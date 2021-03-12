We take a look at a selection of the best golf belts on the market

Best Golf Belts

Looking and feeling the part can give you the edge when it comes to your performance and one often forgotten part of a great golfing outfit is the belt.

Not only should a belt give a comfortable fit and help keep the trousers or shorts where they should be, but the belt is also a chance to make a fashion statement too, as shown by some of the models below.

Speaking of which we have created this post to give you an idea of some of the best golf belts out there. From Puma, to FootJoy, to Galvin Green, there is something for everyone.

Puma Performance Belt

Finish off your look with this Puma Performance Belt. It is made from genuine leather and is actually two belts in one with one side being the smooth leather, and the other being a perforated reverse.

FootJoy Buckle Belt

This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a metal buckle featuring the FJ logo. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers. It is the perfect belt to pair up with your best golf pants.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $64.57

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £42.50

Adidas 3-Stripes Tour Belt

A belt often worn out on Tour by the likes of Xander Schauffele and Joaquin Niemann, this belt is reversible and has a very cool 3-Stripe design buckle.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

Under Armour Braided Belt

A very smart belt from Under Armour, this Braided design is stretchy and flexible, and with the different colour choice there is a model for every colour of trouser. We also like the little touches too such as the leather end pieces and metal buckle which has been subtly debossed with the Under Armour wordmark.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £28.95

Ping Stretch Webbing Belt

Ping is famed for high-quality golf gear and this belt is no exception. It comes in black, blue and stone colour designs with the leather and metal trims adding a premium feel.

Peter Millar Needle Stripe O-Ring Belt

The perfect accessory for your golf wardrobe, this impressive belt is thoughtfully crafted by master artisans and features a unique needle stripe pattern with tonal trim. The metal O-ring closure adjusts to size for the perfect fit.