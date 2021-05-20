In this Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry stand bag review, Joel Tadman tests it out on the course over multiple rounds.

Titleist Players 4 Plus StaDry Stand Bag Review

This bag isn’t widely available this year, with more of a focus being placed on the slightly smaller Players 4 StaDry, but if you can get hold of this Plus version we’d thorough recommend opting for it.

The extra pocket and storage space it offers may seem fairly insignificant, but being able to separate gloves, tees, balls and apparel is crucial and the Players 4 Plus StaDry stand bag allows you to do that easily.

It also has a lined valuables pocket for your phone and two drinks holders either side of the ball pouch, although you need to make sure you push your drinks bottle right to the bottom so it doesn’t fall out when you’re walking with it.

The bag arrives with the straps detached and while it’s fairly complicated to attach them, there is a handy instruction guide included to help speed up the process.

Once connected, the strap system is impressive. The bag seems to level itself when you start to walk, so you don’t need to worry about clubs falling out and the pressure is nice and even across both shoulders.

The straps are padded and quite wide, which spreads the load to make the bag feel lighter – although at just 1.95kg it is one of the lightest bags you’ll find that offers this amount of storage and protection.

It’s fully waterproof for that extra peace of mind should you get caught in a shower and it comes with a rain hood to stop water getting on your grips. The zips are easy to slide with just one hand and there’s even a sharpie holder and Velcro glove patch included.

One issue we encountered was how the legs didn’t fully retract when picking it up, which meant they sometimes hit the back of our legs when we walked, which got annoying after a while.

The strap that locks the legs in makes it easy to use on a trolley and it comes in six colour options, meaning there’s a style out there for everyone.