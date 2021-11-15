How to putt on winter greens

Putting on winter greens is never easy. Uncertainty as to how imperfections will affect the roll can often lead to tentative strokes. It is also likely that surface moisture will cause putts to break a little less. Factoring in these points as you prepare to play is important.

In this video, Golf Monthly Top Coach, Clive Tucker, offers an excellent drill to train a more aggressive stroke this winter - along with some other winter golf tips like what are your cold weather yardages.

Firstly, there are some really simple basics that you must take care of. Always mark and clean your ball especially in the winter months. It's an advantage to be able to do this and failing to do so could cause a problem with the strike that causes you to miss. Also, wipe your putter face before you hit the ball. It is easy for grass or dirt to get attached to the face and this absolutely will impact the contact so have this simple point in mind. Indeed, it is the same when thinking about how to pitch from muddy lies.

It goes without saying that in the winter you need to be a little more aggressive with your putts - both in terms of line and speed. You will find that putts down't break quite as much on slow greens so aim straighter.

To groove a more aggressive stroke, head to the practice green and place the shaft of your wedge on the ground in front of the hole - as you can see in the photo with this article.

The idea is to hit your putts hard enough to jump over the shaft without bouncing over the top of the hole. This works really well to adjust your mindset.

Another great tip for how to putt on winter greens that works for those tricky short putts when you know the greens aren't as smooth as they could be is to concentrate on a spot in the back of the hole. On the practice green before you go out, place a tee peg in the back of the hole and try to hit your putts at this tee. This is a great way to train yourself to be more focused with your aim. You will build your confidence by doing this and it will take out the fear of the unknown regarding how the ball will react to the winter greens.

Finally, it is important to keep your hands warm. The best golf mitts will keep your hands from becoming too cold. If this happens, you will lose your feel for the pace of the greens.