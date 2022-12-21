Best Golf Mid Layers 2022

Best Golf Mid Layers

When it comes to playing golf in winter conditions, it's crucial that you layer up correctly so you can keep as warm and loose as possible. Whether it is donning one of the best golf base layers (opens in new tab), or simply one of the best golf sweaters (opens in new tab), it's important that you are keeping warm not just for your golf's sake, but also health's sake.

One other garment that you can apply to your winter gear is a high-performing mid layer, which is perfect for adding an increase in warmth without adding to much bulk and restriction to your golf swing. A number of companies produce premium performing mid layers and, in this guide, we have listed what we consider the best from our testing. What's more, it's not necessarily just winter when they can be worn, with a mid layer making a welcome addition to a cool spring and autumn morning, or when the wind is slightly up.

If a mid layer isn't for you, then Golf Monthly have also created numerous guides on a whole range of apparel, such as the best golf tops (opens in new tab) and best golf windbreaker (opens in new tab). But without further ado, let's get to the models.

(opens in new tab) Peter Millar Thermal Flow Microfleece Half Zip View at Mr Porter US & CA (opens in new tab) View at Mr Porter US & CA (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 6 (Bordeaux, Blue Poppy, Navy, Iron, Grey, Lily Pad) + Lightweight performance fabric offers a lot of warmth

+ Looks good on and off course

- More versatile mid layers offer rain protection Fleeces seem to have taken a bit of a back seat when it comes to performance fabrics used for golf clothing but this Thermal Flow Microfleece showcases its benefits. This half zip features a stretch performance fabric that provides maximum warmth and comfort but allows an unrestricted swing. There are two side pockets that are suitable for tees, ball marker and pencil. Available in 5 colors from black and blue to a really eye-catching Lilly Pad green. One thing to highlight is that the fit is snug. If for example a medium in Classic Fit Peter Millar is normally perfect for you then you may need to go up to a size large. (opens in new tab) Ping Marshall Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXXL

Colors: 4 (Black, Stormcloud, Quarry, Blue) + Very warm and water resistant

+ Cool styling

- No pockets The Marshall mid layer from Ping will keep you nice and warm during even the coldest of days. The fit is on the snug side so if you like a looser-fitting garment then we’d recommend going for a size up. But on the whole it does fit well thanks to it's stretchy material which helps it feel easy to move in when hitting shots. The bottom cuff can be adjusted tighter around your waist, which is a nice touch. The texture of the polyester print is also a win and was comfy to wear. Overall, the Marshall comes in four colors with black, gray and two blue options. Sadly there are no pockets on this mid layer, which is one draw back, yet if you're planning on wearing this under one of the best golf rain jackets (opens in new tab) then it does its job just nicely. (opens in new tab) Under Armour Storm Mid Layer Half Zip Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 5 (Black/Red, Black/Teal, Academy/Red, Blue, White) + Supremely comfortable and stretchy

+ Lightweight yet warm

- No pockets The Storm Mid Layer half zip claims to be lightweight, stretchy and warming, and it delivers on all three points. Water genuinely runs off of it - we even kept our arm under the tap for a good few seconds and our arm stayed bone dry, with the top drying out almost instantly. It’s undoubtedly one of the most comfortable Under Armour garments, with a four-way stretch make up resulting in it being a joy to play golf in. Another added comfort is the tight, elasticated wrist cuffs. On the negatives, it is thin so won’t keep you warm in the coldest of temperatures and it’s lacking any pockets. The styling is also bold, too, so this may divide some golfers. It does come in five colorways, which is great to see. (opens in new tab) G/Fore Daytona Mid Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 2 (Navy, Grey) + Classic premium styling with a twist

+ Performance fabric offers warmth and is easy care

- More color options would be welcome Renowned for their eye-catching designs and pushing the boat out when it comes to golf style, G/Fore brings attitude and coolness to the game, and this mid layer does exactly that. It is at the more understated end of the brand's collection and will appeal to a range of players, but it still comes with touches of flair, including the signature 'Daytona' tricolor detailing on the zips. While this is a low key design, which in many ways shows its quality, it is a top-quality technical garment. The super stretchy material allows total freedom in your swing and it also offers a lot of warmth thanks to the luxurious ‘mossed’ interior. It is also worth highlighting that this mid layer delivers the perfect arm and body length, without adding excess material to your arms. (opens in new tab) J Lindeberg Methis Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 3 (Yellow, Red, Purple) + Extremely mobile

+ Surprisingly warm

- No safe color options All we could say when we firts saw this mid layer was, wow! If you're someone who's looking to stand out on the course then this is the jumper for you. Coming in an electric yellow and black colorway, a red and black colorway and a maroon and green colorway, this mid layer boasts soul and substance. It’s one of the most stretchy mid layers you’ll ever try, which means it doesn’t matter that the fit is more snug than most too. It really moves with you as you swing while keeping the majority of the cold temperatures at bay. One thing we did note though was it wasn't the thickest of mid layers, meaning on seriously cold days you're going to need one of the best golf base layers (opens in new tab) or a jacket to go over the top of it. While it may not be the most versatile, with our testers maybe shying away from wearing it off the course, it certainly looks good when you're stood on the first tee! Lyle & Scott Lightweight Wide Stripe Midlayer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: XS-XXL

Colors: 3 (Navy, Retro Blue, Black) + Stylish looks means versatility

+ Stretch fabric allows for great freedom of movement

- Thin material wouldn’t suit cold or windy conditions Firstly, the mid layer features in a range of colors to match many outfits out on the golf course. However, it is also away from the course that it has a host of advantages, with the simple wide stripe design making it a suitable garment for an evening out. The most notable factor though is how lightweight and stretchy it is, with the dynamic stretch giving you so much freedom of movement throughout your golf swing. It is let down slightly though by its thin material, which is also pretty much see-through. Overall though, it is a superb mid layer that will not hinder your performance or your style. Stuburt Active Tech Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXXL

Colors: 3 (Black, French Navy, Slate Grey) + Warm

+ Breathable and lightweight

- Not very fashionable for off course This product is the epitome of value for money, delivering fashionable looks and excellent comfort. With a contrast chest and back panel that gives the product an almost camo feel, this looks great paired with any golf outfit. Although the reflective Stuburt badge is something that won't appeal to everyone, but it is a standout feature. This mid-layer is clearly a golf product and not one that you would think would be worn out to the pub. But it is a very solid performer on the course as it provides both a thermal and windproof layer of comfort. The price of the product is also one that will appeal to many, to be able to purchase a well-designed mid-layer at this price point is something that will appeal to many. (opens in new tab) FootJoy ThermoSeries Mid Layer View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) View at Rock Bottom Golf (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 3 (Grey/Stone, Charcoal/Grey, Navy/Slate) + Smart, modern styling

+ Very lightweight

- Would have to be worn with multiple layers on a cold day FootJoy are a big name when it comes to producing some of the best golf shoes (opens in new tab) on the market, and the same goes for pretty much all of their apparel wear. This stylish half-zip mid layer works well during the changing seasons but surprisingly delivers a lot of warmth and comfort, despite how lightweight it feels. We really liked the modern dotted styling which looks great in all three available color options. The grey and stone version (pictured here) works particularly well with navy trousers creating a smart, modern look for the course. While it's not designed for maximum warmth in the cold, it will sit neatly underneath an outer layer without restructuring your range of movement. Oscar Jacobson Lexinton Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXXL

Colors: 4 (China Blue, Electric, Black, Navy) + Trendy design

+ Stretchy material helps with fit

- Anyone with a thick polo shirt or similar will find the close fit uncomfortable Oscar Jacobson produce some of best golf clothing for adverse conditions and this mid layer is no different. It is a good-looking mid layer that comes with plenty of technology that'll help you stay warm and dry on the course. The garment is made from 76% recycled plastic and 24% Elastane Blend, which means it is very stretchy but great for the golfers who are conscious about their carbon footprint. When testing it combined well with a polyester-style polo shirt. The Jacquard chest panel is a very interesting design choice, as it is an almost net-like structure that allows cold air in but also lets sweat escape. Castore Peacoat Golf Vita Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 3 (Peacoat, Azure, Mist) + Soft and stretchy fabric

+ Snug, tailored fit

- Bold styling Castore are one of the emerging brands in the sports industry and there is a reason why many professionals are flocking to get their hands on the brand's excellent gear. This soft and stretchy mid layer has clearly been designed with the golfer in mind. The fit is snug yet the material has a substantial amount of give in it and is also comfortable thanks to the ergonomic rib collar. The Castore graphic across the chest is bold and won’t be to everyone’s taste, although we quite like it as a point of difference in the market, akin to the J.Lindeberg mid layer above. This is a highly appealing top and comes in at a great price considering the tech and premium nature of this mid layer. (opens in new tab) Glenmuir Forth Mid Layer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-XXL

Colors: 4 (Black, Navy, Light Grey, Navy Camo) + Stylish and warm mid layer

+ Excellent flexibility through the swing

- Could be more windproof The Glenmuir Forth mid layer golf top is an ideal garment for wearing over a polo shirt and under a wind or waterproof top. The style is an athletic fit and the 10% elastane stretches to give it excellent flexibility throughout the swing. The padded section on the chest and back of the shoulders adds a greater degree of warmth as it might have been nice to see this extended over a greater area so the Forth top could be worn by itself on windy days. As it is, the polyester body has been treated with a water repellent finish, but is not particularly wind proof, hence why the Forth is more of a layering top. ProQuip Pro Tech GML-03 Midlayer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-3XL

Colors: 6 (Black, Blue Fog, Navy, Porcelain, White, Vallarta Blue) + Works well as a midlayer

+ Feels nice and thick

- Not fans of ProQuip logo on arm How often have you used a mid-layer that really doesn’t seem to work underneath a jacket or hoodie on the golf course? You needn’t worry about that here as the GML-03 from ProQuip works excellently as an extra layer of warmth and comfort on those colder days. It is made from 100% polyester which feels very soft on the skin and very thick too without any bulk. We also liked the stretch of the fabric and the variety in color choice is an added bonus as well. The only thing that held it back for our tester was the ProQuip branding on the arm because that limited its versatility off the golf course. If it isn’t there, you could literally use this top anywhere. Farah Hayes Midlayer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 4 (Regatta Blue, Farah Blue, Teal Hue, Black) + Range of light and dark colors

+ Very comfortable and breathable

- Design makes it not the most eye-catching There is a lot to like about this Hayes Midlayer, with its comfort, breathability and range of movement out on the course giving you so much confidence and freedom to really go after every shot. Also featuring a Farah branded zip puller, it has very good temperature control capabilities which means in colder and windier climates, like the early morning start at our testing day, you can keep warm and loose. It comes in four different colors and overall is a superb performer which will definitely work well out on the course. Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Sizes: S-2XL

Colors: 4 (Blue, Black, Grey, Navy) + Super soft fabric

+ Athletic look

- Not as protective in the wind Puma's Cloudspun fabric is one of the softest you can find on a golf garment and is great for layering up on a cold day. It has been used here and as a result this is a warm, incredibly soft and well fitting midlayer for those who prefer a more athletic look on the golf course. It has a number of little touches as well, the best of which is the drawstring cord that allows you to adjust the fit at the bottom of the garment as you please. Available in four colors, this looks as good off the course as it does on it. Read our full Puma Cloudspun T7 1/4 Zip Midlayer review (opens in new tab)

How we test golf apparel

When it comes to testing golf mid layers (opens in new tab), and indeed all apparel, our ethos and methodology revolves around putting the gear on, and using it out on the golf course, in different conditions. Obviously to test comfort and temperature control we game the apparel in a number of conditions to make sure it's as effective as possible.

We think though that the best way of actually testing golf products is to use them thoroughly on the golf course, over a number of rounds, but we also try them off the golf course too because some models are extremely versatile. We then use these experiences to create reviews and buying advice content. Speaking of which we should make very clear, no manufacturer can buy a good review from us, we tell it how we see it.

What to consider when buying a golf mid layer

So what are some of the factors you need to consider when trying to find the right golf mid layer for you? Let's take a look.

Protection and warmth

Like any mid layer, it must provide protection as it is designed to supply warmth whilst not being too bulky. There are usually an array of options of mid layer designs also, such as full or quarter zip, as well as models that have, and don't have pockets. Mid layers also need to be warming to add another layer of insulation to your golf outfit. You can wear them on their own or pair them up with a coat or baselayer to deliver more comfort and warmth. The best mid layers though help to keep the wind and rain out - so if you're regularly playing in poor weather conditions, make sure to look out for one of these.

Color

If you are wearing it, you have to like what it looks like. Although mid layers are often worn under layers, you still want them to look smart and stylish. In this case, it's simply deciding on a design and color you like.

Freedom of movement

No one wants their swing restricted when they're out on their round. Therefore, it's important that you find a garment that will allow for rotation and full freedom of movement. Usually, a mid layer is designed to offer a slight boost in warmth without adding a lot of extra bulk, but it is worth checking out what the sizing options are, with it varying from brand to brand.

Budget

Finally, be aware of your budget so you can find a mid layer that fits into it nicely. Importantly there are models above which come with premium, and value price points so there is something for everyone.

FAQs

How should a golf mid layer fit? A good golf mid layer needs to find a delicate balance. It needs to feel slightly snug to keep you warm, but not so tight it restricts your swing. Usually, the cuffs will stay tight to the wrists, with a zip design allowing for breathability and temperature control.

What are golf mid layers? Golf mid layers are usually made from technical fabrics that are moisture-wicking, offer stretch and a layer of warmth without restriction. They can be worn under layers or, depending on conditions, can be worn as the top layer. Plus, with the design of a mid layer, it can be worn for both on and off course activities.

Who produces the best golf mid layers? There are a number of brands that produce golf mid layers, with companies offering a variety of options at a number of different price points. When looking over the availability, FootJoy, adidas and Under Armour make some quality items, but it all comes down to the taste of the individual.

