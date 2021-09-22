Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

This popular mallet range was recently extended with the launch of the Phantom X 11.5 model and this certainly enhances the offering.

It is undoubtedly more traditional in looks – gone is the yellow colour scheme and in comes a white sightline on a black flange, making alignment easer to see.

The squat mallet shape is also very appealing – it is large enough to offer great stability without looking or feeling cumbersome.

RELATED: Best Mallet Putters

Performance wise, this putter is excellent. It was consistent from long range and short putts fell in with regularity, just because of how well balanced the overall design was and the resulting timing we were able to achieve.

We also really enjoyed the stock pistol grip, which is thicker at the top to sit in your hands more comfortably and encourage better control of pace and the face.

If you’re looking for a premium-looking mallet that performs, the Scotty Cameron 11.5 has to right at the top of models to consider.

2020 Scotty Cameron Phantom X Putters Review

Crafted from the best materials with the attention to detail you expect from Scotty Cameron, the Phantom X mallet range really is a thing of beauty. There are nine different head-shape and shaft-bend options to choose from, each offering something a little different depending on your visual preferences and stroke type.

We naturally gravitated towards the .5 models, which have a lower shaft bend that provides a little more toe hang. This helps ease the transition from a blade-style putter.

The other helping hand comes from the fact these putters are a little smaller than you expect, especially compared with the oversized Futura range, without seemingly any drop off in forgiveness.

You’ll notice the loud, high-pitched ‘ping’ at impact. This is a result of the very shallow face milling and might not be to everyone’s taste. The milling pattern also contributes to what is quite a firm yet responsive feel.

The #5.5 is the smallest in the range and is ideal for those who don’t want to be bombarded with sightlines. The all-black top of the #8.5 (right), with its long, neon yellow sightlines, not only helps frame the ball but also lets you see the path of your stroke.

In terms of looks and overall performance, though, it was the #12 model that really stood out. It felt the most stable and the smoothest overall.

The new Pistolero Plus grips are still quite slim but do have less taper at the bottom to create more even grip pressure across both hands. There are five different grip options available