In this Odyssey 2Ball Ten putters review, Joel Tadman puts the 2Ball Ten and 2Ball Ten Triple Track putters through their paces and delivers his verdict

Odyssey 2Ball Ten Putters Review

The Odyssey Stroke Lab Black Ten putter launched last year, while not a completely original concept, impressed us with its stability and easy alignment thanks to the thick white sightline on the flange and quickly became one of the best putters golfers could get their hands on.

Assistance with aim has been taken up a notch this year with the addition of the 2Ball Ten and 2Ball Triple Track Ten models.

Our first impressions when testing both the Triple Track and standard 2Ball models backed this up. Start lines were very consistent on a variety of lengths of putt.

Combining the Triple Track putter with a Callaway Triple Track balls makes for a powerful union for golfers that struggle to set or return the clubface to square, but there will be some who find the collection of elements too distracting.

The forgiveness on offer, especially on longer putts, was obvious. There were putts we mishit that we felt were destined to come up way short, only to roll near the full distance and sometimes scare the hole.

This is down to the perimeter weighting but also in part down to the Microhinge Star face insert, which certainly seemed to help the ball hug the ground early on its journey and stop the ball skidding or bobbling off line.

The feel off the face is soft, but not excessively so, with a gentle ‘pop’ sound in no way offending the ears or contributing to a harsh feel.

A larger stock grip fitted our hands well and although the feel overall was lighter than we were expecting, perhaps due to the lighter StrokeLab shaft design, our timing was on from the start and this will help golfers with faster tempos.

The different hosel options will help these designs suit players with a slight arc to their stroke, broadening their overall appeal.