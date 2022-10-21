Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Under Armour Stormproof 2.0 Jacket is a stylish and functional garment that will keep you nice and dry when the heavens open.

When we tested it over a number of rounds, we found it to be very lightweight and stretchy for a good comfortable wear that comes up ever-so-slightly on the big side, so if you like a tighter fit we'd recommend sizing down. We also noticed the top section protruding a little and not sitting very well. The material is lightweight and stretchy but not soft so it can be quite rigid once in place.

The Stormproof 2.0 does feel very well made and has a very unique feel inside that gives you good peace of mind that no water will come through. We loved the zip, which also feels very well made and solid, as well as the two zipped hand pockets.

You get good warmth from the jacket, which is also breathable, and when fully zipped up it gives good warmth around your neck and keeps the warm air in around your body.

One gripe we have with it is the wrist cuffs, which officially are adjustable but don't allow the jacket to be as tight around the wrists as we'd have ideally liked. The two velcro pads that secure your fit are very small so there's really not much room to work with.

There's also an inside adjustable cuff at the bottom of the jacket to allow you to wear it tighter around the waist. We found the jacket easy to move in and a joy to hit golf shots while wearing it.

We really liked the styling of the black and light grey version, while there's also a two-tone blue colorway on offer.

Overall, the Stormproof 2.0 Jacket can be considered one of the best golf rain jackets and among the best golf waterproofs, and for the modest price it does very well. We'd prefer to see some better cuffs, a slightly better fit and perhaps even one or two more colorways to take it to the next level.