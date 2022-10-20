Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mizuno Breath Thermo Down Jacket Review

Golf fashion has happily moved away from being instantly recognisable as just golf, and this excellent and very comfortable jacket is a prime example. It is 100 percent polyester, and therefore weighs very little, but nonetheless delivers plenty of punch in protecting you from the elements and keeping you warm.

It uses Mizuno’s Breath Thermo technology which is designed to absorb moisture from the body - your sweat - and use it to generate heat, making it one of the best golf tops in terms of innovation. The downy padding in both the body and the sleeves creates more warmth, but is just the right thickness to make you feel protected from the cold without limiting your movement, especially your swing, or feeling too chunky. Mizuno use cutting edge technology in all of its golf products especially its fantastic range of tour-performance irons (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future)

There are two, spacious interior pockets, and the red and grey versions both come with a smart, contrasting black patch just below the left shoulder which features the Mizuno logo. There is also black piping down the zip line, around the base and on the cuffs which adds great definition to the look. The inside of the collar is also black, which contrasts well with the exterior. While the black version is a little dull in its appearance, both the red and the grey (which is actually more white than grey) look very attractive indeed. The chevron styling also looks very smart, especially on the back.

(Image credit: Future)

With regard to comfort and feel, the jacket fits perfectly, it is very gently hugging your body and with just the right looseness in the arms. This results in a feeling of protection against the cold while at the same time allowing complete freedom of movement. I would actually go as far as saying that it is one of the most comfortable jackets I have ever enjoyed wearing. Just occasionally you try on some new clothing and it feels exactly right for you; this was certainly the case for me with this very smart jacket and I will enjoy wearing it over the autumn and winter both on and off the course. Twin it with a pair of the Mizuno golf mittens, found on our best golf mitts guide (opens in new tab), for maximum warmth and protection from the elements.

(Image credit: Future)

While I tried this product on in the red and black colorway, it also comes in two other designs, including a sleek looking black colorway and a very eye-catching grey. For all that quality you will pay a lot for this jacket, which is priced at around $200/£180, but that is not unreasonable, particularly considering down jackets tend to come in at a high price point. For that reason, it is designed for the regular player who is ready to spend a bit of cash to ensure they stay both warm and comfortable throughout the winter golf season.