Adidas 3-Stripes Cold.Rdy Hoodie Review

Adidas is leading the way when it comes to innovating and refreshing golf with garments like hoodies and we recently put the brand new 3-Stripes Cold.Rdy model to the test to see if it was any good and see if it is one of the best golf hoodies (opens in new tab) on the market.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a reasonably slim build

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I am usually a medium in both golf mid-layers, sweaters (opens in new tab) and hoodies, whereas with some brands I can be a large. With adidas I am always a medium and this hoodie comes up in the perfect size.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I absolutely love this hoodie. It is exceptionally comfortable thanks to a 100% recycled fleece construction, which really feels soft. Cold.Rdy technology is combined with the fabric to keep the body insulated and warm.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

I wear hoodies a lot and this is the kind of golf garment that you can literally use anywhere, it is akin to your favorite hoodie to wear at home rather than one on the golf course! As a result I think it is extremely versatile which is a big plus point for me and offers good value as well.

Of course the stripes going all the way down the arms might put some golfers off but I actually really liked the design. It looks very different from previous Cold.Rdy hoodies from the brand so adidas is clearly trying to offer new and fresh looks.

Any extra details we noticed?

So the bungee cord around the hood and the drawcord on the hem are easy to adjust, and the hood itself is the ideal size when put up because it isn’t too tight, and isn’t too big that the wind pushes it off. Another small detail I noticed was this hoodie really works well with a waterproof rain jacket (opens in new tab) or vest (opens in new tab) too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Golf Monthly ) (Image credit: Golf Monthly )

Can you wear it off the course?

As I mentioned above, most definitely because of the simplicity of the sporty design. It works not just on the links, but also to sports events, to the pub, just about anywhere. All I would say is be careful in the white colorway, because you can pick up stains or marks from anything! Of course there are three other nice colors to choose from as well - navy, green and black. Overall this is definitely one of the best golf tops (opens in new tab) out there at the moment.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

This is easy to wash as we stuck to the manufacturers instructions. Manufacturer’s advice as follows: cold wash and with like colors. Wash inside out. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. The fact you don’t need to iron this top is a plus point.