Ping SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket

The SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket is a big innovation from Ping as it is the first time the brand has used Graphene in its apparel range.

Graphene is comprised of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice and is said to be the lightest, strongest, and toughest material ever discovered. It was isolated in 2004 by two researchers at The University of Manchester, whose work won them the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Ping has incorporated a Graphene print to the inside of the fabric for the SensorDry 2.5 jacket, which helps conduct and retain heat. We tested it over a number of rounds to see what it was like to play golf in, and we absolutely loved it.

The first thing you'll notice when touching the SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket is just how lightweight it is. It's unlike any other waterproof jacket I've ever had my hands on to immediately give you a feeling that this is a special garment.

(Image credit: Future)

It certainly is a special jacket. It's supremely comfortable, has a good amount of stretch and comes with adjustable wrist cuffs to ensure a nice snug fit. Fit-wise, it is very comfortable but potentially comes up a little big and it's stretchy so golfers in-between sizes may want to go down a size. Because of how light and stretchy it is, it's a joy to play golf in and very easy to move and hit golf shots whilst wearing.

The material is fully waterproof and repels water, drying remarkably quickly. We held it under a tap and the jacket was bone dry almost immediately. For such a thin layer of material this is seriously impressive, and it's also surprisingly warm so you really won't need too many layers underneath it.

(Image credit: Future)

You get a fully waterproof zip and two zipped hand pockets for storage and to keep your valuables or scorecard nice and dry. We felt the zips were slightly stiff and difficult to do up and down, so would say that this is the only real negative of the incredible SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket.

As with Ping ranges through the years, you'll get a bright blue colorway, this time with some lovely black detailing, as well as an all-black version. There's no red, navy or grey versions to speak of so we'd love to see some more colors added at some point.

(Image credit: Future)

Overall, this is undoubtedly one of the best golf rain jackets you can buy and should sit right among the top contenders when it comes to the best golf waterproofs.

It's definitely premium priced but for a reason, as it's highly functional, looks great, offers comfort and feels lovely to wear with its stretch properties.