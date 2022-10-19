Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

FootJoy ThermoSeries Hybrid Jacket Review

For golfers aiming to play through the winter months, the ThermoSeries hybrid jacket looks to be a compelling mid-layer option, not only because of how it looks but also how it performs. Having tested it on multiple rounds, the warmth you experience while wearing it really takes away the edge on bitterly cold outings.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

It promotes mobility in the swing too via the stretchy sleeves which have a stylish woven tire finish to them. The other nice touch you’ll notice is the adjustable collar, which can loosen or tighten via the elasticated cord positioned at the back. While you might knock it with the club occasionally in your follow through, it does a good job of helping wind and rain enter either down your back or under your chin and potentially removes the need to wear a snood, if this is a garment you find distracting.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Some might prefer to have zips on the side pockets to be able to keep items secure but the trade off would be added weight. It does have a zipped chest pocket, however, which you may find comes in use to store your phone or scorecard. For such a warm garment, it’s weight (or lack of it) is a noticeable plus point. It’s also pretty thin despite the woven quilted sections on the front, which means you can combine it easily with other layers underneath like a base layer or vest.

There's no DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish included here so if you do get caught in a passing shower, you'll need to slide on your waterproof jacket. This is the mid layer you'll wear early in the morning when teeing off before the sun becomes visible over the tops of the tree. It's super comfortable, gets you feeling toasty warm and is one of the best-looking golf tops on the market. Invest in this (RRP £130) and you won't regret it - it will be the jacket you call upon for nearly every off-season round and you might even find yourself wearing it away from the course too.