Abacus Pitch 37.5 Rain Jacket Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Abacus says that 37.5 technology works to improve the microenvironment inside the garment; it allows the vapour to be forced through the fabric quicker, keeping your body and the garment dry. A climate of 37.5° Celsius and a humidity of 40-60% is created – which, Abacus claims, is the ideal comfort zone.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers. The medium was a perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I first wore this jacket when the heavens opened one afternoon. I wasn’t on the course but I took the opportunity to take a stroll without an umbrella, and I also popped on the accompanying Abacus Pitch 37.5 rain trousers (these are also very good). It’s a really smart looking suit, especially with a splash of colour, which is what you get with the Red and Sky Blue (it also comes in plain Black). More importantly, it withstood 30 minutes of relentless rain and kept me perfectly dry. Water droplets form beads on the material without penetrating through.

So I was optimistic that I’d stay perfectly dry on the course when the rain came – which I did. I like everything about this jacket: it’s light, stretchy, smart, breathable, and very effective at keeping out the wet.

The fit might be a little too snug for some golfers, but I like how close it feels without distracting me as I play. It’s so light, too, and at times I forgot I had it on – which, for me, is something you get with the best golf rain jackets. Some golfers might actually prefer something a little bulkier, but I like how thin and light it feels.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Any extra details we noticed?

There are plenty of extra details, which gives this jacket its ‘premium’ tag. The shoulders feature anti skip rubber on the shoulders to help golfers who carry their clubs. It has a waterproof zipper and a drawstring at the bottom to help you find your perfect fit and keep the water out. Meanwhile, the lower sleeve has extra elastic to keep the sleeve in place while swinging. With extreme 4-way stretch, it makes this jacket extremely comfortable to play golf in, and without the worry of any excess material distracting you whilst you play.

I also like the reflective prints and logos that appear on various spots, including on the main zip - it offers this jacket a sporty design. I’m not sure about the 37.5 wording by the left pocket, but I can see why the brand wants to shout about its innovation and technology.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Can you wear it off the course?

Personally, I don’t have a problem wearing golf gear off the course. Why would you not if it was so effective at keeping you dry? I see this jacket getting a lot of use over the winter, on and off the course.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice: wash separately; do not soak; do not use softener; do not iron print; close all zippers before wash; wash inside out; remove promptly after wash.

Tumble drying is not necessary. It’s quick to dry, so lie it flat in somewhere like a drying cabinet.