Top Ten 5-Star Rated Product Deals

Here at Golf Monthly, we test pretty much every new product on the market. But we don’t often dish out the full compliment of stars in our reviews - this flawless ranking is reserved for only the very best products. On our How We Test page, we define a five-star product as:

“Standing out from its competitive set by tangibly looking, feeling and performing better. Has innovative new technology that delivers on all attributes a golfer looks for with no significant weakness, at a price that offers value for money.”

So clearly, if it gets five stars you’re going to enjoy it should you buy it. Our Black Friday Golf Deals page is the best place to find the cheapest prices for the leading golf gear, but below we’ve scoured the internet for the best deals on some of the leading products we’ve given five stars this year regardless of where you are in the world.

The perfect golf shoe may not exist, but the ZG21 from adidas comes awfully close. It's undoubtedly one of the best golf shoes of 2021, through being incredibly light for a performance golf shoe and not skimping on comfort either. The sporty, athletic styling will appeal the young and young-at-heart golfer and the grip and stability is as good as any other golf she we've tried.

When wearing a waterproof jacket, the ideal scenario is that it doesn't feel like you're wearing one yet you're still getting the protection from the wind and rain you need. The HydroTour has firmly cemented itself as one of the very best waterproof golf jackets you can buy because of how comfortable and playable it is while still keeping a downpour at bay.

TaylorMade's premium ball offering gets better every year and the latest iteration of the TP5 is certainly one of the best golf balls you can play. It feels a little softer than the TP5x, but still offers great all-round performance, combining speed and low spin off the tee with control around the greens. It's surprisingly durable too, so well worth a try if you haven't experienced it already.

Our top pick of the best golf stand bags in 2021 was always going to receive five stars. Not only does it look the part, but it's practical too - thanks to the abundance of pockets and waterproof protection. It's also supremely comfortable thanks to the impressive strap system and lightweight design, keeping your shoulders feeling fresh as a daisy all the way to the 18th green and beyond.

How much difference can the best spikeless golf shoes actually make? Well it turns out quite a lot. Our testing of the Spieth 5 SL showed that the stability it provided translated into distance gains through the bag versus other more flexible models. It might sound far fetched, but it works. Plus, we love the sporty look and unique insole that wraps around the inside of the foot to eliminate gapping for a snug fit.

For most golfers, a putter that is forgiving and easy to align is the most important thing. The Odyssey 2Ball Ten offers this in abundance, comfortably making it one of 2021's best putters. As an added bonus, it rolls the ball straight and true and comes in a variety of design options to suit your eye - including the eye catching Triple Track.

The number 1 ball in golf got even better this year, cementing its place in the game as one of the most recognisable franchises in golf. Some alterations in the dimple pattern resulted in even more consistency of flight, something golfers of all levels want to experience.

Stylish and sophisticated, the Marcus polo would be a welcome addition to any golf wardrobe. Galvin Green continues to impress, making its best golf polo shirts breathable, comfortable and appealing on the eye. This shirt in particular has a cooling effect on sunny days and will become your go-to top when summer rolls round again.

Our favourite putter of 2021 would have earned six stars if it was an option. It boasts a premium, elegant look and a buttery feel that every ability of golfer will enjoy. It's versatile too, thank to the V-Series' adjustable neck system that lets you try multiple configurations in the same head. But it was mostly the consistency of this putter that impressed - we took a mere 26 putts with it on our first outing and it has been in the bag ever since!

These new wedges would get five stars on looks alone, especially the unique denim copper finish which just oozes class. But there is plenty of substance behind the style, notably the jaw-dropping spin control on offer as well as the super soft feel. Plus, with four sole grinds available, you can really get into the nitty gritty of the sole design to find the shape that works best for you in every loft you want.