Under Armour Stormproof 2.0 Jacket
Elliott Heath wears the Under Armour Stormproof 2.0 Jacket over a number of rounds
A solid waterproof jacket that's very well made and comes in a simple yet classy styling. It does a lot of things good but the lack of tight wrist cuffs might put some golfers off.
The Under Armour Stormproof 2.0 Jacket is a stylish and functional garment that will keep you nice and dry when the heavens open.
When we tested it over a number of rounds, we found it to be very lightweight and stretchy for a good comfortable wear that comes up ever-so-slightly on the big side, so if you like a tighter fit we'd recommend sizing down. We also noticed the top section protruding a little and not sitting very well. The material is lightweight and stretchy but not soft so it can be quite rigid once in place.
The Stormproof 2.0 does feel very well made and has a very unique feel inside that gives you good peace of mind that no water will come through. We loved the zip, which also feels very well made and solid, as well as the two zipped hand pockets.
You get good warmth from the jacket, which is also breathable, and when fully zipped up it gives good warmth around your neck and keeps the warm air in around your body.
One gripe we have with it is the wrist cuffs, which officially are adjustable but don't allow the jacket to be as tight around the wrists as we'd have ideally liked. The two velcro pads that secure your fit are very small so there's really not much room to work with.
There's also an inside adjustable cuff at the bottom of the jacket to allow you to wear it tighter around the waist. We found the jacket easy to move in and a joy to hit golf shots while wearing it.
We really liked the styling of the black and light grey version, while there's also a two-tone blue colorway on offer.
Overall, the Stormproof 2.0 Jacket can be considered one of the best golf rain jackets and among the best golf waterproofs, and for the modest price it does very well. We'd prefer to see some better cuffs, a slightly better fit and perhaps even one or two more colorways to take it to the next level.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He currently manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
