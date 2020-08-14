Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review

Cleveland RTX ZipCore is designed predominantly for lower handicappers and is one of the best golf wedges available right now. It boasts a muscleback design and consequently offers the softest feel of the three models, with the repositioning of the CG ensuring it still feels solid and stable. You can read more about the new technology here.

At address, we certainly noticed the two extra grooves on the face and if anything this enhanced our confidence and alignment. Traditional in shape, progressing from iron-like in the lower lofts to being more rounded in the higher lofts. Some might want to see a straighter leading edge but the tour satin finish oozes class.

The raised section at the top of the wedge is well hidden, so it still displays a thin topline that better players will enjoy.

We tested a couple of different options but it was the 54° in the Mid sole grind that really stood out. It has the trailing edge relief that allowed us to manipulate the face to produce different flights while keeping the leading edge down but still maintaining the dynamic bounce required to stop it from digging excessively.

Whichever shot you choose to play, one thing you’re guaranteed of is high levels of spin. Our testing on the Foresight Sports GCQuad against other current wedges showed that from a variety of distances the RTX ZipCore is one of the highest-spinning wedges around.

Full shots didn’t balloon through the air in spite of the high spin levels and distance control was very consistent, even when the strike wasn’t as centred as we’d have liked. Combine this with the soft yet solid feel and the RTX ZipCore is one of the most comprehensive wedge offerings of 2020 and offers excellent value for money coming in under £140.