’s Under Armour Gear With This Cyber Monday Code…

Well Under Armour are not messing around! They are not picking selected lines, 25% off this, 30% off that, they have just gone with a whopping 40% discount on the entire website!

All you have to do is enter the code 'UACYBER' and the discount will be applied. So whether you need new shoes, pants, sweaters or even training gear, then Under Armour should be able to fill your needs! Below, I have picked out some of my favorite pieces on the site that we have reviewed here at Golf Monthly...

Under Armour Charged Draw 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes

In Tom Clarke’s full review of these shoes he loved the Superb modern look and styling, excellent comfort. Whilst these shoes are spikeless, Tom tested them over several months and never once slipped on a shot, or felt that he didn't have stable traction.

This was even when playing on several different conditions over the temperamental English summer! This versatility is characteristic of the best golf shoes. I love a spikeless, trainer-style shoe as I find them really useful as a crossover piece. I don’t feel weird stopping off at a store on the way home wearing this style of shoe if I was too lazy to change! At 40% an already well priced shoe, this is what I am going for!

Men's UA Charged Draw 2 Spikeless Golf Shoes I 40% Off at underarmour.com

Was $100 Now $60 Superb modern look and styling, excellent comfort with outstanding grip. These trainer-style shoes are a really strong crossover choice that look good away from the course too.

Under Armour Drive Pants

Deputy Editor Joel Tadman gave these pants a full 5 stars in his full review and that’s good enough for me! He’s my boss so I know how difficult to please he is! Joel felt that these were an extremely comfortable, lightweight pair of pants and they’re available in a wide range of colors and sizes. They’ll also keep a light shower at bay and help you to swing unrestricted. These really are some of the best golf pants on the market.

"As close to flawless as you're likely to find at this price point." Joel Tadman

With that in mind at ANOTHER 40% off, I’m all in on these!

Under Armour Drive Pants I 40% Off underarmour.com

Was $85 Now $51 A comfortable, lightweight pair of pants available in a wide range of colors and sizes. Will keep a light shower at bay and help you to swing unrestricted. As close to flawless as you're likely to find at this price point.

Under Armour Storm Midlayer Half-Zip

The Under Armour Storm Midlayer half-zip is perfect to give you the heat and comfort you are looking for, all from a lightweight, breathable material. The soft brushed ColdGear fabric is smooth on your skin, while the use of fluorine-free water repellent treatment on the outside see’s any showers you get caught in, simply fall off the material.

While this midlayer does already come in a looser style fit and does run half a size larger, the four-way stretch allows for superb freedom of movement while swinging. When temperatures drop this midlayer will very much be worn in a layering system and you would benefit from wearing one of the best golf jackets over the top, but for cooler mornings or evenings on the course, the Storm Midlayer half-zip is suitable to be worn alone with a polo.

Under Armour Storm Midlayer Half-Zip I 40% Off at underarmour.com

Was $75 Now $45 The Under Armour Storm Midlayer half-zip is perfect to give you the heat and comfort you are looking for, all from a lightweight, breathable material. The soft brushed ColdGear fabric is smooth on your skin, while the use of fluorine-free water repellent treatment on the outside see’s any showers you get caught in, simply fall off the material.

Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch Golf Jacket

In Sam De'Ath's full review, he was really impressed with this jacket and gave it a full 5 stars! A superb waterproof jacket that repelled water effortlessly throughout an entire round. The customized fit via the straps on the side saves the jacket causing any disruption while swinging and the stretch material allows you to swing with freedom.

It would be nice to see it in more colorways, but aside from that there is very little Under Armour has failed to achieve with this jacket.

Under Armour Stormproof Cloudstrike Stretch Golf Jacket I 40% off at underarmour.com

Was $200 Now $120 This is superb waterproof jacket that repelled water effortlessly throughout an entire round. Get yourself a real deal here, high-quality brand name waterproof for only $120!

Under Armour Golf Rain Pants

In his full review, Sam De'Ath really like the simplicity behind these Under Armour Golf rain pants. At the end of the day, these are pants that will predominantly be worn in the winter and will see their fair share of mud splatter, so having rain pants in brighter colors or with more pattern really is somewhat unnecessary. They have one small Under Armour logo, placed down the side of the thigh which is fairly discreet in dark grey and the pockets are fully secured via easy to access zips.

Overall Sam felt that these rain pants are definitely worth considering if you’re looking to invest in some new waterproof trousers this winter. The ability to protect you from the elements as well as being lightweight and breathable, leaves me struggling to question what else they could do to improve on this impressive pair of rain pants.