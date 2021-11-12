Winter Golf Week
The weather may be cold but that doesn't mean you need to stop playing the game you love - check out the gear, instruction and advice that could help you play better this winter
By Joel Tadman
Much like a soldier going into battle, confidence levels are higher if you know you are tooled up with the best possible equipment to take on the task at hand.
In this case, it’s trying to play well and shoot a good score when the weather is doing everything it can to throw you off course.
Our Winter Golf Week special shines a light on the best new pieces of kit you should consider adding to your wardrobe, as well as some accessories that could make all the difference.
Invest in the right items and you won’t need to worry about the wind, rain or freezing temperatures.
Not only that but we have instruction, deals and features on how to play the best this Winter
Winter Buying Advice
BEST GOLF WATERPROOFS
BEST WATERPROOF GOLF SHOES
BEST DISTANCE GOLF BALLS
- Best Golf Rainwear
- Best Golf Waterproof Jackets
- Best Golf Waterproof Trousers
- Best Golf Waterproof Bags
- Best Golf Shoes For Winter
- Best Golf Hats
- Best Golf Tops
- Best Golf Polo Shirts
- Best Golf Belts
- Best Golf Jumpers
- Best Golf Vests
- Best Golf Base Layers
- Best Golf Wind Jackets
- Best Golf Jumpers
- Best Golf Umbrellas
- Best Golf Snoods
- Best Wet Weather Gloves
- Best Golf Mitts
- Best Golf Gloves For Winter
- Best Golf Beanies
- Best Wet Weather Gloves
- Best Golf Pants
- Best Golf Trousers
- Best Golf Socks
- Best Golf Hoodies
Winter Golf Deals
- Best Yellow Golf Ball Deals
- Best Golf Trouser Deals
- Best Waterproof Golf Shoe Deals
- Best Golf Jumper Deals
- Beat Waterproof Trousers Deal
Winter Golf Gear Reviews
PING SENSORDRY PRO JACKET REVIEW
FOOTJOY RIBBED CHILL-OUT XTREME
ADIDAS COLD.RDY 1/4 ZIP PULLOVER
- Mizuno Winter Stretch Jacket
- Glenmuir Elrick Jacket
- J Lindeberg RY Mid Layer
- Sunderland Valberg Jacket
- Peter Millar Hypersheild Half Zip
Winter Golf Features
17 TOP WINTER GOLF HACKS
- 10 Winter Golf Essential Items
- Should You Use A Yellow Golf Ball?
- 7 Ways To Modify Your Golf Gear For Winter
- Should I Buy Golf Shoes For Winter?
Winter Golf Instruction
HOW TO PITCH FROM MUDDY LIES
WET BUNKER TIPS
I have worked in the golf industry for over 10 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment, which I absolutely love - you can’t beat the anticipation of testing a new club fresh out of the wrapper! I oversee all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters.
During these enjoyable years I’ve had some immense experiences for which I am eternally grateful, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup - I’m still trying to get the mud off my clothes and shoes from it.
One of my career highlights has to have been covering the 2012 Masters and then getting to play the sacred Augusta National course on the following Monday. I shot at 87 with one par and four birdies - it’s a story I’ll enjoy recanting to the grandkids over and over. To date, my best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 (with a bogey at the last!) back in 2011, which got me down to my lowest ever handicap of 2.8. I currently play my golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with an increasing handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x