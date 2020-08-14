Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review
Our verdict on the new RTX ZipCore wedge from Cleveland
The RTX ZipCore is a surprisingly user-friendly muscleback wedge that puts control at the heart of the performance, while the sole grinds ensure golfers have the versatility to play the shots that come most comfortable to them around the greens.
-
+
High-spinning and soft-feeling
-
+
Surprisingly forgiving on full shots
-
+
Lofts of loft and grind options
-
-
Better players may want a straighter leading edge
-
-
Fewer sole grinds than the outgoing RTX-4
Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge Review
Cleveland RTX ZipCore is designed predominantly for lower handicappers and is one of the best golf wedges available right now. It boasts a muscleback design and consequently offers the softest feel of the three models, with the repositioning of the CG ensuring it still feels solid and stable. You can read more about the new technology here.
At address, we certainly noticed the two extra grooves on the face and if anything this enhanced our confidence and alignment. Traditional in shape, progressing from iron-like in the lower lofts to being more rounded in the higher lofts. Some might want to see a straighter leading edge but the tour satin finish oozes class.
The raised section at the top of the wedge is well hidden, so it still displays a thin topline that better players will enjoy.
We tested a couple of different options but it was the 54° in the Mid sole grind that really stood out. It has the trailing edge relief that allowed us to manipulate the face to produce different flights while keeping the leading edge down but still maintaining the dynamic bounce required to stop it from digging excessively.
Whichever shot you choose to play, one thing you’re guaranteed of is high levels of spin. Our testing on the Foresight Sports GCQuad against other current wedges showed that from a variety of distances the RTX ZipCore is one of the highest-spinning wedges around.
Full shots didn’t balloon through the air in spite of the high spin levels and distance control was very consistent, even when the strike wasn’t as centred as we’d have liked. Combine this with the soft yet solid feel and the RTX ZipCore is one of the most comprehensive wedge offerings of 2020 and offers excellent value for money coming in under £140.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
