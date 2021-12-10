Golf In 2021 – A Review Of The Year

Golf In 2021, it’s been another strange and challenging year in almost every aspect of life, with sacrifices and compromises required across the board. Golf hasn’t been unscathed – events have been cancelled, crowds reduced, tourism has been hit and, as in other industries, equipment has been in short supply.

But, despite these issues, 2021 can be viewed as an exciting and positive year for golf. Figures show participation numbers look extremely healthy as people return to and take up golf as the pandemic runs its course.

In the competitive game, 2021 was a bumper season with Majors, Olympics, Solheim, Ryder, Curtis and Walker Cups all producing compelling and exciting stories. We’ve seen heroes and villains, controversy and sportsmanship, age-defying and ground-breaking performances.

In the amateur game, the rollout of the World Handicap System and grassroots initiatives like iGolf have provided scope for debate but, with teething issues being ironed out and initial concerns allayed, it’s clear the game’s governing bodies have our sport pointed firmly in the right direction to capitalise on the game’s revival by encouraging more to play.

Elsewhere, clubs, courses and equipment manufacturers continued to make improvements to enhance the playing experience for golfers of all abilities. In adversity, golf has shown its mettle in 2021. Here we consider some of the year’s most significant moments and achievements.

Supreme grit from Jon Rahm (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been an action-packed year at the top-level of professional golf. The Majors have been incredible in both the men’s and women’s games, the Olympics delivered great competition played in the best possible spirit and the year’s pro team events provided compelling entertainment, whichever side you were supporting. We take a look at a selection of key moments in the pro game, on and away from the course, that shaped this season and could have an impact going forwards.



(Image credit: Tom Miles)

Golf Participation figures are up significantly since pre pandemic. As people recognise the social, physical and mental benefits of playing the game, they are returning to the fairways, or taking to them for the first time in significant numbers. Figures from the R&A revealed that more than 5.7 million in the UK and Ireland played golf in some format in 2020, up from 2.3 million in 2019. We consider some of the key moments at grassroots level through 2021.

Leona Maguire was a Solheim sensation (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf provides great opportunity for people to show their mettle. At a competitive level, both individual and team events deliver an ideal stage for those involved to demonstrate skill, courage and determination. The game also provides a platform for acts of great sportsmanship. Away from the elite game, golf is a barometer of people’s true character, it also allows for charitable acts and, given the broad range of participants, the chance for organisations and individuals to show altruism and an inclusive approach. We consider some of the golfing heroes of the year in 2021.

Brooks would like a drop please (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf is one of the most frustrating sports, even pastimes, there is. Frustrations can sometimes boil over and go too far. Almost every year there are instances of those who should know better saying the wrong thing or losing their cool on and around the golf course. We consider some of the less praiseworthy moments - golf's villains of the year for 2021 – some incidents that the individuals involved will likely want to forget.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

No two rounds of golf will ever be quite the same, it's a complicated and unpredictable game. There will always be rules disputes and misunderstandings over on-course situations. It’s also a game where emotions can run high and that can cause the odd outburst or flare up that splits opinion. Those in charge of the sport have to make tough decisions on a regular basis to insure the game continues on the right track and in the right spirit. We look at some of the year's biggest controversies on and off course.

Golf In 2021 - Best Golf Courses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The number of golfers hitting fairways across Europe and further afield has climbed during the pandemic and many of us are more appreciative the quality and beauty of the courses we play on. We run through some of the very best golf courses we’ve covered this year at home and abroad.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Equipment in 2021 has been in incredibly high demand because of the upsurge in playing numbers, combined with the effects of the pandemic and problems with logistics. Kit has also been flying off the shelves due to the quality of new releases through the season. We run through, by category, the best golf equipment 2021.