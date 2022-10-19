FootJoy ThermoSeries Hybrid Jacket Review
Our verdict on this thermal mid layer from FootJoy, which forms part of the new ThermoSeries collection
One of the more minimalistic thermal mid layers you’ll try, the FJ ThermoSeries Hybrid jacket has been designed specifically for the cold-weather golfer to play with comfort and swing unrestricted.
Keeps you very warm in cold conditions
Excellent mobility
Super stylish
Adjustable collar keeps out wind and rain
Drawstring at the rear can be distracting
No zips on the side pockets
No water repellency
For golfers aiming to play through the winter months, the ThermoSeries hybrid jacket looks to be a compelling mid-layer option, not only because of how it looks but also how it performs. Having tested it on multiple rounds, the warmth you experience while wearing it really takes away the edge on bitterly cold outings.
It promotes mobility in the swing too via the stretchy sleeves which have a stylish woven tire finish to them. The other nice touch you’ll notice is the adjustable collar, which can loosen or tighten via the elasticated cord positioned at the back. While you might knock it with the club occasionally in your follow through, it does a good job of helping wind and rain enter either down your back or under your chin and potentially removes the need to wear a snood, if this is a garment you find distracting.
Some might prefer to have zips on the side pockets to be able to keep items secure but the trade off would be added weight. It does have a zipped chest pocket, however, which you may find comes in use to store your phone or scorecard. For such a warm garment, it’s weight (or lack of it) is a noticeable plus point. It’s also pretty thin despite the woven quilted sections on the front, which means you can combine it easily with other layers underneath like a base layer or vest.
There's no DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish included here so if you do get caught in a passing shower, you'll need to slide on your waterproof jacket. This is the mid layer you'll wear early in the morning when teeing off before the sun becomes visible over the tops of the tree. It's super comfortable, gets you feeling toasty warm and is one of the best-looking golf tops on the market. Invest in this (RRP £130) and you won't regret it - it will be the jacket you call upon for nearly every off-season round and you might even find yourself wearing it away from the course too.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.8.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
