Lottie Woad Wraps Up LPGA Tour Card After Strong Amundi Evian Championship Final Round Showing

Lottie Woad's impressive run of form continued on Sunday at the Amundi Evian Championship, with the Englishwoman becoming the most recent player to secure a spot on the LPGA Tour.

Having claimed the KPMG Irish Women's Open last week in commanding fashion, Woad came into the fourth women's Major of the season needing two points in the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway program (LEAP) to secure an LPGA Tour card.

Making the cut via rounds of 68 and 69, which put the 21-year-old on a five-under total and gave her a 19th LEAP point, a top 25 would be the next port of call to claim that final point.

Carding a one-under 70 on Saturday, Woad found herself in a share of 19th position on the leaderboard, five shots back of the leaders and 10 clear of nearest amateur, Maria Jose Marin.

Obviously wanting to go low on Sunday, Woad got out of the gates fast on her fourth and final round, birdieing three of her first four holes, as well as the seventh and ninth to go out in just 30 strokes.

Moving into a share of the lead at 11-under, the Florida State senior was flying and, with a birdie at the 11th, Woad found herself in the outright lead momentarily.

Another birdie at the 13th followed, but a bogey at the 14th meant she went from one ahead to one back, as Jeeno Thitikul birdied the 11th hole at the same time.

Despite the dropped shot, Woad birdied the par 5 15th to get back to 13-under and into a share of the lead with Thitikul, with Woad parring the final three holes to set the clubhouse target at 13-under.

Currently, it's unclear as to whether Woad will take up her LPGA Tour membership this year or next. What it does mean, though, is that she will enjoy full status through to the end of the next season without having to go to Q-School.

In terms of the Evian Championship, Woad's nearest challenger, Thitikul, shared the lead with the 21-year-old with three holes remaining, with the Thai player looking to claim her maiden Major championship.