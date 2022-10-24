Galvin Green Albert Jacket Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Galvin Green Albert Jacket deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galvin Green Albert waterproof jacket is another impressive addition to the renowned Swedish brand's outerwear line-up, so we were keen to put it through its paces as we approach another season of winter golf and find out how it ranked among the best golf rain jackets on the market.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I'm a shade over 6ft 3in and am of a slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I'm usually a medium across the board for polo shirts, mid layers and jackets, although occasionally have to size up for the latter. The medium here just about fit but I'd be lying if I didn't say I'd have felt a little more comfortable if it was a tad longer.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

As mentioned above, the fit was good but could have been better. That being said, I think the large might have been too big, so it's one of those. There is, however, loads of adjustability on offer so a tailored fit can be yours. Velcro straps on the cuffs and on each side of the chest do their job well, while the elastic drawstring at the helm means golfers don't have to worry about any loose fabric getting in the way.

As for the feel, it was pretty faultless. I'm a big fan of full-zip jackets as they remove the faff, especially in changeable conditions, so it was very easy to put on and take off at will. One thing I've found with Galvin Green, maybe not in its recent history, but going back a little further was that the jackets can be a little bulky, but that was not the case here. It's really lightweight and stretchy, making it super easy to swing in, which is one of the most important considerations when it comes to choosing your next waterproof.

There is loads of adjustability on offer (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Even more important, however, is protection from the elements. It's a new garment and has been constructed using GORE-TEX so it'll be no surprise to learn that it didn't disappoint in this regard. Even when in persistent rain, it kept me dry and pretty warm thanks to mesh lining on the inside. I would expect this level of performance to stand the test of time having owned many Galvin Green waterproof jackets in the past.

The full zip makes on-off really easy (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Any extra details you noticed?

There were a few extras that caught my eye, like the subtle detailing on the chest panel that gave it an edge. There are also some nice style touches on the sleeves that provide an understated white-black contrast. It's available in three colours - Blue bell/Black/White; Navy/Cool Grey/White; Sharkskin/Black/White - all of which offer something different.

Additionally, there are two inner pockets, which might go unnoticed at first, but can come in very handy. When the weather is at its worst and the front pockets are in use, these are great for storing things like spare gloves or scorecards.

A closer look at the subtle print that gives the Galvin Green Albert jacket a style boost (Image credit: Andrew Wright)

Can you wear it off the course?

It would be wearable away from the course on a rainy day when out walking or doing another outdoor activity.

How does it come out after a wash?

I've not had to put it in for a wash yet, nor do I anticipate having to anytime soon.