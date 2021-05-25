Zoom Weather Style Glove Review

The Zoom Weather Style glove is certainly one that makes a statement. Depending on your disposition and your on-course preference, you’ll either find the colour options garish or laden with personality, but there’s nothing wrong with a colourful golf glove provided it performs as you need it to. The Zoom certainly does that.

The biggest endorsement you can give a glove is not noticing it throughout the course of the round – this means it’s done its job quietly and efficiently. While quiet isn’t a word you’d necessarily associate with the Weather Style, you can’t argue with the performance.

In the past, you’d often have to wear in golf gloves in the same way you’d knock in a cricket bat, but that isn’t the case these days. Zoom gloves perform as soon as you take them out of the packaging, thanks to high-end modern fabrics. These also account for 80% fewer wrinkles and ensure the gloves aren’t as susceptible to scuffing and blemishes. After 18 holes with the Weather Style, there’s very little sign of use.

Flexx-Fit technology ensures that the glove follows the contours of your hand for a natural fit. Zoom’s ‘flex zones’ claim to follow the lines of your hand, meaning the Flexx-Fit can mold to various hand sizes to create a natural, second-skin fit. It’s also impressive that a one-size-fits-all glove can be so snug.

Of course, it’s not just fit that’s important when it comes to a glove. Grip is crucial, and again, it’s hard to see how someone could have any complaints in this regard. We experienced no twisting or slipping – though granted the weather was playing ball – and generally had no complaints whatsoever.

The Zoom Weather Style won’t be everyone’s cup of tea because of the colour and styling, and traditionalists will likely look elsewhere. But if you like to show some personality on the golf course and want a glove that performs in all departments, you’d struggle to find a better option.