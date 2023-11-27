Act Fast! Steph Curry's Golf Shoe Is Now 40% Off With Free Shipping This Cyber Monday

Basketball legend and golf fanatic Steph Curry worked closely with the Under Armour R&D team last year to create not only one of the best golf shoes on the market, but one of the best spikeless, versatile golf shoes we saw released this year.

If you're in the market for a new pair of golf shoes or are looking to gift to someone who is this holiday season, then it's worth checking out the deal below from Under Armour, where you can purchase the basketball icon's personally designed golf shoes for a whopping 40 percent off and with free shipping! (To redeem this you simply use the code 'UACYBER' at checkout).

UA Charged Curry Spikeless Golf Shoes I 40% Off And Free Shipping At Under Armour

Was $150.00 Now $90.00 The Curry Spikeless golf shoes are the perfect golf shoes for on and off the course activity. The breathable, mesh upper provides waterproof protection and the rubber nubs on the sole allow for traction in all conditions.

The Curry Spikeless shoes are a redesign of the also popular Under Armour Charged Phantom Pro SL golf shoes which I tested a few months ago. Despite there being a couple of slight changes aesthetically, such as the Curry logo towards the heel, the basic design is the same and I loved it.

It is one of the best crossover style golf shoes on the market. By that, I mean this is honestly a shoe I can wear from home, to the gym, walk 18 holes, have a drink in the bar and stop to pick up groceries on the way home. The sleek athletic style, with a ‘never wet’ knit upper means your feet can breathe, allowing you to do it all again the following day. I also thought they were comfortable, stable, and even at the full RRP I think they offer considerable value.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Curry spikeless golf shoe is available in two colors, but the sale is expected to end by the end of Cyber Monday so be sure to snag this deal before it expires! For more deals on golf gear during Cyber Monday check out our Cyber Monday live hub page which is bringing your a stream of the latest deals as we find them.