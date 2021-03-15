We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs currently on the market.

Best Golf Waterproofs

Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best golf waterproofs these days don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered.

We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable while also looking the part on the fairways.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best golf waterproofs that are well worth checking out and we also recommend checking out our posts on the best golf tops, best golf wind jackets, and best golf base layers to truly complete your outfit and leave you best prepared for the wind and rain.

FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Four

+ Soft, stretchy material allows complete freedom of movement.

+ Keeps water and wind at bay impressively well

– Lacks pockets. Collar could be softer on the neck at the front.

An all-in-one pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable. It is 100 per cent waterproof and also features a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish on the surface of the fabric that beads water away as well as an elastic waistband, adjustable cuffs, an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.

FootJoy HydroKnit Review

Ping Downton Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Four

+ Simple yet modern design with several choices in colour and size

+ Excellent value considering protection on offer

– Lacks pockets at the waist

Ping’s Downton Jacket comes with SensorDry Technology that can help you deal with the most severe weather conditions Mother Nature creates. Not only that the stretchy fabric is lightweight and feels soft, comfortable and doesn’t hamper the swing either. An all-round top performer.

Galvin Green Action Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Two

+ Front pockets are a welcome addition

+ Excellent lightweight waterproof protection and breathability

+ Great styling, fit and range of motion.

– The premium price may be difficult for some golfers to justify

As far as the best golf waterproofs go, the Action from Galvin Green is right up there. It is lightweight, looks great, soft and comfortable, stretchy and the fit can be tailored nicely. The waterproofing and protection is also top-notch thanks to the GORE-TEX C-knit fabric.

Galvin Green has also implemented GORE-TEX ‘Super Stretch’ too which are a series of inserts on the jacket that provide extreme stretch in key areas like the back and elbows. Another important feature to mention is the inclusion of an extremely durable TECHSTEEL fabric which reinforces the shoulder and lower back areas for those bag carriers on the golf course. It really is one of the best golf waterproofs anywhere on the market.

Puma Ultradry Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Competes with the best in terms of protection

+ Ventilated back is a nice touch

– Double zip can be a touch fiddly

A top choice from Puma, the Ultradry jacket has excellent waterproof and windproof protection as you would expect. What truly adds to the appeal though are the little details like the waist pockets and cuff adjustors which provide more usability and comfort. It is also a jacket that could be used anywhere.

Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket

Sizes: XS-4XL

Colours: Three

+ 2 jackets in 1

+ Very good range in sizes

– Flaps in the midrift don’t look the best

This jacket is basically two jackets in one because the traditional look can be transformed into a vest easily. The removable upper/arms are held in place with snap button closure points and whilst that sounds cumbersome, the HyperAdapt technology combines a vent along the back of the shoulders for extra mobility through your swing. The Hypershield technology is also present to block wind, rain and anything else Mother Nature wants to throw at you.

Nike Hypershield Rapid Adapt Jacket Review

Under Armour Stormproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Four

+ Stylish and high-quality performance

+ Several nice details golfers will like

– Slightly coarse material could be fairly audible when swinging

As expected with Under Armour, the level of research and development in this jacket is right up there. A stylish offering available in several colours it is one of the best performing waterproofs out there because of its Storm technology, which repels water nicely, the Hydropel zippers and the windproof construction. This is another jacket on this list that can be used on and off the golf course and we also included it in our guide on the best waterproof golf jackets.

Galvin Green Alpha Trousers

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: Two

+ Top of the range option

+ Outstanding protection

– Premium price may deter some

If you want a pair of waterproof trousers that takes it to the next level, look no further than the Galvin Green Alpha design. Constructed with the GORE-TEX C-knit fabric for high-quality protection, the fabric also has a super smooth handfeel and easily slides over the garments underneath. We have all used waterproof trousers that are hard and taxing to put on, but there is no chance of that here.

There are also a number of nice features like the rubber tabs, front and back pockets, and we also like the smart overall look too.

Callaway StormGuard Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Moves freely

+ Warm yet breathable

– A little bulky in places

Featuring a seam sealed and 3-layer membrane construction, this Callaway StormGuard jacket is noticeably breathable and comfortable. More on that, the Swing Tech technology introduced here seeks to ensure less resistance throughout the swing too which is an excellent feature.

FootJoy HLV2 Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Six

+ Top-quality waterproofing

+ Good selection of colours and sizes

– May require a warmer layer underneath on cold days

FootJoy’s HLV2 Rain Jacket builds on the performance and success of its predecessor and improves it with an all new fabric which is 15 per cent lighter, with 20% more stretch. Additionally it is 100% waterproof thanks to the DWR finish to bead water away.

Adidas Rain .Rdy Jacket

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colours: One

+ Has everything a golf waterproof jacket should have

+ Use on and off the course

– Only one colour choice

Built with adidas Rain .rdy fabrics and materials which have been specifically designed to deal with the wind and rain, this jacket looks great, performs well and one of its biggest appeals is its versatility. More so than any other jacket on this list, this model would look well at home in any situation you find yourself in both on and off the golf course.

Mizuno Nexlite 2.0

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Three

+ Incredibly light

+ Two-year waterproof warranty

– Slim fit means you may need to go up a size

Featuring some of the lightest fabric on the market, Mizuno has attempted to build on the successful Nexlite range with the Nexlite 2.0 jacket above. That being said it will still perform in terms of protection as that light fabric delivers in bad weather and you also get a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Inesis Mens Waterproof Rain Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Three

+ Versatile waterproof protection

+ Excellent value for money

– Lacks shelf appeal

The best golf waterproofs can be expensive but once again Inesis has hit it out of the park when it comes to a golf product that offers incredible value. Constructed with a laminated 3-layer waterproof stretch fabric, this will help you deal with most types of weather as will the sealed seams and zips. In short if you want solid performance without breaking the bank, this is definitely a model to consider.

FootJoy HydroKnit Trousers

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Two

+ Tapered fit looks great

+ Three-year waterproof warranty

+ Some might prefer a more roomy fit

A new design for this season, FootJoy has introduced these HydroKnit trousers which are versatile and designed to help you play in the worst weather. The tapered fit looks great and feels comfortable whilst the waterproof protection, which takes the form of the Xtreme durable water repellent finish, looks after itself as you play. Before you know it you will have finished your round dry as a bone because of these trousers.

If you want to see more waterproof trouser models, also take a look at our guide on the best waterproof golf trousers.

Galvin Green Angus Shakedry Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: One

+ Thin and lightweight yet provides exceptional protection from the elements

+ Cutting-edge styling

– Lacks side pockets

Galvin Green has been pushing the boundaries of waterproof design for a while now and with the Angus it appears the next leap has been made in terms of making a garment that can protect from the elements, but is also super-lightweight. All in all it weighs just 220 grams thanks to the membrane being placed on the outside for the first time.

It has innovative Shakedry technology which means the garment is constructed with a fabric which makes the water bead up and roll off the surface. Other features include GORE-TEX super-stretch along the shoulders, shaped sleeves for easy movement, elastic binding on the cuffs, drawstring at the hem, water-repellent zippers and a chest pocket. Unquestionably one of the best golf waterproofs currently on the market.

Glenmuir Elrick

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Three

+ Good value for money

+ Versatile, modern styling

– Shiny finish won’t be to everyone’s taste

Built with Glenmuir’s Storm Bloc fabric, this garment not only repels water and wind nicely but the four way stretch means the golf swing can be performed totally unhampered.

KJUS Pro 3L 2.0 Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Four

+ Freedom of movement

+ Waterproof and breathable

– Premium priced This stylish waterproof jacket features body-zoned panels built into the key zones of the shoulder points, shoulder blades and lower back to allow for even greater freedom of movement during the swing. Thanks to the Dermizax membrane, this jacket with water-repellent zipper is not only highly waterproof but also highly breathable.

G/FORE Repeller Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: One

+ Protection without bulk

+ Convenient hood

– Only one colour choice If you want a stylish, smart jacket with an understated but modern design, that also keeps rain and wind at bay then the Repeller Jacket from G/FORE is a very good choice for you. Protection comes thanks to the Dry-Tex fabric and heat bonded seams as well as the handy hood design at the back. An excellent model that looks great both on and off the golf course.

Peter Millar Crown Sport Hyperlight Shield Half Zip Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Three

+ Solid weather protection

+ Easy to store

– Lacks significant shelf appeal Engineered from a highly technical 2.5 layer performance fabric, the Hyperlight Shield Half-Zip is a go-to security piece offering fully waterproof, seam-sealed protection and optimal coverage in inclement weather. The innovative Tour-tested fabric is supremely soft and comfortable with two-way mechanical stretch and easy-care benefits. A separate stow pouch allows it to be packed down tight and easily stashed in a golf bag.

Sunderland of Scotland Valberg Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Three

+ Well respected brand in terms of waterproofing

+ Clever design features

– Perhaps lacks versatility

We all hate garments that hinder our ability to swing properly especially when it is raining and we have to don the waterproofs. Thankfully this Valberg doesn’t hinder anything because of its 4-way stretch panels, giving you all the freedom in the shoulders and arms that you need to achieve a consistent end-to-end swing path.

The two-layer jacket has excellent waterproof protection along with a mesh lining for breathability. A couple of really cool features are the fleece lined side pockets for those extra gold days, and the corded groove cleaner secured on the inside too.

Ping SensorDry 2.5 Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: One

+ Simple but high-quality

+ Nice storage options with different pockets

– Only one colour choice

This lightweight, windproof jacket is fully seam-sealed throughout, the suit offers advanced levels of waterproof protection and breathability. It also includes a two-way centre front zip, two front zipped pockets, an inner security pocket and adjustable hem and cuffs.

ProQuip TourFlex Elite Jacket

Sizes: S-XXL

Colours: Three

+ Three-year waterproof guarantee

+ Good value on offer

– Water doesn’t bead off especially quickly

Available with a three-year waterproof guarantee, that tells you all you need to know about how confident ProQuip is regarding the waterproof protection of the TourFlex Elite jacket. Maybe it is the Teflon coating and four-way stretch fabric that creates such a comfortable and usable jacket with protection and breathability.

Galvin Green Andy Trousers

Sizes: S-4XL

Colours: Two

+ High-quality protective fabric

+ Breathability

– Premium price may deter some

The best-selling trousers Galvin Green makes, the Andy trousers provide excellent water and wind protection because of the seam-sealed construction and water repellent fabric. And yet somehow they find a way to be breathable and comfortable too.