FootJoy Thermal Hoodie Review

Golf-specific hoodies are fast becoming a staple in the wardrobes of many players. Providing warmth and comfort, as well as a sporty look, they have quickly been adopted by golfers of varying abilities and ages. FootJoy’s latest offering in this category is the Thermal Hoodie and the version I tested was charcoal, black and orange (it is also available in red/black and navy/red).

First and foremost, this delivers the sort of cosy feel that so many people love about hoodies. As with all the best golf hoodies, it is extremely warm without being bulky. This is largely down to the fleece lining that did a good job of keeping the cold out. At no point did the garment get in the way of making a full golf swing. The cuffs are nicely fitted and there isn’t too much material in the body to become annoying as you stand at address.

What’s more, the stretch space dye jersey fabric has clearly been designed with a sporting motion in mind. It stretches with the movement of your body as you swing meaning that you could easily wear another layer on top without feeling restricted as you move.

Another feature I liked was the DWR finish that has been used. This helps to repel water and so, whilst this will not compete with the best golf waterproofs, it should offer some protection if you get caught in a rain shower.

At the front of the hoodie is a microfleece lined hand pocket, accessed by zips on both sides. I’m not sure this is a feature I’ll use too much but for those who want pockets, and some extra protection from the cold, this might be helpful.

As with many of the best golf tops, this can be worn just as well on and off the course. FootJoy has delivered a smart but sporty look here. Not only that but it delivers warmth without restricting your swing. An excellent garment that comes into its own as the temperature falls.