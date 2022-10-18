Reflo Wandle Jacket Review
What did we make of the Reflo Wandle, a jacket made from recycled plastics?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The waterproof Wandle jacket is another impressive garment from Reflo. It will keep you perfectly dry in even the heaviest downpours - and it looks very smart.
-
+
Very light
-
+
Fully waterproof
-
+
Made from recycled plastics
-
-
Material around cuffs could be too loose for some
-
-
A brighter colour option would be a nice addition
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Reflo is a sustainable sportswear clothing brand. Its clothing is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled plastic. For every product you purchase, Reflo says a tree gets planted and, if you scan a QR code that comes with your garment, another one goes into the ground. It’s a positive story and one many golfers will be happy to get behind and do their bit for the environment. Reflo's line-up is growing, and I’ve been impressed so far. The Lapter Hoody is a particular favourite of mine - and I was keen to try out this golf rain jacket.
How tall am I/what is my build?
Approximately 6ft 1in. Slim build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Medium for polo shirts, jackets and mid layers will normally fit perfectly. The medium was an Ok fit, although there was a bit of excess material on the arms and cuffs. However, I wouldn’t say I have the arm muscles of a Bryson DeChambeau.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
I have to admit, when I saw the inside of this jacket for the first time, I didn’t think it looked very breathable – it had a shiny appearance on the inside and it looked as though it would generate too much heat. Looks, as they say, can be deceiving. The Wandle, which comes in a grey and black, appears to be very effective in keeping you at a comfortable temperature.
The material is also very stretchy, which is another positive. It means you can swing without feeling restricted. Reflo has opted not to go for velcro on the cuffs, but they are elasticated, so you can find your perfect fit. If you have slim wrists, as I do, you might find yourself with a bit too much material around the cuffs for your liking. However, I can’t really say that that was a major distraction when I was playing. I’ve also played in heavy rain. The Wandle has a water repellent finish, and droplets just bead up and drop off. Even in some pretty nasty stuff, I haven’t noticed any water getting through.
Any extra details you notice?
The reflective logos are a nice touch – there’s one on back just below the neck, and the Reflo lettering features on the left arm. You’re sure to get asked what you’re wearing – and then, of course, you can tell your playing partners the Reflo story.
I like the two side pockets. Reflo hasn’t tried to do anything fancy with these – they have plenty of space and good solid zips, which are bonded and fully waterproof. Likewise, the chest pocket is nice and roomy. The Wandle jacket also has drawstrings, so you can personalise your fit.
Can you wear it off the course?
There’s no reason why you wouldn’t want to wear this on a rainy day when out and about. As the brand says, “Reflo apparel is designed to be flexible. How you wear it is up to you.”
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
The Wandle should be put on a cold wash (30°). Air dry. If you think it’s needs ironing – and I don’t think it really does – do so on a cool setting.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
Jon Rahm Rejects Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Claim
The Spaniard has hit out at Lefty's recent claim that the PGA Tour is "trending downwards"
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
BMW Ladies Championship Preview, Field And Prize Money
The LPGA Tour is in Korea for the third edition of the BMW Ladies Championship. Here is who's playing and how much money is up for grabs
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
'There's Plenty Of Keyboard Warriors' - LIV Pro Slams 'Exhibition' Critics
Matt Jones insists that, if anything, players are working harder with LIV Golf than on the PGA Tour
By Mike Hall • Published