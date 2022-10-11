FootJoy Thermal Hoodie Review
In this FootJoy Thermal Hoodie review, Neil Tappin puts this sporty design through its paces on the golf course
This delivers the cosy feel that so many people love about hoodies but without restricting your swing. It also has a simple, smart, versatile look.
Stylish, sporty look
Extremely comfortable
Just as wearable on and off course
Hood might get in the way in windy conditions
Golf-specific hoodies are fast becoming a staple in the wardrobes of many players. Providing warmth and comfort, as well as a sporty look, they have quickly been adopted by golfers of varying abilities and ages. FootJoy’s latest offering in this category is the Thermal Hoodie and the version I tested was charcoal, black and orange (it is also available in red/black and navy/red).
First and foremost, this delivers the sort of cosy feel that so many people love about hoodies. As with all the best golf hoodies, it is extremely warm without being bulky. This is largely down to the fleece lining that did a good job of keeping the cold out. At no point did the garment get in the way of making a full golf swing. The cuffs are nicely fitted and there isn’t too much material in the body to become annoying as you stand at address.
What’s more, the stretch space dye jersey fabric has clearly been designed with a sporting motion in mind. It stretches with the movement of your body as you swing meaning that you could easily wear another layer on top without feeling restricted as you move.
Another feature I liked was the DWR finish that has been used. This helps to repel water and so, whilst this will not compete with the best golf waterproofs, it should offer some protection if you get caught in a rain shower.
At the front of the hoodie is a microfleece lined hand pocket, accessed by zips on both sides. I’m not sure this is a feature I’ll use too much but for those who want pockets, and some extra protection from the cold, this might be helpful.
As with many of the best golf tops, this can be worn just as well on and off the course. FootJoy has delivered a smart but sporty look here. Not only that but it delivers warmth without restricting your swing. An excellent garment that comes into its own as the temperature falls.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
