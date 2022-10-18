Reflo Wandle Jacket Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Reflo is a sustainable sportswear clothing brand. Its clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic. For every product you purchase, Reflo says a tree gets planted and, if you scan a QR code that comes with your garment, another one goes into the ground. It’s a positive story and one many golfers will be happy to get behind and do their bit for the environment. Reflo's line-up is growing, and I’ve been impressed so far. The Lapter Hoody is a particular favourite of mine - and I was keen to try out this golf rain jacket.

How tall am I/what is my build?

Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers will normally fit perfectly. The medium was an Ok fit, although there was a bit of excess material on the arms and cuffs. However, I wouldn’t say I have the arm muscles of a Bryson DeChambeau.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I have to admit, when I saw the inside of this jacket for the first time, I didn’t think it looked very breathable – it had a shiny appearance on the inside and it looked as though it would generate too much heat. Looks, as they say, can be deceiving. The Wandle, which comes in a grey and black, appears to be very effective in keeping you at a comfortable temperature.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

The material is also very stretchy, which is another positive. It means you can swing without feeling restricted. Reflo has opted not to go for velcro on the cuffs, but they are elasticated, so you can find your perfect fit. If you have slim wrists, as I do, you might find yourself with a bit too much material around the cuffs for your liking. However, I can’t really say that that was a major distraction when I was playing. I’ve also played in heavy rain. The Wandle has a water repellent finish, and droplets just bead up and drop off. Even in some pretty nasty stuff, I haven’t noticed any water getting through.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Any extra details you notice?

The reflective logos are a nice touch – there’s one on back just below the neck, and the Reflo lettering features on the left arm. You’re sure to get asked what you’re wearing – and then, of course, you can tell your playing partners the Reflo story.

I like the two side pockets. Reflo hasn’t tried to do anything fancy with these – they have plenty of space and good solid zips, which are bonded and fully waterproof. Likewise, the chest pocket is nice and roomy. The Wandle jacket also has drawstrings, so you can personalise your fit.

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Can you wear it off the course?

There’s no reason why you wouldn’t want to wear this on a rainy day when out and about. As the brand says, “Reflo apparel is designed to be flexible. How you wear it is up to you.”

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

The Wandle should be put on a cold wash (30°). Air dry. If you think it’s needs ironing – and I don’t think it really does – do so on a cool setting.