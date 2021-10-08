In this review, we put the FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon BOA shoes to the test to assess every aspect of performance

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon BOA Shoe Review

When it comes to golf shoes, FootJoy is the market leader for a reason. For years, the brand has been trusted by golfers – both professional and amateur – to deliver affordable quality and cover any of their needs should they arise.

But in the modern world, satisfying the ever-demanding consumer requires innovation and that is perhaps FootJoy’s greatest strength.

Look no further than the extremely popular Pro/SL as case and point. Not content to simply rest on their laurels and assume the outcome would be one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market, the #1 shoe in golf got a serious upgrade.

In the Pro/SL Carbon BOA, golfers can look forward to experiencing the ultimate in performance.

Covering a greater surface area, the new Infinity outsole offers 189 points of traction – which is 30 per cent more than its predecessor – to deliver optimal levels of grip and stability in any situation. For those who, like us, transitioned from the previous model, this extra perimeter stability is quickly noticeable.

Another major upgrade worth mentioning is the carbon fibre inlay that is just one of the features that distinguishes this from the standard Pro/SL. It works to provide support in all directions throughout the swing so makes a tangible difference, especially to those competing at the elite level.

Add to that what FootJoy calls the ‘Power Harness’ – a strap that is housed inside the shoe to provide that locked-in feeling across the midsection of the foot – and you already have yourself a winner.

But it’s comfy, too. And this is thanks to a number of factors that work together. For starters, the upper is made from ChromoSkin leather which is soft to the touch, while the 3D-moulded collar and tour-spec tongue cushioned our ankle area better than any golf shoe ever has.

From the previous iteration to now, we also think the styling has improved and it fits like a dream thanks to the BOA technology.

With a full price of £199 there is an upcharge to this added performance, but it’s worth it for what is undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes money can buy.

In the Pro/SL Carbon BOA, FootJoy has created a shoe that will keep you supported, stable, dry and looking good. All that’s left to worry about now is your game.

