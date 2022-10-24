Galvin Green Albert Jacket Review
We give our verdict on the Galvin Green Albert waterproof jacket
Once again, Galvin Green has shown why its one of the most popular outerwear brands for golfers. The Albert waterproof jacket combines style and performance to deliver an all-rounder that offers excellent protection from even the most brutal conditions, while allowing for plenty of swing freedom.
Great protection from the elements
Full zip
Lightweight
Expensive
The Galvin Green Albert waterproof jacket is another impressive addition to the renowned Swedish brand's outerwear line-up, so we were keen to put it through its paces as we approach another season of winter golf and find out how it ranked among the best golf rain jackets on the market.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I'm a shade over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I'm usually a medium across the board for polo shirts, mid layers and jackets, although occasionally have to size up for the latter. The medium here just about fit but I'd be lying if I didn't say I'd have felt a little more comfortable if it was a tad longer.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
As mentioned above, the fit was good but could have been better. That being said, I think the large might have been too big, so it's one of those. There is, however, loads of adjustability on offer so a tailored fit can be yours. Velcro straps on the cuffs and on each side of the chest do their job well, while the elastic drawstring at the helm means golfers don't have to worry about any loose fabric getting in the way.
As for the feel, it was pretty faultless. I'm a big fan of full-zip jackets as they remove the faff, especially in changeable conditions, so it was very easy to put on and take off at will. One thing I've found with Galvin Green, maybe not in its recent history, but going back a little further was that the jackets can be a little bulky, but that was not the case here. It's really lightweight and stretchy, making it super easy to swing in, which is one of the most important considerations when it comes to choosing your next waterproof.
Even more important, however, is protection from the elements. It's a new garment and has been constructed using GORE-TEX so it'll be no surprise to learn that it didn't disappoint in this regard. Even when in persistent rain, it kept me dry and pretty warm thanks to mesh lining on the inside. I would expect this level of performance to stand the test of time having owned many Galvin Green waterproof jackets in the past.
Any extra details you noticed?
There were a few extras that caught my eye, like the subtle detailing on the chest panel that gave it an edge. There are also some nice style touches on the sleeves that provide an understated white-black contrast. It's available in three colours - Blue bell/Black/White; Navy/Cool Grey/White; Sharkskin/Black/White - all of which offer something different.
Additionally, there are two inner pockets, which might go unnoticed at first, but can come in very handy. When the weather is at its worst and the front pockets are in use, these are great for storing things like spare gloves or scorecards.
Can you wear it off the course?
It would be wearable away from the course on a rainy day when out walking or doing another outdoor activity.
How does it come out after a wash?
I've not had to put it in for a wash yet, nor do I anticipate having to anytime soon.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
