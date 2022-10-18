Abacus Pitch 37.5 Rain Jacket Review
How does 37.5 technology work, and what do we make of the Abacus Pitch 37.5 rain jacket?
Abacus has managed to create a waterproof jacket that is not only mightily effective in keeping you dry and comfortable as you play, but one that looks really stylish, too, with plenty of subtle design touches.
Abacus says that 37.5 technology works to improve the microenvironment inside the garment; it allows the vapour to be forced through the fabric quicker, keeping your body and the garment dry. A climate of 37.5° Celsius and a humidity of 40-60% is created – which, Abacus claims, is the ideal comfort zone.
How tall am I/what is my build?
Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers. The medium was a perfect fit.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
I first wore this jacket when the heavens opened one afternoon. I wasn’t on the course but I took the opportunity to take a stroll without an umbrella, and I also popped on the accompanying Abacus Pitch 37.5 rain trousers (these are also very good). It’s a really smart looking suit, especially with a splash of colour, which is what you get with the Red and Sky Blue (it also comes in plain Black). More importantly, it withstood 30 minutes of relentless rain and kept me perfectly dry. Water droplets form beads on the material without penetrating through.
So I was optimistic that I’d stay perfectly dry on the course when the rain came – which I did. I like everything about this jacket: it’s light, stretchy, smart, breathable, and very effective at keeping out the wet.
The fit might be a little too snug for some golfers, but I like how close it feels without distracting me as I play. It’s so light, too, and at times I forgot I had it on – which, for me, is something you get with the best golf rain jackets. Some golfers might actually prefer something a little bulkier, but I like how thin and light it feels.
Any extra details we noticed?
There are plenty of extra details, which gives this jacket its ‘premium’ tag. The shoulders feature anti skip rubber on the shoulders to help golfers who carry their clubs. It has a waterproof zipper and a drawstring at the bottom to help you find your perfect fit and keep the water out. Meanwhile, the lower sleeve has extra elastic to keep the sleeve in place while swinging. With extreme 4-way stretch, it makes this jacket extremely comfortable to play golf in, and without the worry of any excess material distracting you whilst you play.
I also like the reflective prints and logos that appear on various spots, including on the main zip - it offers this jacket a sporty design. I’m not sure about the 37.5 wording by the left pocket, but I can see why the brand wants to shout about its innovation and technology.
Can you wear it off the course?
Personally, I don’t have a problem wearing golf gear off the course. Why would you not if it was so effective at keeping you dry? I see this jacket getting a lot of use over the winter, on and off the course.
How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice: wash separately; do not soak; do not use softener; do not iron print; close all zippers before wash; wash inside out; remove promptly after wash.
Tumble drying is not necessary. It’s quick to dry, so lie it flat in somewhere like a drying cabinet.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
