Lottie Woad Wraps Up LPGA Tour Card After Strong Amundi Evian Championship Final Round Showing
Needing to finish inside the top 25 at the Amundi Evian Championship, Woad fired a seven-under-par final round 64 to wrap up an LPGA Tour card
Lottie Woad's impressive run of form continued on Sunday at the Amundi Evian Championship, with the Englishwoman becoming the most recent player to secure a spot on the LPGA Tour.
Having claimed the KPMG Irish Women's Open last week in commanding fashion, Woad came into the fourth women's Major of the season needing two points in the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway program (LEAP) to secure an LPGA Tour card.
Making the cut via rounds of 68 and 69, which put the 21-year-old on a five-under total and gave her a 19th LEAP point, a top 25 would be the next port of call to claim that final point.
Carding a one-under 70 on Saturday, Woad found herself in a share of 19th position on the leaderboard, five shots back of the leaders and 10 clear of nearest amateur, Maria Jose Marin.
Obviously wanting to go low on Sunday, Woad got out of the gates fast on her fourth and final round, birdieing three of her first four holes, as well as the seventh and ninth to go out in just 30 strokes.
A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)
A photo posted by on
Moving into a share of the lead at 11-under, the Florida State senior was flying and, with a birdie at the 11th, Woad found herself in the outright lead momentarily.
Another birdie at the 13th followed, but a bogey at the 14th meant she went from one ahead to one back, as Jeeno Thitikul birdied the 11th hole at the same time.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Despite the dropped shot, Woad birdied the par 5 15th to get back to 13-under and into a share of the lead with Thitikul, with Woad parring the final three holes to set the clubhouse target at 13-under.
Currently, it's unclear as to whether Woad will take up her LPGA Tour membership this year or next. What it does mean, though, is that she will enjoy full status through to the end of the next season without having to go to Q-School.
In terms of the Evian Championship, Woad's nearest challenger, Thitikul, shared the lead with the 21-year-old with three holes remaining, with the Thai player looking to claim her maiden Major championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.