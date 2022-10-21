Ping SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket
Elliott Heath tests out Ping's SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket over a number of rounds
A remarkable jacket that is innovative thanks to the use of Graphene. It's incredibly lightweight, stretchy and comfortable, with fully zipped pockets, adjustable cuffs and quick drying properties.
-
+
Fully waterproof and quick drying
-
+
Supremely lightweight
-
+
Nice amount of stretch
-
+
Looks classy
-
-
Zips are a bit stiff
-
-
Only two colorways - no red, grey or navy options
The SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket is a big innovation from Ping as it is the first time the brand has used Graphene in its apparel range.
Graphene is comprised of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice and is said to be the lightest, strongest, and toughest material ever discovered. It was isolated in 2004 by two researchers at The University of Manchester, whose work won them the Nobel Prize in Physics.
Ping has incorporated a Graphene print to the inside of the fabric for the SensorDry 2.5 jacket, which helps conduct and retain heat. We tested it over a number of rounds to see what it was like to play golf in, and we absolutely loved it.
The first thing you'll notice when touching the SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket is just how lightweight it is. It's unlike any other waterproof jacket I've ever had my hands on to immediately give you a feeling that this is a special garment.
It certainly is a special jacket. It's supremely comfortable, has a good amount of stretch and comes with adjustable wrist cuffs to ensure a nice snug fit. Fit-wise, it is very comfortable but potentially comes up a little big and it's stretchy so golfers in-between sizes may want to go down a size. Because of how light and stretchy it is, it's a joy to play golf in and very easy to move and hit golf shots whilst wearing.
The material is fully waterproof and repels water, drying remarkably quickly. We held it under a tap and the jacket was bone dry almost immediately. For such a thin layer of material this is seriously impressive, and it's also surprisingly warm so you really won't need too many layers underneath it.
You get a fully waterproof zip and two zipped hand pockets for storage and to keep your valuables or scorecard nice and dry. We felt the zips were slightly stiff and difficult to do up and down, so would say that this is the only real negative of the incredible SensorDry 2.5 Graphene Jacket.
As with Ping ranges through the years, you'll get a bright blue colorway, this time with some lovely black detailing, as well as an all-black version. There's no red, navy or grey versions to speak of so we'd love to see some more colors added at some point.
Overall, this is undoubtedly one of the best golf rain jackets you can buy and should sit right among the top contenders when it comes to the best golf waterproofs.
It's definitely premium priced but for a reason, as it's highly functional, looks great, offers comfort and feels lovely to wear with its stretch properties.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He currently manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
