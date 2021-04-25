The Callaway Chrome Soft X LS ball has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Ball

It seems that ‘two-sizes-no-longer-fit-all’ when it comes to tour-calibre golf balls, with Callaway this year joining Titleist in offering a second version of its X model, promising even lower spin with the driver.

The Chrome Soft X LS is a four-piece ball aimed at good players whose perfect recipe for longer, straighter drives is lower spin and higher launch off the driver than with the standard X model.

One of the best premium golf balls on the market, the X LS is essentially a response to golf’s new breed of bombers who just want to hit the ball high and straight off the tee without worrying too much about working it one way or the other.

Callaway Chrome Soft X LS golf balls

Distance With Control

However, to imply that Chrome Soft X LS is purely a distance ball would be wide of the mark. Callaway has engineered its four layers to ensure that distance is not at the cost of feel and control. Yes, the Dual Mantle System combines a soft inner mantle with a highly resilient firm outer mantle to generate fast ball speeds and maximum overall distance.

But the same soft, thin urethane cover that helps promote low spin off the driver is also able to generate higher spin when you’re swinging it slower closer to the green. It also launches a little lower on pitch shots helping us enjoy good success with that slightly driven, second-bounce checker!

There are lots of factors to consider when choosing a golf ball, and we’d recommend studying the little chart on Callaway’s website that sums up the varying benefits of all three Chrome Soft models.

But if we were to summarise two key things, those blessed with a decent amount of clubhead speed will reap maximum benefits from the X LS’s low-spin, high-launch driver flight.

