We take a look at a selection of the best golf belts on the market
Best Golf Belts
Looking and feeling the part can give you the edge when it comes to your performance and one often forgotten part of a great golfing outfit is the belt.
Not only should a belt give a comfortable fit and help keep the trousers or shorts where they should be, but the belt is also a chance to make a fashion statement too, as shown by some of the models below.
Speaking of which we have created this post to give you an idea of some of the best golf belts out there. From Puma, to FootJoy, to Galvin Green, there is something for everyone.
Puma Performance Belt
Finish off your look with this Puma Performance Belt. It is made from genuine leather and is actually two belts in one with one side being the smooth leather, and the other being a perforated reverse.
FootJoy Buckle Belt
This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a metal buckle featuring the FJ logo. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers. It is the perfect belt to pair up with your best golf pants.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $64.57
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £42.50
Adidas 3-Stripes Tour Belt
A belt often worn out on Tour by the likes of Xander Schauffele and Joaquin Niemann, this belt is reversible and has a very cool 3-Stripe design buckle.
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99
Under Armour Braided Belt
A very smart belt from Under Armour, this Braided design is stretchy and flexible, and with the different colour choice there is a model for every colour of trouser. We also like the little touches too such as the leather end pieces and metal buckle which has been subtly debossed with the Under Armour wordmark.
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £28.95
Ping Stretch Webbing Belt
Ping is famed for high-quality golf gear and this belt is no exception. It comes in black, blue and stone colour designs with the leather and metal trims adding a premium feel.
Peter Millar Needle Stripe O-Ring Belt
The perfect accessory for your golf wardrobe, this impressive belt is thoughtfully crafted by master artisans and features a unique needle stripe pattern with tonal trim. The metal O-ring closure adjusts to size for the perfect fit.
Nike Stretch Woven Belt
The Nike Stretch Woven Men’s Golf Belt is incredibly stretchy for a comfortable fit on the course. Just ask Rory McIlroy who has used this belt on a number of his outfits in tournament play.
US Buy Now at Nike for $55
Galvin Green West Belt
A premium golf brand, Galvin Green has created a premium leather golf belt here with micro-adjustable length and a metal buckle with a carbon design inlay.
J. Lindeberg Bubba Belt
We love the look of this belt. The braided belt is woven with a range of colours and the leather detailing and embossed logo artwork adds a touch of premium feel to it as well.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £55
FootJoy Braided Belt
This highly fashionable belt, which is available in five colours, will not only make you look the part but it is also made to last. It has a nice stretch fit for comfort whilst the leather tipping and chrome buckle add a touch of class to proceedings.
UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £32.97
Cuater Pueblo Belt
Stretchy and comfortable with subtle style, the Pueblo belt from Cuater is crafted from stretch woven materials for a braided look and a perfect fit. There are three cool colours available.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $37.95
Inesis Stretchy Belt
Excellent value is on offer here as per usual with Inesis products. It comes in several colours and the stretchy fabric means you can tailor it to make sure you get a comfortable fit.
UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £7.99
Callaway Stretch Reversible Webbed Belt
The Callaway cut to fit stretch belt is available in four different colours and is an updated version on Callaway’s successful webbing belt now featuring stretch. It may look understated, but sometimes golf gear just needs to do its job well which is what this model does.
Galvin Green Warren Belt
This excellent quality belt is made from a strong nylon webbing strap, complimenting a range of outfits. It also features a cut-out metal buckle with the Galvin Green logo, and we particularly like how easy it is to adjust to a range of sizes.
Also if you are a fan of Galvin Green, make sure you take a look at our guide on the best golf waterproofs because the brand makes some of the highest quality models anywhere in golf.
UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £34.95
Mizuno Mesh Golf Belt
Designed to be durable whilst providing excellent comfort, this mesh belt from Mizuno is an awesome alternative if you don’t want to wear a leather belt.
UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £34.99
J. Lindeberg Slater Leather Belt
A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, the Slater brushed leather belt from J.Lindeberg is a wardrobe staple.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £65
adidas Golf Braided Stretch Belt
This is the perfect accessory, thanks to its strong and stretchy construction to ensure long lasting durability and performance. The stretch strap is braided for distinctive styling and we like the three distinctive colours available (navy, white, grey)
US Buy Now at Amazon for $36.02
UK Buy Now at adidas for £29.95
Under Armour Webbing 2.0 Golf Belt
Offers a classic look and features a reversible strap with a steel embossed buckle. One size fits all and adjustable up to 42 inches.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $20
UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £15
Puma Golf Reversible Web Belt
As the name would suggest, this belt can be reversed, giving golfers the opportunity to change their look. It’s one size fits all and features a metal claim buckle with the Puma cat logo. It even has the capacity to open bottles.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99
BOSS Tomas Reversible Belt
Made from cow skin leather, this belt is reversible and has a classic design with modern details like the branded line that features on it.
Nike Tiger Woods Chevron Reversible Belt
Two unique looks are on offer with this quality Tiger Woods Chevron belt. Nike Reversible technology allows for easy transition from the front to the back of the strap with a rotation of the base of the buckle to provide two unique looks.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $74.99
Glenmuir Zack Belt
Two belts in one, with a black and a brown look, this golf belt is made from quality 100% leather and provides obvious versatility. The lightness of the belt was also noticeable.
Oakley Signature Ellipse Golf Belt
A very sleek looking belt from Oakley, this premium offering, worn by its staff players, features a 100% leather strap and is fitted with a solid metal buckle for extra durability.
UK Buy Now at Oakley for £22.50
G/FORE Killer T’s Belt
The entire G/FORE brand is based upon the idea of standing out from the crowd and the belts continue that ideology. Brand new this season are the Killer T’s models which are made from durable nylon and leather, and also come with am embroiled skull design too.
US Buy Now at G/FORE for $95
